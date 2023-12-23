Revealed — Flower of the Year and Plant of the Year — here's how to style them in your home

We interrupt this broadcast to bring you the Flower of the Year and the Plant of the Year. If you haven't already, this is your cue to ready the nearest vase and planter for some beautiful blooms.

The pros at 1-800-Flowers have poured over specifics to uncover the greenery that deserves the prestigious title. Plus, pointers on styling them and keeping these babies alive, even if you’re not green-thumbed. We're making room on the coffee table as we speak.

Since you can never have too many indoor plants and a bouquet is never out of the question, here's what you need to know about 2024's favorite florals.

Meet the Flower of the Year and the Plant of the Year

Alfred Palomares, vice president of merchandising at 1-800-Flowers and a self-described Resident Plant Dad, has graciously delivered the botanical news to Real Homes. You might want to snag a few plant accessories now because we sense a mister in your future. Drumroll, please...

Flower of the Year: Peonies

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anastasiia Krivenok)

If you're one to revel in quiet luxury finds, 2024's Flower of the Year, the peony, is the perfect addition to your home.

"Peonies are a luxury," Alfred says. "They are a delicate flower, and the magic is in how they open and bloom in your home and should really be a focal point. They take center stage on my dining room table and in my living room where they can be seen by all."

Though they're gorgeous and meant to get attention, whether they're on a table or countertop, but keep in mind they’ll need a little TLC and maintenance. They should avoid direct sunlight, heat and cooling sources.

"As soon as your peonies arrive, begin hydrating them right away," Alfred says. "Trim each stem about two inches on an angle. This will help open up the water channel in the stem so the blooms can receive more water."

Don't allow leaves to fall into the vase, as this could cause bacteria to grow more quickly. The stems should be trimmed every other day and replaced with clean water and a food packet if necessary.

Plant of the Year: Philodendron

(Image credit: Getty Images/Wirestock)

Ready to add to your Plant Parent duties? The philodendron is ready to be pampered, though you'll find it's pretty self-sufficient.

"Plants are one of the easiest and natural options to brighten up your personal space and the philodendron is no exception with its bold, variegated leaves," Alfred says. "I display mine next to plants that have different textures and color in the pattern of their leaves, so each plant complements each other."

One of our favorite plants for apartments, the philodendron just needs a little drink of water weekly to stay hydrated and can sustain itself in low light. However, Alfred recommends bright, indirect, light to keep this fan-favorite in the best condition possible. And keep in mind, eventually this plant will need to be repotted.

"When choosing a space to place your plants, I recommend picking your favorite spot where you are going to have the opportunity to see and interact with your newest plant. It could be on a side table, shelf, or nightstand that will bring you the most joy — and keeping their care requirements in mind too," he says.

