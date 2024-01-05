Dua Lipa’s quiet luxury kitchen proves this top decor trend will continue to shine in 2024

Dua Lipa's quiet luxury kitchen is filled with glam and timeless features. The Dance the Night Away singer showed off her single Houdini in a TikTok video — and while we love her limited edition clear vinyls, we couldn't help swooning at the swish kitchen in the background.

The luxe look nods to 2023's biggest style and proves the trend isn't going anywhere. We've spoken to design experts to find out why Dua's kitchen is as stylish as her red carpet outfits, and picked out buys so you can Be the One who steals her look.

When looking for small kitchen ideas, choosing chic touches to capture the eye is a clever way to draw attention away from the lack of space. Hey — dazzle and distract are two of our favorite words.

@dualipaofficial 7inch Houdini on crystal clear vinyl babyyyyy!!!!! LIMITED NUMBERS ~ PRE ORDER YOURS NOW ⭐️🖤 LINK IN BIO ♬ Houdini - Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's quiet luxury kitchen

Dua's kitchen is proof quiet luxury isn't going anywhere in 2024. Here's why experts love her styling and how to copy it.

Why we love Dua Lipa's quiet luxury kitchen

If you’re looking for the best paint colors for small kitchens, you can’t go wrong with going for gold like Dua.

“I'm fascinated by the gold accent wall in Dua Lipa's kitchen — it's like adding a touch of Hollywood glamor to her space,” says Riley Annen, interior designer and owner of Companies That Buy Houses.

Riley Annen Social Links Navigation Interior designer, real estate agent, and founder of Companies That Buy Houses Riley Annen is an interior designer, real estate agent, and founder of Companies That Buy Houses. She has more than 10 years experience finding houses with great potential and making them look gorgeous.

Riley says gold is such a versatile color. “It not only makes things look sophisticated, but also brings a cozy, inviting vibe.” Who wouldn't want this in their kitchen?

Contrasting against these is the Scandi design dining set, which adds a surprise natural touch. “The clean lines and natural materials create this comfy, easygoing atmosphere — the kind of place you'd want to gather with friends or family for a good meal and even better company,” Riley adds.

When preparing meals for herself and guests, Dua has handy, spacious cabinets in the background — perfect for stashing dinnerware sets and food.

“These are not just small kitchen storage solutions, but are a statement of style and functionality,” says Moe Soloff, kitchen specialist at Fabuwood. “Extending to the ceiling, they offer a sleek look and maximize space.”

Moe Soloff Social Links Navigation Kitchen specialist at Fabuwood Moe Soloff is a kitchen specialist at Fabuwood, one of the leading semi-custom cabinet manufacturers in the US.

As well as this, Dua has sleek marble countertops. “These are a total win in Dua's kitchen,” Riley explains. “Marble's got this timeless beauty, and the patterns in it are like having a piece of art right there in your cooking space.”

If you love this look but don’t want to invest, you could use peel-and-stick tiles to get the look on a budget. It's easy peasy to use and looks so appealing — this is a winning combo in our books.

Dua knows a lot about being in the spotlight, so it totally makes sense she has utilized this lighting in her home, too. “More than just lighting, the chrome twin spot fixtures complement the kitchen's design,” Moe says.

He adds the reflective surface ties together the room's metallic elements, highlighting key areas and adding depth. When decorating a small space, creating as much dimension as possible is always a smart idea.

Get the Dua Lipa quiet luxury look in your kitchen

We've got New Rules in our kitchen. Feeling the same? These buys will help you copy the singer's look.

Warming shade 1. Scrivener Gold CW-430 Color Swatch Shop at Benjamin Moore Size (in.): H8 x W4

Made from: Paper This paint shade matches Dua's accent wall, which works well as a way to add color without overwhelming the space. We've included the color swatch, but you can get the actual paint from Benjamin Moore's site, too. Sloped ceiling adaptable 2. Kuzco Lighting Barclay Directional Spotlight Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H3.5 x W4.5 x D4.5

Made from: Metal Got a small area in your kitchen you want to illuminate? Adding a cute spotlight will brighten things up. Wayfair shoppers say it's great value for money, simple, and great for maintaining a clean aesthetic. Easy to remove 3. BeNice Peel-and-Stick Backsplash Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W3.86 x L7.80

Made from: Resin When renting, any decor piece which is peel-and-stick is your best friend. Add these to your countertop to make yours look like Dua Lipa's, or add to your splashback for a luxe finish.

All of these elements in Dua Lipa’s kitchen are a nod to quiet luxury, showing the trend isn’t going anywhere in 2024. We're thrilled it's here to stay, as we love how quickly it can transform a small space. If you're looking for even more celeb kitchen inspo, Olivia Rodrigo's kitchen also brings in the same style.