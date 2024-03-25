10 patio lighting ideas to light up your space with style this season

As we approach brighter evenings, patio lighting ideas rise to the surface as the lure of spending more time outside gets stronger. We've rounded up 10 lighting looks for extra ambience, covering everything from candlelight to pathway designs.

Our experts tell us patio lighting should be subtle, and because they are generally situated close to your interior you can opt for electric powered lights (just make sure they're waterproof), as well as battery and solar powered options.

If you've recently done a deep dive on patio ideas to spruce up your outdoor space, the next step is deciding how to light it. If you're renting, all of our ideas below can be taken with you if you move.

10 fabulously stylish patio lighting ideas

If you've dusted off your best small patio furniture, it's time to illuminate your space and turn it into an outdoor haven for your family and friends. The key, our experts reveal, is to create a lovely welcoming glow you and your guests can enjoy.

Prices were correct at the time this article was published.

1. Hang a pendant light

(Image credit: Maestri Studio / Nathan Schroder)

Nothing beats a traditional outdoor lantern — super stylish and classical to look at. You can choose designs that require a single candle, or one that's fitted electrically. If there's an option for a dimmer switch then take it — nothing beats being able to control the level of illumination in the evenings.

We adore Amazon's modern black chandelier outdoor pendant light with cracked glass look, it's a great price and will work perfectly on a patio or porch.

2. Consider downlights

(Image credit: Triple Heart Design / Clarity NW)

Patio lighting can take on many forms and you can use more than one option in the same space.

From downlighters to pendants pick options that suit your needs and the space. Shelagh Conway, principal and founder of Triple Heart Design explains:

"The lighting in this patio was intentional to create an additional outdoor living space on the exterior. We wanted an upscale outdoor living area that the family could use for football parties, cookouts and lounging.

"With all of the heat lamps and the warm wood, this space feels cozy all year round! Remember to check the ratings on your light fixtures to make sure they are wet or damp rated for your outdoor space and add dimmer switches if needed."





Shelagh Conway Social Links Navigation Principal and founder of Triple Heart Design Triple Heart Design is an award-winning interior design studio in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2016, we thrive on simplifying the design process and work closely with clients to help them love their homes.

3. Choose paper lanterns

(Image credit: Ikea)

Paper lanterns (we love the Pottery Barn Boho Globe Solar Outdoor Lanterns in four colorways) have long been a great decorative aspect both inside and out. Budget-friendly and available in an array of colors and patterns, there are plenty of options that have lights within them too.

The only decision you'll need to make is what size lanterns and the kind of lighting you prefer. There plug-in and battery operated options to choose from. They can be hung from beams, above your amazing decking, tacked to a shiplap wall or woven around branches — what's not to love?

We've picked out a few of our favorites to give you a taste.

Colorful 10ct Nylon LED Battery Powered String Lights Shop at Target Size (in): W6

Price: $19.99 These cheerful lanterns are battery operated which means you can hang them easily in any part of your garden. Waterproof White Lantern String Lights, 10 Lights per String Shop at Amazon Size (in): W3

Price: $16.99 Ideal for outdoor use, these corded electrical lanterns give an incandescent light. Botanical Battery Operated Paper Lantern Set of 6 Shop at Wayfair Size (in): H9.5 x W8 x D8

Price: $17.18 Easy to assemble and hang, these botanical style paper lanterns will look great on a patio.

4. Textured lampshades

(Image credit: The White Company)

Adding textures to an outdoor dining scheme will elevate your space greatly, especially if you're setting a table underneath where they're hanging.

"Suspending lanterns can create real drama, these jute lanterns and our LED candles with their gentle flicker are perfect for enjoying the sun set," says Chrissie Rucker OBE and founder of The White Company.

Another option is to source wicker candle holders, Wayfair's tabletop hurricanes would look great in a row along a table.

Chrissie Rucker OBE Social Links Navigation Founder, The White Company Chrissie Rucker OBE, started The White Company in 1994, when, unable to find well-designed, beautiful quality white bedlinen that were affordable. Today, it's one of the UK's fastest-growing multi-channel retailers and trusted lifestyle brand.

5. Check out portable options

(Image credit: Original BTC)

LED lighting is a godsend as they offer more lumens per watt, so they shine bright but use less energy, and if you pick a portable option (such as the battery powered gorgeous frosted glass LED pebbles from Pottery Barn), you're absolutely winning.

Been free from wires means you can place your light wherever the mood takes you, and bringing a little variety and a lot of function to your patio lighting.

"Whilst garden lighting ideas are often the last thing to be considered, they're certainly not a detail that should be overlooked," says Jamie Watkins, founder, Divine Savages.

Charlie Bowles, director, Original BTC agrees, “Good exterior lighting has the power to transform your home and should be considered carefully to maximise the features and the function of your outdoor space."

Jamie Watkins Social Links Navigation Co-founder, Divine Savages Divine Savages specialises in creating exquisitely crafted wallpapers, fabrics, accessories and limited edition art prints for the brave and bold. It was founded by husbands Jamie Watkins and Tom Kennedy in 2017. Taking inspiration from history, culture, fashion and the natural world to create an eclectic mix of influences, Divine Savages has, to date, created myriad designs whose personalities come across just as much in their names as they do visually.

