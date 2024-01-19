Ryan Reynolds' lighting nails sculptural ambiance, say designers

We'd argue Ryan Reynolds' lighting stole the show in his new Instagram post, despite the actor's humorous caption and witty batter with famous friend, Hugh Jackman.

When the Marvel superheroes set up shop in Ryan's stylish living room to catch a Wrexham Association Football Club game — the Deadpool star owns the club — we couldn't help but gawp at the statement industrial wall-light display.

It nails industrial statement lighting, say our experts, and all you need is a blank wall to make your own version. If you're looking for fab small living room ideas to try, interior designers insist Ryan Reynold's lighting is perfection. No surprise there given the gorgeous cabin-style bedroom he shares with wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds lighting is sculptural art

If you want to modernize an outdated small living room, or give your quarters a focal point, clever lighting like Ryan's can go a long way. Our designers wax lyrical about small living room lighting possibilities being endless with a little creativity, and rightly so.

"Gone are the days of relying on overhead lights that cast unfavorable lighting on you and your guests," says interior designer Nicole Cullum. "This year’s trends are all about transforming your basic lighting into sculptural, artistic moments."

We'd say Ryan has that on lock. His industrial black grid with bulbs cascading down is certainly a small living room DIY project to consider for 2024.

"A simple found frame, or interesting large object can come to life when paired with a few pretty bulbs," Nicole adds. "Make sure your structure is sound, and can hang without damaging your wall or falling." Watch out for fire risks, too.

Renters, if you're attempting to dupe Ryan's lighting look, consider a freestanding grid-wall panel (the 72-inch black metal one in a pack of three from Wayfair would be perfect for this) or a folding panel room divider such as this Costway one on Wayfair. Pay particular attention to making any permanent changes to your walls.

But regardless of whether you're living in a rental or your first home, one thing remains universal: Ryan's lighting works best in a spot that's low-key. It's ideal for a minimalist living room that needs an extra oomph.

Designer Melony Huber, co-founder of La Peony says,"I love how Ryan made light into art. It is interesting and grabs your attention. For this look, it's all about having lighting on a blank wall.

"You can do this in many ways depending on your style. From multiple sconces in a pattern, to full on lighting as wall art, it's a great way to turn a blank wall into something both functional and decorative."

Kiss outdated living room trends goodbye and say hello to your new favorite sculptural lighting-art hybrid.

"To achieve this, you can get multiples of lighting that attach to a wall you like and arrange them in some sort of pattern," Melony adds. "This visually creates the look of one solid focal point, but is really multiples."

Before getting started, consider the weight of your items and how you're planning to safely hang any object on the wall, particularly if you're a renter who's not allowed to drill holes. Don't forget to check bulb wattage is compatible for your home.

If you have more ideas in mind for your gathering space, designers say these small living room design rules are the ones to live by. Take notes as you start making revamps.

