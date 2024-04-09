Pooky Lights' USA launch has dropped, and we're swooning over the cute lamps — shop our favorites from $150

Here's a bright idea: check out Pooky Lights' USA launch for cute, unique, colorful lamps to bring wow factor to any room.

The 10-year-old UK company has made its way across the pond to delight customers with its (mostly) cordless lights and accessories that are as functional as they are gorgeous. Our expert shopper has rounded up stunning Pooky lamps for under $150 as well as alternatives with matching features or looks for less.

If you're wondering how to light a small apartment, delve into selections that pack a punch — something Pooky certainly delivers on — without blowing your budget.

Our favorite Pooky Lights USA buys for under $150

Pooky Lights USA launch has a little bit of everything: lamps, wall fixtures, ceiling lights, lamp shades, and miscellaneous decor pieces such as full-length mirrors and candle holders.

The selections are perfect for accentuating those small living room lighting ideas or adding some luxe to your small office upgrades, and they're meant to act as staples for years to come.

"We're all about crafting products that stand the test of time — built to last and free from fleeting trends," the company touts.

What to shop

We've selected gorgeous buys from Pooky Lights USA launch that are perfect for your small space but should you be in search of less expensive options, the Pakuyhou Handmade Boho Rattan Table Lamp at Amazon is a good swap for the Freya lamp, whereas Jonathan Y's Metal Dome Table Lamp at Target mimics Utopia, and Urban Outfitters' Emil Floor Lamp has the same bubble aesthetic as Pooky's Coronet floor lamp.

Bulb included Freya cordless table lamp Visit Site Price: $150

Dimensions (in.): H9 x W3.5 The Freya cordless, rechargeable table lamp is not just convenient: it's eye-catching. The gold brass coupled with the weaved lampshade provides a luxe spin on the coastal accent. Plus, there are 75+ lampshades to choose from. Built in LED Utopia cordless table lamp Visit Site Price: $250

Dimensions (in.): H11.5 x W8.75 A small entryway lighting mistake would be not opting for something as elegant as the Utopia lamp. Its brass and marble are the perfect chic combo, but you'll also love its dimmable and cordless features. Assembly required Coronet floor lamp Visit Site Price: $450

Dimensions (in.): The Coronet floor lamp is every maximalist's dream with its vibrant lamp and equally vibrant bubble frame. It does, however, include a cord.

Are you a renter with less-than-savvy lighting options? Fear not: Bobby Berk's lighting hack introduces us to a newly launched line of fabric covers that go over funny-looking light fixtures, mounted flush against the ceiling.