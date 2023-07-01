I spent hours researching the best housewarming gifts — these are the winners

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

So, your friend has just moved into their first apartment and you’ve received your honorary invitation. Naturally, you’re now scrambling to come up with the perfect gift, and in the process, you’ve landed on this gift guide from yours truly. Before we go any further, the theme is essential luxuries. Yes, you could buy your bestie something practical from our first apartment move-in checklist instead, but if you're the fun friend then that's probably not your vibe — we get it.

What I mean by that is, a housewarming gift is about finding that thing your friend would be obsessed with but can't justify buying for themself, post-outrageous deposit (speaking from experience). However, with an abundance of options out there, it’s a minefield trying to choose the perfect gift. My greatest piece of advice? Put yourself in their shoes! Fortunately, I already have, and honey, the shoes fit!! *serves Cinderella realness*

I recently moved into my first apartment in the city and, with this, stepped into my hosting-girl era in full force. Every weekend I invite friends over and supply them with endless amounts of homemade focaccia, dad jokes (yep, that's my bag) and rosé and, (to my delight) this has come with a covetable collection of the most thoughtful and helpful housewarming gifts I could have asked for! This, plus hours spent researching has allowed me to put together the most gorgeous roundup of housewarming gifts.

Our fave housewarming gifts to make a mark on your friend's first apartment

1. Anthropologie Morro Coupe Glasses, Set of 4 View at Amazon Investing in some cute coupes on behalf of your bestie is one of the greatest gift ideas ever! A unique glassware collection is a sure way of giving a new apartment some character and personality. I love the idea of creating a kitchen rich with authenticity and color, rather than that cookie-cutter aesthetic you get from buying everything in bulk. These gorgeous green and pink coupes have been handcrafted to emulate roses. How beautiful are they?! 2. Dormify Ceramic 2 Tone Vase Shop at Dormify Ok, think practically without getting lost down a boring rabbit hole (intrusive thoughts reminding you of the importance of a good set of kitchen utensils and a drying rack, get out of here!!) If your pal has just moved into their first apartment, there's a high likelihood that they've been gifted so many flowers it'll look like a florist in there! For this reason, a good-looking vase is a brilliant way to go. I love the cool neutrals that this versatile vase offers and love the narrow stem to make a permanent statement with dried flowers. However, there are also loaaaads of gorgeous vases at H&M Home from $4.99! 3. Smeg 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Electric Kettle Shop at Amazon Eeeeek every time I see a SMEG kettle or toaster, I fall a little bit more in love! Transforming an everyday necessity into the showstopper... I'd go as far as to say that this retro pink electric kettle will become a centerpiece in any kitchen. It comes in eight colors and every single one is divine. Go sleek and sophisticated with silver, make a bold statement with the black colorway, or lean into your Barbiecore fantasy with this pink model. 4. Disco Ball Bottle Opener Shop at UO Home It's fun, it's silly and it's... PINK! I love this kitschy little bottle opener because it's the kind of thing your pal will crack out at every little shindig, to be met with excitable, happy squeals of approval. In my opinion, that's what housewarming gifts are all about. I recommend chucking in this adorable little ball of sparkle as part of a housewarming gift hamper, accompanied by a bottle of something delicious and some fancy chocolate that nobody buys for themselves! 5. Willen Speaker Shop at Marshall Small but mighty, a mini Marshall speaker is a killer of a gift for so many reasons. Firstly, it's got that iconic branding that makes everyone stop and go "ooooh, Marshall!" and secondly, it packs a punch with some seriously impressive audio, despite its size. I've featured the cream model because I think it's adorable but it also comes in black and brass for that classic Marshall look. This little thing will give you 15+ hours of listening from just one charge and its water-resistant technology will keep it safe if it ever ventures outside of your pal's new pad. A whooole load of 5-star reviews can back me up on this one! 6. Mozu Trinket Dish Shop at Anthropologie Ahhhh the mighty trinket dish. This is the epitome of a housewarming gift that nobody will have thought to buy themself but my gosh will they be grateful you thought of it! Handy AF but mostly just really cute and original, this piece has been