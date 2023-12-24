Alicia Silverstone's copper teapot is on my winter wishlist — here's what designers love about it

Alicia Silverstone's copper teapot is giving all the cozy kitchen vibes you could possibly want this winter. The fact that it has yet to make its way onto our stovetop has us — in the words of Cher Horowitz — "totally buggin'."

While yes, the copper look is a hit amongst interior designers for its charm and effortless ability to enhance a space, it's also admired for its quick heating capabilities. Needless to say, if you have many a cup of Earl Grey tea in your future this winter, you might want to copy the Clueless star.

For small kitchen ideas that are cute, efficient, and elegant, look no further than all things copper.

Take a look at Alicia Silverstone's copper teapot

We first caught a glimpse of Alicia's teapot on Instagram earlier this year while she was pouring herself something warm. Naturally, it got us thinking about cozy afternoons on the couch with a throw blanket, a book, and our favorite mug.

"Copper has always had that timeless, vintage vibe that adds a warm, metallic glimmer to your kitchen decor," says interior designer Nicole Cullum, founder of Color Caravan. "Copper is not only a durable cooking material and easy to clean, it is extremely heat-conducive and naturally antibacterial, which makes it an ideal choice in the kitchen."

What's more, it's a great way to make a small kitchen look luxe, so we're going to go ahead and add it to our wishlist.

Nicole Cullum Social Links Navigation Designer Nicole Cullum is an interior designer, color expert, and professional organizer in Taos, New Mexico. She is the creative founder of Color Caravan, a charming hand-painted line of wallpaper, textiles, and home decor.



What to shop

How to style copper in your kitchen

Now you're committed to this small kitchen trend, and understandably so, how do you make it work with the rest of the room? Fortunately, it looks stunning in pretty much any place you put it.

"Copper metal reads as a warm neutral and pairs with a variety of color schemes," Cullum says. "Unlike your stainless steel appliances, pots, and pans, copper can be left out as a decorative element that adds rather than subtracts from your kitchen decor."

Adding to that, designer Artem Kropovinsky insists on pairing natural looks when working with copper. "The fashionable feel is created using neutral colors and combining them with raw materials like stone," he notes.

And though it's fairly low-maintenance, there are a few things to know about copper if you want it to look brand new or embrace the patina.

"Copper appliances and cookware look better and more unique over time because they naturally patina with wear," Cullum notes. "If you want a sparkling copper look, you can easily polish it back to its original shine." It's also easy to clean copper, and you really only need soap and warm water to keep your kettle looking spotless.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Designer Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.

So what do you say? Will you be copying Alicia's look? Yeah, we are, too.

Loved tea but tossed on the copper finish? Not a problem, readers. We've uncovered the best tea kettles and the best electric kettles to whet your whistle. If you wouldn't mind, can you pour us a cup? We'll slice the cake while you do.