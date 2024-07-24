Blake Lively’s living room is rustic and refined — designers say it’s a masterclass in luxe style

When Blake Lively is on the red carpet, she's known for her glitzy and glamorous looks. Inside her home is a different story — here, she craves cozy comforts and snug textures.

I've asked interior design pros why her living room works so well, delving into her beautiful brick walls, sophisticated lighting, and plush seating and finding out how to get the look at home for an A-List finish.

If you're looking for living room ideas and want to go down the rustic yet refined route like Blake, her place offers plenty of inspiration.

One of the best ways to create a luxurious and elegant living room is by mixing different elements and textures.

“The natural wood column and wide plank floors in Blake Lively's living room create a foundation of warmth and organic charm,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design. “These elements add texture and visual interest while grounding the space in natural beauty.”

This is complemented by the rustic brick accent wall, which gives the space character with its raw texture and earthy tones.

“It contrasts beautifully with the smooth surfaces elsewhere in the room, adding depth and dimension,” Nina adds.

It’s not just the structural features that make this space beautiful, though — it’s also the thoughtful living room lighting, decor, and furnishings.

“I love how these elements are perfectly balanced — for example, the chandelier is not too flashy, but instead, serves as a focal point and brings in a touch of sophistication,” explains Jonathan Faccone, design expert and founder of HALO Homebuyers.

She has also added in light brown and gray furnishings, which Nina says helps add to the soft and serene atmosphere.

Jonathan says, “My recommendation is to select a neutral color palette for your walls and larger furniture pieces such as sofas and armchairs.”

“This will create a blank canvas for you to add in different textures and elements such as exposed bricks, plush fabrics, and natural wood accents, like Blake,” he adds.

He also advises pairing together rustic elements with more glitzy ones, in order to make your small space look more luxe. “For instance, you can add a rustic wooden coffee table and pair it with a plush velvet couch,” Jonathan explains.

Shop our Blake Lively living room edit

By incorporating these elements and principles inspired by Blake Lively's living room, you can create a space that’s wonderful and warm.

“Whether you're redesigning your current living room or starting fresh in a new home, embracing this look will make your space look refined and relaxed,” Nina finishes by saying.

