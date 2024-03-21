The best projectors for outdoor movie nights are up to 50% off during Amazon's Big Spring sale

Pass the popcorn and settle in. The best projectors for outdoor movie nights are currently discounted on Amazon, along with a slew of essentials that will help you create the perfect backyard retreat.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is underway, and prices are being slashed across all of the retailer's categories from March 20-25. You should use this exciting opportunity to refresh your space for spring, mainly, your backyard.

Even if you're working with limited space, you can still create an outdoor oasis that's fun and inviting.

Amazon's best projectors for outdoor movie nights

If you ask us, some of the best small backyard ideas include cinematic options. The best outdoor projectors for backyard usage will take an ordinary evening and add some charm, even if you're streaming the same Netflix series for the millionth time. Have you decided what's first up during your al fresco movie marathon?

Well, before nailing down a movie or show, give the rest of your backyard some love and make it cozy for those evenings in front of the big screen. Be sure to settle on one of these delightful outdoor decor trends (soft furnishing are a must for lengthy movies), tie things together with some greenery, and find a safe spot for your projector, though you won't want to leave it outdoors overnight.

What to shop

In addition to these enticing picks from Amazon, our review of the BenQ GS50 Wireless Projector and our review of the Kodak Luma 350 Projector can also point you in the right direction regarding the appropriate buy for your space.

Indoor/outdoor TMY Mini Projector Shop at Amazon Price: Was $99.99 , now $65.57

Dimensions (in.): 7 x 5 x 2.7

Projection size (in.): 40-200

Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 Portable and lightweight, the TMY Mini Projector is little but fierce with newly improved audio features, extensive connection opportunities, and a new 9500L LED light source that helps you enjoy any movie, show, or video game. Tripod included Mini Projector, VISSPL Full HD 1080P Video Projector Shop at Amazon Price: Was $99.99 , now $49.99

Dimensions (in.): 6.1 x 5.08 x 2.4

Projection size (in.): 35-160

Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 It might be equivalent to the size of two drinks cans, but this mini projector doesn't skimp on delivery. It features 1080P resolution, built-in HiFi speakers, and HDMI, USB, AV, and Audio ports. Splurge GooDee Smart Projector with 5G WIFI and Bluetooth Shop at Amazon Price: Was $350.99 , now $251.99

Dimensions (in.): 7.5 x 3.6 x 9.6

Projection size (in.): Max 400

Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 This smart projector, pricier compared to its counterparts, offers a bright, strong picture quality. It has wireless screen mirroring for IOS, Android, and Windows devices, as well as 3 5 mm audio, audio video port, HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth interfaces.



Looking for more ways to bring your outdoor space to life? From patio decor ideas and small balcony ideas, feng shui garden tips to small deck ideas, our experts are ready to help zhush up your home to perfection.