I’m a gamer girl, and I think these aesthetic gaming accessories are fun and functional

Aesthetic gaming accessories: Quick Menu 1. Chairs

2. Keyboards

3. Mice

4. Mousepads

5. FAQs

Let’s be real: Gaming is 10x cooler with aesthetic gaming accessories. They make the whole set-up look super inviting, creating the perfect spot for to get in the zone. That being said, there’s so many different types and styles out there, it can be hard to find the most stylish options.

I have a li’l confesh: I’m somewhat of a gamer girl. I love all the cozy RPGs like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, and spend many an evening nestling down and escaping reality through them. I’ve been meaning to design a proper space for gaming in my rental, but I’ve yet to sit down and find accessories that won’t mess up my decor — until today, that is.

In the same sitch? I have rounded up a range of aesthetic yet functional gaming accessories, from gaming seats that will double as office chairs to keyboards that'll make clicking 10x cuter. Basically, I’ve totally got you covered.

12 aesthetic gaming accessories that are cozy and cute

Ready to get started? As well as looking for buys that look good, I’ve also read through plenty of reviews to check that they also provide gaming comfort and support.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Aesthetic gaming chairs

Gaming marathons can be long, so you’ve gotta be comfy. These gaming chairs will provide everything you need.

Royalcore 1. Costway Racing Style Gaming Chair Shop at Target Price: $167.99 I just know that Princess Peach would approve of this chair, as would Barbie if she was a gamer. This chair is ergonomic and is adjustable to your different needs, so you can really get comfortable. It has an up-down support system for applying pressure to whichever point needs it. How clever! All ears 2. Ferghana Light Blue Gaming Chair Shop at Amazon Price: $155.26 There’s something about this that reminds me of that blue Eevee evolution (yes I know, I’m thrilled to have a Pokémon named after me). Maybe it’s the adorable ears and the light blue color? Shoppers say it’s easy to assemble, sturdy ,and comfortable. BTW, it also comes in pink and purple, which are just as aesthetic. Cowabunga 3. Techni Sport TS85 Pink Cow Gaming Chair Shop at Walmart Price: $280.99 Holy cow, this is heckin’ adorable! Tell all the other gamers to “moo-ve” out of the way with this fun chair, which comes complete with plush ears and horns. It has adjustable armrests, height adjustment, and a reclining mechanism. I’m picturing playing Stardew Valley or Story of Seasons in this and living my full farmer fantasy.

Aesthetic gaming keyboards

These stylish keyboards will help you strategize your tactics in the in-game chat in the cutest way possible.

Versatile 4. MageGee Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Shop at Amazon Price: $39.99 This is a super sweet option with plenty of cool AF features. It’s backlit with 20 different modes, including adjustable brightness and speeds. It also has USB connectivity, which will work on many PCs and laptops. Reviewers say it’s a great starter keyboard, which is perfect for those who don't want anything too technical. Multiple options 5. Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Shop at Amazon Price: $179.99 I love the dreamy colors on this keyboard, which look perfect for playing calming games. You can choose between linear, clicky, and tactile keyboard sounds, as well as wireless or wired keyboards. Oh, and the cloud palm rest? It’s the sweetest way to make sure your wrists don’t get achy. Click click, bish 6. Camiysn Typewriter Style Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Shop at Amazon Price: $36.99 I’ve seen these typewriter-style keyboards all over my TikTok FYP, and I get why. They just look so satisfying to type on! The journalist girlie in me is obsessed. This is compatible across Windows, Mac, and PC, so it should work with most monitors. Shoppers say it has a loud typing sound, but they enjoy that.

Aesthetic gaming mice

Who said your gaming sidekick can’t be fab and functional?

Cutie 7. Share Sunshine Wireless Hamster Mouse Shop at Amazon Price: $15.97 Um, have you ever seen such a cute mouse — I mean hamster — in your life?! I actually have this and use it every day for work. It’s so comfortable and easy to move around. The fact it’s wireless makes transport a breeze when I'm on the go. I have it in pink, but it also comes in gray, blue, purple, and yellow, if you want to match it up to your color scheme. Lightweight 8. HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wired Gaming Mouse Shop at Target Price: $39.99 Don’t want to be weighed down when moving your mouse and fighting the bad guys? This comes in at just 2.72 ounces, thanks to its clever and chic honeycomb design. The flexible cable will also allow you to click around smoothly. It has a two-year warranty, so you have plenty of time to return or exchange it if necessary. Customizable 9. Logitech G203 Lightsync Lilac Gaming Mouse Shop at Walmart Price: $20.40 This is such a stylish choice. I'm digging the trendy lilac color, which would blend in well with most home decor styles. It has six buttons that can all be customized to optimize tasks. I haven’t even mentioned the best part — the lighting can also be personalized, with over 16.8 million colors to choose from. Rainbow road, eat your heart out!

Aesthetic gaming mousepads

Add extra style to your gaming desk with a colorful mousepad.

Trendy 10. Seorsok Cute Strawberry Mousepad Shop at Amazon Price: $8.89 Strawberry decor is having a moment RN, and I am living for it. It’s def the most aesthetic fruit, so it just makes sense to have it as an aesthetic mouse pad design, too. Decorate your desk with a viral strawberry vase to match, and you’ll have a sweet AF setup. It’s also Amazon’s Choice, with buyers saying it’s soft, fade-resistant, and high-quality. Subtly stylish 11. SoMoodyDesigns Neutral Flower Mousepad Shop at Etsy Price: $16.99 I’ve actually always been more of a Daisy girl than a Princess Peach girl, so I’m totally down for this mat that’s decorated with her namesake flower. The neutral colors and the checkerboard pattern are totally low-key Danish pastel, which is everywhere on Insta ATM. This mat is 8 inches wide by 9 inches long, making it perfect for those with small desk space. Kawaii AF 12. HazelnutSpreads Froggo Mousepad Shop at Etsy Price: $16.10 Imagine being one of these adorable frogs, floating on a li’l lily pad and just enjoying life. That’s vibes, bb. If you’ve gone for a nature-inspired inspired gaming setup, this would be an adorable finishing touch. Add in a flower-shaped pillow and a few vine leaves, and you’ll have the whole look going on.

FAQs

How do I make my gaming setup look aesthetic? Choosing accessories such as keyboards, mice, and chairs in cute colors and patterns will help make your setup look more aesthetic. As well as this, you could hang up wall art of your fave games, and even string LED lights around your desk.

How do you make a cozy gaming setup? First of all, choose a color scheme that makes you feel relaxed — pinks and purples could work well, as could neutrals like yellows and beiges. Then, make sure that you have a comfy chair with plenty of support. Finally, finish the setup off with soft lighting such as fairy lights.

Now you’re all ready to load up your game of choice, so you can enjoy it in style. If you want to make your gaming desk extra aesthetic, there are plenty of cute desk organizers out there that will help tidy it up. After all, a tidy desk equals a tidy mind free to game (...that’s how the saying goes, right?).