Selena Gomez's couch proves that this one color trend isn't going anywhere in 2024

When it comes to couches, it can be hard to find ones that tick all the boxes when it comes to color, style, and comfort. I think that Selena Gomez's has done this perfectly, though.

She posted an adorable pic of her relaxing with her beau on it and I fell in love with the dusky color. I've asked interior designers why that it works so well and how you can style this sort of couch in your own place.

If you're looking to bring living room trends into your home, going bold on color and personality like Selena is worth giving a go.

The Only Murders in the Building actor has brought in playful dusky pink, showing that this color is here to stay beyond the Barbiecore trend boom last year.

"Depending on how you style it, light pink can absolutely function as a neutral — and here, rendered in luxe velvet, Selena uses this subtle hue to make a super-chic design statement,” explains Kathy Kuo, interior designer at Kathy Kuo Home.

She continues, “I love how the pink color and rich velvet texture play off one another for an effect that is luxurious, but also very cozy and livable.”

Velvet is known for its luxurious texture, which adds depth and richness to any piece of furniture. “It invites comfort, making it an ideal choice for a living room where relaxation is paramount,” adds Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty.

For those looking to style a similar couch in their own homes, you can do so in a variety of ways.

“I'd style this sofa with warm neutral-toned throw pillows, and toss a cashmere throw blanket over the side for a contrast in textures,” Kathy says.

Rachel agrees, adding, “This will allow the couch to stand out as a focal point without overwhelming the space.”

She continues, “Incorporating metallic or wooden accents can add contrast and visual interest in the living room.” Some of the biggest coffee table trends this year include sustainable materials like these.

As well as this, Rachel says to ensure the room receives ample natural light to highlight the beautiful color and texture of the velvet fabric.

Selena Gomez's pink velvet couch is a beautiful example of how this playful shade can look sleek and sophisticated.

“By following these styling tips, you can bring in a similar piece and create a luxurious and inviting atmosphere that reflects your personal style,” Rachel finishes by saying.

Want to scout out more of her home? I also love Selena Gomez’s bathroom, which is so Parisian-chic.