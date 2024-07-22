Sabrina Carpenter’s living room features cozy design and clever storage techniques — designers say it’s “calming and invigorating”

Sabrina Carpenter is one of pop's newest princesses, and is known for hit tunes like Espresso, her playful Nonsense outros, and her bright and bold stage outfits.

When having a scroll on TikTok, I was surprised to see that her living room interior is very pared back — but I'm in love. I've asked design pros why her Scandi style works so well and asked them how to recreate the look with soft textures, warm tones, and clever storage techniques.

If you're looking for living room ideas that are simple but seriously inviting, Sabrina Carpenter's space offers plenty of inspiration.

While I’m a sucker for a tub of ice cream, in Sabrina Carpenter’s living room I’m much more interested in the interior that surrounds her.

“Central to the room is a stunning white waffle textured seat, offering both comfort and a visual anchor,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“The intricate texture of the upholstery adds depth and interest, effortlessly drawing the eye while maintaining the room's tranquil color palette. The white wall behind the seat enhances the sense of openness and light, creating a perfect backdrop for the room’s more vibrant elements,” she adds.

If you’re looking to make a small room appear bigger, choosing light and bright colors like white is a good idea.

“I also like the sideboard, with natural wood grain that adds warmth and a touch of rustic charm, which balances the more modern elements of the room,” adds Tommy Mello, design pro and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

To replicate this look, he suggests choosing a wooden sideboard with a simple design and natural finish. “Look for pieces with clean lines and minimal hardware to keep the focus on the beauty of the wood itself,” he adds.

I'm also a fan of the cube shelves above the sideboard, which offer practical living room storage ideas while adding to the room’s design.

“If you’re incorporating these into your living space, choose units that fit your room’s dimensions and style, then arrange them to create a balanced look, and use them to showcase both decorative items and everyday essentials,” Tommy explains.

These natural textures are complemented by cute candles and prints that add a burst of color and creativity to the space.

“The reddish record player, resting proudly on the sideboard, also not only serves as a nod to Sabrina’s musical roots but introduces a pop of vibrancy and nostalgic charm,” Nina adds. I think the Victrola Retro Bluetooth Record Player from Amazon is similar, is available in four different colors, and comes with a built-in speaker.

Adding personal touches to your home is not only a great way to introduce yourself to guests but is one of the biggest interior design trends this year, with aesthetics like dopamine dressing and the unexpected red theory being everywhere.

Our Sabrina Carpenter living room edit

Five size options Bedsure Throw Blanket Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W50 x L70

Made from: Cotton

Price: $23.99 If you don't want to change your whole couch but still want to get Sabrina's style, this waffle throw is a smart way to transform your living room seating with minimal effort. It's made from 100% cotton, meaning it offers breathability while still providing enough warmth during cooler days. The light beige is a close match to Sabrina's seat, but it does come in 19 other colors. Vintage style Talking Tables Pink Glass Candlestick Holder Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H6.1

Made from: Candle

Price: $19.99 Candlestick holders are a brilliant way to add color to a plain piece of decor. Use this to decorate your sideboard like Sabrina for a subtle accent or place it on a coffee or dining table to turn it into a focal point. From here, you can either leave it by itself or elevate it with other pink home decor to create a sweet tablescape that guests will be saying Please Please Please to sit at. Recycled material Way Basics Modular Storage Cube Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H15 x W15 x D13.4

Made from: Paperboard

Price: $45.49 Add simple yet striking shape to your living room by adding this cube as storage. You can either mount this onto the wall like Sabrina or have it standing on the ground by itself if you want to leave your walls alone or are renting (like me!). If you get a couple of cubes, you can also stick these together to create a bigger unit.

In Sabrina Carpenter’s living room, texture, color, and personality are beautifully incorporated into a neutral backdrop.

“The result is a space that is both calming and invigorating, where each piece complements the next, creating a harmonious blend that reflects Sabrina's unique style,” Nina finishes by saying.

Looking for more celeb home inspo? I also love Lewis Hamilton’s living room, which has so many luxe touches.