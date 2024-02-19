Drew Barrymore, Etsy's first-ever Chief Gifting Officer, has hosting presents on lock — here's what's in our cart

Drew Barrymore, Etsy's first-ever Chief Gifting Officer, has all the answers (and best gifts) for how to spoil your loved ones.

Whether you've been invited to a holiday or catching up with old friends, Drew's tailored recs have something for everyone: trinkets for plant parents, handmade decor for the interiors-obsessed, kitchen accessories for the chef — the list goes on.

If your loved ones are going out of their way to gather their hosting essentials and invite guests to an event, return the favor with a memorable and sentimental token, one that you're probably going to want for yourself, too.

Drew Barrymore, Etsy 'CGO', on all-things gift-giving

Truth be told, we could not think of someone more fitting for the self-professed title of "gifting fairy godmother" than Drew. Together with the marketplace, the star has through a variety of handmade goods on Etsy for all interests, and curated personal and adorable list, taking the stress out of gifting.

What to shop

If you're gathering plant accessories for the pothos on your friend's shelves, want to help your sister add some dopamine decor to her kitchen counter, or need a housewarming gift for your college roomie, you're bound to find something lovable. The selections are vibrant, refreshing, and delightful — kind of like the actor herself.

Our expert shoppers have perused Drew's curated lists and picked a few of our favorite selections. Which will your friends like? And be honest: which are you eyeing for your abode?

Shop by category

Just at the start of Drew's new leadership role, Etsy Gift Mode decided to assist with specific curated gift-giving lists, which will earn The Hardest Person To Shop For a new title. Here are some of the lists we love:

If you like Drew's work with Etsy, you'll also find plenty of show-stoppers in the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore living room decor line and the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore cookware collection. Need us? We're adding to our cart.