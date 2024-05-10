These 7 pink small bathroom ideas will add a playful touch to your space, according to designers

You're going to love pink small bathroom ideas if you fancy playful styles in your living spaces and want to extend this into the bathroom.

Whether you're looking to go all-out Barbie or prefer something more subtle, our designers have got you covered with lots of gorgeous inspiration. Think retro vibes, luxe marble, and gold accents to start.

If you're searching for small bathroom ideas that will add elegance to your space, going for a wink of pink is sure to do all that and more.

Beautiful pink small bathroom ideas

This color pairs up beautifully with white small bathroom ideas along with brighter shades, meaning the possibilities with pink are truly endless.

We've also curated cute buys throughout to match our expert advice, so you can start styling yours ASAP.

1. Add pretty pink accents

Inject all your wonderful energy and personality into your small bathroom with bright pops of pink with plenty pf texture.

“Choose eye-catching accessories such as your best towels, rugs, or shower curtains to add a playful touch to the space,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She recommends combining these accents with neutral backgrounds (Lick's White 07 Paint is illuminating and has nothing but white in its undertones) to let the pink elements truly shine.

Soft underfoot Mariya Bath Mat Shop at Urban Outfitters Size (in.): W20 x L20

Made from: Cotton

Price: $39 This is machine washable, meaning you can just put it in your washing machine if you spill anything on it. The pattern is also very versatile — we think it would look lovely in a kitchen or entryway, if you ever want to switch things up. Dry clean only Lush Décor Ruffle Shower Curtain Shop at Target Size (in.): H72 x W72

Made from: Polyester

Price: $40.49 Bring a touch of Bridgerton design into your small bathroom with this ruffled curtain. It has a buttonhole top which makes installation easy with either hooks and rings. It's a good idea to add a liner alongside it, as polyester can take time to dry. Made in Portugal Anne de Solène Aura Towel Collection Shop at Saks Size (in.): W27.5 x L55

Made from: Cotton

Price: $92 The floral motif on this will not only add elegance to your wash space, but the extra surface area created by the textured design will make extra-quick work of drying you off. It also comes in hand towel and bath towel size, so you can grab a whole set for cohesion across your space.

2. Bring in retro with pink tiles

Channel gorgeous and glamorous mid-century charm by incorporating pink tiles into your bathroom design.

“Opt for retro-inspired geometric patterns or classic subway tiles in shades of pink for a vintage look,” Nina explains.

Be sure to use these selectively on walls, floors, or as accent features to infuse your small bathroom with nostalgic appeal ('newstalgia' is one of the hottest interior design trends for the year, FYI) without overwhelming the space.

Floor and wall use Apollo Tile Cirkel Porcelain Tile Mosaic Sheet Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W11.46 x L12.4

Made from: Porcelain

Price: $14.29 per sq. ft. These waterproof tiles are perfect for dotting around, with a low water absorption rate and scratch-resistant surface. They do come in 14 other colors, in case you've fallen for the pattern but are hesitant about the pink. Consider installing the pink tiles and grabbing a complementary colour to extend your mosaic look to another area of the bathroom without losing cohesion. This technique is especially effective for small bathroom tile ideas. Quick to reposition Smart Tiles 3D Vinyl Backsplash Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W9 x L12

Made from: Gel

Price: $30.98 The specialist Gel-O (not the food!) technology gives it a 3D effect which makes it look like genuine tiles, without all the hassle of plastering it on. You won't need extra glue or any grout — simply peel and stick. They're also quick to wipe clean if any dirt builds up. Real Homes editor Punteha van Terheyden recently used these to tile her kitchen and recommends getting a sharp Stanley knife and cutting mat to help you shape your sheets around tricky fixtures without the bother of blunt scissors or worrying about scratching your work surface. 24 pieces per box Merola Tile Horizon Tile Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W7.75 x L9

Made from: Ceramic

Price: $13.59 per sq. ft. These do have a smooth matte surface, so if you want to reflect light around your small bathroom, they might not be the best choice. We can't resist the gorgeous pattern though and we also like the fact it's frost resistant — ideal for those with chilly homes, or for anyone looking to extend their kitchen's aesthetic into an adjoining outdoor space.

3. Choose a wall-mounted sink

Paying attention to practical features is just as important as bringing in decorative ones. For example, it’s worth being mindful of small bathroom sink ideas.

“Integrating multi-functional furniture can significantly enhance the utility and aesthetic appeal of a small bathroom,” says Nick Chatzigeorgakis, design expert and CEO of Intrabuild.

“For instance, a pink wall-mounted vanity can free up floor space while providing ample small bathroom storage,” he adds.

You can enhance these even further by adding under-cabinet lighting. These Helplex Puck Lights from Amazon are dimmable, can work on a timer, and can even turn pink, adding even more to the dreamy aesthetic.

4. Bring in gold touches

Elevate your small pink bathroom with chic gold accents to make your bathroom feel regal and refined.

Nina says, “Introduce gold fixtures, mirrors, or lighting fixtures to complement the pink palette and create a luxurious ambiance. The combination of pink and gold adds warmth and sophistication to your small bathroom.”

If you’re going to choose anything, we recommend grabbing a beautiful mirror (the Regina Andrew Candice Mirror from Saks can be spot-cleaned and is a substantial size) and placing it on the opposite wall to a window, in order to make your small bathroom look more spacious.

5. Paint your walls

A coat of one of the best paint colors for small bathrooms can transform your bathroom, which is where grabbing a tin of pink comes in.

“One trend we’ve successfully incorporated involves using lighter shades like pink to not only brighten the space but also to make it feel larger and more inviting,” Nick says.

“When choosing paint, I recommend high-quality, moisture-resistant paint designed for bathrooms, as it helps prevent mold and mildew,” he adds.

Nick’s favorite is Benjamin Moore’s Pink Bliss, as this can complement small spaces without overwhelming them. He recommends grabbing this in Benjamin Moore's Aura Bath & Spa (all Benjamin Moore paints come in this type) because it’s specifically formulated for high-moisture areas.

6. Hang up wallpaper

One of the most dramatic ways to make a statement in a pink small bathroom is by hanging up pink-themed wallpaper featuring whimsical patterns or botanical motifs.

“Choose designs that reflect your personality, from floral prints to abstract geometrics,” suggests Nina.

Apply wallpaper to a single accent wall or the entire bathroom to introduce personality and charm.

We also recommend looking for ones that are water-resistant, such as the art-deco style Willa Arlo Interiors Middlet Roll from Wayfair.

7. Add marvelous marble

You can make your small bathroom look luxe and lush by pairing up pink accents with elegant matching marble finishes.

Nina says, “Install a pink vanity or countertop with marble veining to add a bit of sophistication to your small bathroom.”

She suggests combining this with mirrors and brass fixtures (the Goldenwarm Brushed Brass Cabinet Pulls from Walmart are made with zinc alloy, giving them a sturdy and smooth finish) to achieve a timeless and refined aesthetic.

Whether you prefer a subtle style or an all-out glam look, pink small bathroom ideas are chic choices for for creating a stylish and inviting space.

“Experiment with different shades, textures, and design elements to personalize your bathroom,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you’d rather go for a shade that’s still playful but is brighter, green small bathroom ideas may speak to you better.