handcrafted from earthenware and boasts a textured seagrass handle. When you're shopping for a housewarming gift, not everything needs to look squeaky clean. The best thing about this trinket dish is that it has a well-loved charm and encourages laid-back living... Wow, that's a lot for such a little pot! 7. AvadirAndCo Personalized Housewarming Coasters Shop at Etsy How cute are these!? Personalized pieces are the holy grail of housewarming gifts, especially if your pal has just moved in with their significant other for the first time! Turning up to a housewarming shindig with a couple of customized coasters in hand is a sure way to earn some brownie points and elicit the response "awwwww!" And when it comes to gifting responses, that's a winner in my books! Choose from sixteen designs and round or hexagonal coasters. 8. Piglet in Bed Peony & Gardenia Candle Shop at Piglet in Bed I can't tell you how grateful I am for every scented candle that I am gifted. Once the wick finally burns, letting off one last aroma of goodness, I could weep... if it weren't for the fact that every time a large group of guests comes over, at least one person comes armed with a candle! Piglet in Bed has seriously stunning scents, including but not limited to this Peony & Gardenia candle. With notes of orange blossom, jasmine, and ylang-ylang, it's summery but with depth... you can't go wrong with one of these! 9. H&M Oil and Vinegar Bottle Shop at H&M Home I've got this oil and vinegar dispenser and I get complimented on it every time I have people over for dinner. My boyfriend was baffled when I put this on my birthday list but appreciates its beauty, now! It's classy and elegant, with a heavy, glass bottle top that gives it an extra expensive feel. This is exactly what I meant when I said essential luxury because it's the perfect way to elevate a kitchen must-have that could be so simple! (Since watching Marie Kondo years ago, I've become decanting-obsessed). 10. Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash Shop at Amazon Mmmmm what's not to love about Aesop handwash? Oh and this one is "aromatique" — ooh la la! A fancy hand wash is always going to go down a treat at a housewarming because it's exactly the kind of thing your pal can't get too many of! (There goes the "I hope nobody else has got them this!" gifting anxiety). The woody, earthy, smoky aroma of this soap is irresistible, made from vetiver root, petitgrain, and bergamot rind. Ooh, plus, it has a fine-grainy texture, meaning it doubles up as an exfoliator, too! 11. Anthropologie Lemon Taper Candlestick Shop at Anthropologie Well, this is a statement candleholder if ever I've seen one! Keeping with the summery theme and leaning into those Italian Riviera vibes we're all after, this candlestick from Anthropologie will give any new apartment some colorful character. I love the charm of unique pieces like this, promising to attract compliments wherever it's placed! The perfect dining table centerpiece, opt for this handcrafted candle for a fun and fresh gift idea. Available in two sizes! 12. Anthropologie Mezze Monogram Mug Shop at Anthropologie A cute little customized Anthropologie mug is a fab way to make someone truly feel at home. Made from glazed stoneware and suitable for dishwashing and the microwave, this mug also has generous proportions making it the ideal vessel for anything from that 7 am coffee to that cozy evening cup of cocoa. With this mug, your friend will be sipping in style and starting each day with a smile. What more can you ask for?

FAQs

What housewarming gifts to avoid? As clearly as there are winners in the housewarming gift world, there are also faux pas. One thing to take into account is the style of the person you're gifting. Nobody wants to be that person whose housewarming gift ends up in the clutter drawer or under the bed! If you've got a general hold on their taste and aesthetic, that's a perfect starting place. "Stay away from gifts that are very taste-specific like a piece of art or a funky decorative item. Most people remember that crazy gift that one of their aunts bought them, thinking it was the coolest and most unique gift!" says Hank Reinhart, Founder of Sabavi Home. So, whether it’s a bottle of their favorite drink accompanied by some adorable cocktail glasses, an iconic mini speaker, or a dreamily scented candle, it's truly the thought that counts when it comes to helping your friend make their house a home. You know your friend best!

How we chose these housewarming gifts

As I've recently moved into my own apartment, I've been the recipient of a few of these gifts and I can't recommend them more highly. Beyond this, I considered a range of different budgets and did my research to come up with a comprehensive list of highly rated and varied products, with taste, smell, touch, sound, and good looks in mind! By covering all bases, I hope you've found something you love, too!