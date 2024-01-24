Beautiful by Drew Barrymore cookware range has a pink makeover ahead of Valentine's Day

The latest addition to the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore cookware range — a gorgeous new colorway and a heart shaped skillet — certainly looks pretty in pink, and we'll go as far as saying we have a new color crush.

The celeb's line of kitchen essentials has expanded to include Rosé, a gorgeous new shade, just in time for February 14. You and your sweetie can cheers to that.

Since no small kitchen is complete without festive cookware, and with Valentine's Day right around the corner, we reckon there's no choice but to embrace a bit of Barbiecore in those culinary pursuits.

Drew graciously decided to gift her fandom with the limited-edition shade during the most romantic time of the year, so act quickly, as the offering won't stick around permanently.

If you're getting ready for a friendship celebration, perhaps a Galentine's Day brunch, or a romantic dinner for two, we think all-things Rosé will be the obvious cookware choice.

Be mindful that not all selections are being treated to blush-toned remix. You can snag the following small kitchen appliances from Beautiful in Rosé:

In addition to the lovely new colorway, Drew has decided to take things one step further with a new product release to boot, an enameled cast iron skillet in the shape of a heart.

We're not only googly-eyed for the sweet design, but its impressive features, as well. It's oven-safe up to 500° Fahrenheit, boasts a nonstick enamel interior, and is compatible on all stovetops. Yes, please!

What to shop

If you want to treat yourself on Cupid's special day and a box of candy won't cut it, why not opt for one of the Beautiful appliances in Rosé? If you've been meaning to get a new tea kettle, treat yourself to a gorgeous, budget-friendly one from the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore cookware range. There's a little something for everyone.

If you are a fan of Drew's line, you might also want to peruse Paris Hilton's Walmart cookware for your Valentine's Day baking needs. And if you're craving more of a bougie buy, the Le Creuset Valentine's Day drop will set your heart aflutter with cute dishes, cookware, and more.