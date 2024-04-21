7 gorgeous green small bathroom ideas designers use to create a "refreshing sanctuary"

Gorgeous green small bathroom ideas may be for you if you love the idea of having a vibrant, natural space to soak and unwind.

We've asked interior designers how you can bring this color into this room through paint, tiles, and clever decor. Let's just say if you choose these for your space, you're sure to make your guests green with envy.

If you're looking for small bathroom ideas and want to refresh your room with a bold shade, going for green has to be one of our favorite moves.

Glowing green small bathroom ideas

Whether you're looking to zhuzh up your small bathroom colors or simply want to add a pop of pizazz, we've got you covered.

Our experts have recommended gorgeous green buys throughout, which we have shopped wherever possible to help you get the look.

1. Mix and match tones

Embrace a monochrome palette by layering different shades and textures of green throughout the bathroom.

“Mix tones like olive, mint, and forest green to create a cohesive and visually appealing space,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

Painting a darker tone on the top of the wall like the picture above will draw the eye upwards, making your small bathroom feel bigger than it actually is.

Whimsical Sweet Caroline 478 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Rectangle

Made from: Paper

Hints of gray Winchester Sage 628 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore This is a slightly richer shade than the one pictured above, but we love how elegant and vibrant it is.

Made from: Paper

Yellow undertones Green 18 Interior Paint Sample Shop at Lick This moss green is the perfect earthy tone for those who want to get closer to nature and channel cozy vibes.

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 This moss green is the perfect earthy tone for those who want to get closer to nature and channel cozy vibes.

2. Hang up a green cabinet or shelf

You likely don’t have a lot of floor space in your small green bathroom. This is why it’s a good idea to look up when it comes to bringing the shade in through small bathroom storage.

Nina suggests, “Maximize vertical storage by painting wall-mounted cabinets or shelves in shades of green. Display decorative accessories, neatly folded towels, or essential toiletries to bring visual interest to walls and keep things clutter-free."

You can DIY this yourself by sanding down an old cabinet or shelf and brushing on your favorite small bathroom paint colors.

Alternatively, for a quicker solution, you can grab a pre-made green shelf, such as the Chuangji Wall Shelf from Walmart which is a small-space-friendly corner shape.

3. Pick out plants

(Image credit: Tile Warehouse)

If you’re someone who forgets to water their plants (don’t worry — we aren’t judging and can definitely relate), bringing plants into your bathroom is a smart way to make sure they stay moist.

“In small bathrooms, you can hang up indoor plants to add a boho-style look, and even dot around succulents (the Elements Succulents Set from Walmart is so cute) on the windowsill,” suggests Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Nina also suggests choosing low-maintenance plants like pothos or ferns to thrive in humid bathroom conditions.

Air-purifying Costa Farms Peace Lily Plant Shop at Amazon Size (in.): ‎H15 x W8 x L8

Made from: Natural materials

Easy to grow Costa Farms Tall Pothos Shop at Walmart Real Homes staff writer Eve Smallman has had her pothos plant for five years and swears by it as an easy plant to take care of.

Made from: Natural materials

Ready to grow Boston Fern from Costa Farms View at Amazon Amazon shoppers say this is a vibrant and healthy fern, with some buying as many as six at a time for their homes.

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $22.99 Amazon shoppers say this is a vibrant and healthy fern, with some buying as many as six at a time for their homes.

4. Make a splash with light green

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Looking for just one color to paint your room? Make sure it’s a light shade, as this will brighten up your small bathroom.

Nina says, “Opt for soft, light green walls to create a calming backdrop that visually expands the space.”

She adds, “Light green tones promote a sense of tranquility and openness, making a small bathroom feel airy and inviting.”

The paint color pictured above is very close to Benjamin Moore’s Tea Light. Pair this with crisp white accents, such as the best towels, for a fresh and timeless look.

5. Try beautiful tiles

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Add stunning small bathroom tiles onto your walls will make your green small bathroom look glamorous and gorgeous.

“Incorporate green tiles as accent pieces in key areas of the bathroom, such as the shower niche or backsplash,” Nina says.

“These tiles add a pop of color and personality without overwhelming the space, infusing it with character and charm,” she adds.

You can either go for light green ones for a playful look (we love the MSI Renzo Ceramic Tiles from Wayfair) or even deep dark ones for a more sophisticated feel.

Either way, be sure to go for glossy ones, as these will reflect light in your small space.

Samples available Bedrosians Cloe Ceramic Tile Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W2.5 x L8

Made from: Ceramic

Frost proof WS Tiles Hand Painted Tiles Shop at Walmart Add sparkle to your green small bathroom with these glass tiles that are clean, modern, and fresh.

Made from: Glass

Waterproof Supreme Tile Porcetile Honeycomb Mosaic Tile Shop at Wayfair Just a few of these tiles artfully placed around a shower unit will make it look refined.

Made from: Porcelain

Price: $8.29 per sq. ft. Just a few of these tiles artfully placed around a shower unit will make it look refined.

6. Bring in wonderful wallpaper

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Turn your green small bathroom into a tropical paradise by unfurling beautiful green small bathroom wallpapers onto your walls.

Nina says, “Choose botanical-themed wallpaper featuring green leaves (the Divine Savages Plumage Wallpaper is pictured above) or floral motifs to add depth and dimension to a small bathroom.”

Nina advises opting for the best peel-and-stick wallpaper (the Tempaper Banana Leaf Wallpaper is a pretty option) for easy installation and removal — perfect for rental spaces.

7. Choose a floating or standing vanity

(Image credit: Olenka Design)

Vanities that are either floating or that have legs are one of the best choices for green small bathrooms, as light can easily flow beneath them. This is also ideal for small bathroom Feng Shui.

Nina says, “Invest in a green vanity or repaint an existing one in a shade of moss or emerald. A colored vanity becomes a focal point and injects personality into the bathroom while providing functional storage.”

If you’re looking for an easy solution, the Wade Logan Alizabeth Bathroom Vanity has so much storage space and is very sleek.

Whether you go subtle or bold, green small bathroom ideas offer many possibilities to transform a compact space into a serene retreat.

“Experiment with these creative techniques to personalize your small bathroom and turn it into a refreshing sanctuary inspired by nature,” Nina finishes by saying.

For those who want to bring this color into even more areas of the home, green kitchen cabinet ideas are also a stylish option.