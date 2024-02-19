Drew Barrymore, Etsy's first-ever Chief Gifting Officer, has hosting presents on lock — here's what's in our cart

Drew Barrymore, Etsy's first-ever Chief Gifting Officer, has all the answers (and best gifts) for how to spoil your loved ones.

Whether you've been invited to a holiday or catching up with old friends, Drew's tailored recs have something for everyone: trinkets for plant parents, handmade decor for the interiors-obsessed, kitchen accessories for the chef — the list goes on. 

If your loved ones are going out of their way to gather their hosting essentials and invite guests to an event, return the favor with a memorable and sentimental token, one that you're probably going to want for yourself, too. 

Drew Barrymore, Etsy 'CGO', on all-things gift-giving

Truth be told, we could not think of someone more fitting for the self-professed title of "gifting fairy godmother" than Drew. Together with the marketplace, the star has through a variety of handmade goods on Etsy for all interests, and curated personal and adorable list, taking the stress out of gifting.

What to shop

If you're gathering plant accessories for the pothos on your friend's shelves, want to help your sister add some dopamine decor to her kitchen counter, or need a housewarming gift for your college roomie, you're bound to find something lovable. The selections are vibrant, refreshing, and delightful — kind of like the actor herself.

Our expert shoppers have perused Drew's curated lists and picked a few of our favorite selections. Which will your friends like? And be honest: which are you eyeing for your abode?

Green checkered drink coasterNine colors
SubtleArtStudios Checkered Drink Coaster

Price: $72 (Set of four)
Dimensions (in.): D3.58

Checkered home decor always seems to be a crowd-pleaser. These little ceramic accessories will liven up the table instantly. 

Handmade orange mugsPre-order
HappyLilBear Orange Love Mug

Price: $44, $50 including saucer
Capacity: 10-12 oz

"Kitschens" are bang on for Pinterest Predicts trends, so you might as well embrace the style with vibrant mugs that will instantly make your morning cup of Joe better. 

Vertical pink vase with purple lineThree colors
Aeyglomceramics Colored Striped Vase

Price: $57.76
Capacity (mm): 186

Beautiful blooms are bound to get a run for their money with these tall porcelain vases. Good thing pastels are one of the hottest small space color trends of 2024

Pink geometric boho throwThree sizes
IsobelleBjorn Throw Blanket

Price: $79.20
Dimensions (in.): 50 x 60

Boho small living room ideas are incomplete without a colorful throw, and a handmade one at that. Add a even more color to your vibrant setup with this cozy and beautiful number.

OliviaGoesGlobal Tea Towels with pomegranatesSet of three
OliviaGoesGlobal Tea Towels

Price: $34
Dimensions (in.): 27 x 27 or 20 x 30

This pomegranate-clad tea towel has hints of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flair and will bring a personal touch to any kitchen or bar cart

Terrarium with greeneryStar sellar
BonsaiRepublic Birdcage Terrarium

Price: $96.99
Dimensions (in.): 6.7 x 7

Know someone with a green thumb? Gift them a little glass homes to help their plant babies thrive.

Just at the start of Drew's new leadership role, Etsy Gift Mode decided to assist with specific curated gift-giving lists, which will earn The Hardest Person To Shop For a new title. Here are some of the lists we love:

If you like Drew's work with Etsy, you'll also find plenty of show-stoppers in the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore living room decor line and the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore cookware collection. Need us? We're adding to our cart.

