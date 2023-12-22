Florence Pugh's kitchen shelving is so 'chic and industrial' — our experts are swooning

Florence Pugh's kitchen shelving has officially proven you can combine style and storage, no matter what size space you're working with. In an Instagram post, she shared a fun picture of herself — and as lovely as she looked, we were more taken by the design of her cooking space.

From the open shelves, to the multifunctional hooks, there are so many gorgeous elements you can easily bring into your kitchen. We spoke to design experts to find out why these work well in Florence's home, and carefully selected a few buys to help you get the look.

When searching for small kitchen ideas, looking at what celebrities are doing in theirs is always a fun way to find inspiration. And there's certainly plenty in Florence's fab and functional kitchen.

Florence Pugh's kitchen shelving

Florence's space shows small kitchen storage solutions don't need to be hidden away in cupboards — they can be used openly, making it easy to see what you have. This is why design experts love her shelving and other parts of her kitchen design.

Why we love Florence Pugh's kitchen

Florence’s kitchen is filled with modern and rustic elements, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

“The first thing to catch my eye was the beautiful open shelving,” says Vera Lopez, interior designer at Povison. She explains the combination of wooden shelves and black metal brackets create a chic industrial look, adding character to the kitchen.

The open concept allows Florence to maximize storage in a visually interesting way and means Florence can quickly grab ingredients while she’s in the middle of cooking for her show, Cooking with Flo.

“The vertical solution creates a sense of height without compromising counter space,” adds Keely Smith, lead interior designer at JD Elite Interiors. “It's practical for her goal of making meals and sharing the process on social media.”

As well as this, the neutral palette color palette allows Florence’s vibrant cookware and serving pieces to shine. “The overall style of the kitchen is effortlessly charming and reflects the actress's personality,” explains Vera.

From the white subway tile backsplash, to the vintage-inspired light fixture above the sink, each element has been carefully chosen. Vera explains, “The brass accents seen in the pots and pans hanging above the stove also add a touch of glam to the kitchen.”

This elevates it to another level and is another smart way to organize a kitchen. The look is easy to bring into any home.

“What I love the most about Florence's kitchen is how easily one can recreate this look in their own space,” Vera adds. “Elements such as the open shelving and natural wooden countertops can be adapted to any kitchen size or style.”

You can use mixed materials like wood and metal like Florence has to add visual interest without a total remodel.

“Not only this, but you can paint cabinet fronts or add contact paper for an easy refresh,” Keely tells us. “For renters, you could mount open shelves instead of hanging them onto the wall, giving you more flexibility.” Don't forget you can also use bold artwork or indoor plants to define cooking zones, too.

Get the look with these Florence Pugh inspired kitchen buys

Want to refresh your small kitchen? These storage ideas inspired by Florence Pugh's functional yet beautiful kitchen will help you do this.

Florence Pugh's kitchen is a beautiful representation of a well-thought-out design, combing small kitchen organizers with style. “It shows a kitchen can be a place of creativity and inspiration, much like the talented actor who calls it her own,” Vera finishes by saying. Let it inspire you to create a useful space which reflects your character.