Charlie Bowles Social Links Navigation Director, Original BTC Charlie Bowles is the director of lighting manufacturer Original BTC after he took over from Peter Bowles his father and the company’s founder in 2012. With its New York showroom opening in 2017, Original BTC also have showrooms in London, Paris and Taiwan, with sales to over 85 countries.

6. Invest in pathway lights

(Image credit: Living with Lolo / Life Created)

A fabulous option for leading your eye around the patio and across the garden, pathway lights can illuminate where vitally needed, add ambient light, and highlight favorite flowers and plants.

Most are battery operated or solar powered so they can be placed wherever you need.

Modern style Black Low Voltage Plug-in Integrated LED Metal Pathway Light (set of 4) Shop at Wayfair Size (in): H21.2 x W4.6 x D4.6

Price: $107.89 Perfect for a contemporary patio, these sleek lights will light pathways. Classic look Corbyn Matte Black Metal Solar Powered LED Landscape Walkway Light Shop at Walmart Size (in): H17.32 x W6.30 x D7.99

Price: $14.48 Use this curved head design to highlight sections in your garden. Color changing Low Voltage Color Changing Pathway Lights Smart LED Round Bollard, Compatible With Alexa Shop at Amazon Size (in): H17 x W14 x D8

Price: $39.99 set of 4 Add extra color to your patio with these cheerful lights that can operated with the help of Alexa.

7. Firepits offer a warm glow

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Perhaps not an obvious choice, but we're big fans of double use items and there's nothing better than sitting around a fire pit with friends and family. And of course they emit a lovely glow to boot.

They can be an investment depending on the material they're made from, but one that you can take with you when you move. For a similar design to the item pictured above, check out Target's Marcel concrete fire pit in light grey.

Don't forget your smores — Amazon do a fun set of smores sticks ideal for fire pits.

8. Use wall sconces

(Image credit: Pooky)

If you have a fixed wall, add wall sconces as you would to interior walls. They're a really good idea if you spend a lot of time outside and have a dedicated space.

Use one of a pair either side of feature, such as an outdoor fireplace, or place in rows to illuminate a wall. It's really important that you choose lighting that's designed specifically for outdoor use, such as Walmart's Globe Electric Neruda matte black outdoor wall sconce.

9. Cozy candlelight

(Image credit: Lights4Fun / Oliver Perrott)

Candlelight can rarely be beaten — that beautiful flicking light they create is synonymous with relaxing evenings with great food and company.

Chrissie Rucker OBE, says, "Layering candlelight is magical. A combination of taller candlesticks with lower tealight holders always looks beautiful. And using candle holders in different material is something I love to do."

We love how stylish the West Elm Farmhouse Pottery Essex Candlesticks are, however, if don't like the faff of real candles then consider LED designs such as the Lights4Fun set of two Tall LED Flameless Candle Lanterns Lights, from Amazon.

Emily Kelsey, of Lights4Fun, says, "Simply style a selection of waterproof TruGlow® candles amongst black metal lanterns on table tops and at floor level. The gentle flicker of candlelight will fill your outdoor space with a warming ambience and create the ultimate setting for evenings spent alfresco."

Emily Kelsey Social Links Navigation PR executive, Lights4Fun Emily Kelsey is the PR executive at Lights4fun, a leading decorative lighting retailer. Emily aims to inspire people to create their own enchanting moments using exquisite lighting and creative styling that transcends every season

10. String up some festoons

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Festoon lights have muscled out good old fairy lights recently and it's easy to see why. The large bulbs are more eye catching and they're a stunning addition to your patio and outdoor spaces. We like the Lights4Fun's solar powered globe string lights on Amazon and they're easy to hang on hooks around your patio area.

Jamie adds, "We wanted to use our space well into the evenings so picked festoon lighting. It's the perfect choice as it looks rather magical when dark, but isn’t intrusive in the daytime. The gentle illumination really adds to the whimsical charm and turned our garden in to the delightful tropical oasis we intended it to be."

20 bulbs Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor String Lights Shop at Walmart Size (ft.): W18.7

Made from: Glass

Price: $27.56 for two Walmart shoppers say these last for years and great a gorgeous, moody ambiance. Weatherproof Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor String Lights Shop at Amazon Size (ft.): W48

Made from: Plastic

Price: $47.99 These heavy duty, commercial grade lights are energy efficient and have one socket every three feet. Easy installation Brightech Glow String Lights Shop at Amazon Size (ft.): W26

Made from: Brass

Price: $39.99 These can withstand winds of up to 50MPH, making them ideal for parties in all seasons.

The best kind of patio lighting is what works well for you and most likely will include a couple of different elements.

"A well-thought out mixture of task and ambient lighting will make your garden, porch, or patio an attractive, inviting space — and safer for people arriving at the property at night," adds Charlie.

Next, further upgrade your patio with items made from the best materials for outdoor furniture.