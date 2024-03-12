7 kitchen island decor ideas that are easy and eye-catching

Kitchen island decor ideas are brilliant go-tos for making this central point in your cooking zone as chic as possible.

If you're looking at yours and think it could use a zhuzh, we've got you covered. We've asked design pros what they use to make this space shine. From clever organizers to upcycled accents, they've shared a range of clever, budget-friendly tips.

When searching for kitchen ideas, adding finishing touches to areas such as the island is key to tying the whole room together.

Simple yet stylish kitchen island decor ideas

Once you've looked through kitchen island ideas and picked your perfect style, finish the area off with decor to make it look even more beautiful.

Our designers have suggested brilliant products to match their kitchen island decor ideas, so we have curated great picks wherever possible.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Try tiered delights

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Bernardini Builders / Crafted By Nick / Brian Madden)

If you love putting the best small kitchen appliances to work and baking up a storm, you can display all your delicious makes in a multi-layer display tower.

“Introduce a tiered stand (we love this Efavormart Gold Cupcake Stand from Walmart) to showcase artisanal bread, delectable cookies, or even petite desserts,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and owner of Nina’s Home Design.

It's one of those kitchen island decor ideas that's a feast for the eyes as well as the tum.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Principal home designer and founder of Nina's Home Design For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise. She has been celebrated for designing, renovating, and building elegant family homes with indoor and outdoor spaces. Her motto is bringing together function and beauty, without compromise, to embody unique visions of life.

She says this not only maximizes space but also adds layers of visual interest to your island, creating an inviting display appealing to both culinary and design enthusiasts alike.

2. Add organizational elements

(Image credit: Marquis & Dawe)

Kitchen island decor pieces which double as kitchen storage ideas will maximize the capacity of your cooking area.

Nina suggests, “Organize pantry staples in decorative containers for sugar, flour, or other frequently used items. This not only enhances accessibility but also adds a polished touch to your culinary workspace.”

We recommend grabbing a bunch of containers in the same style for a uniform finish, such as these Yuncang Glass Storage Jars from Amazon.

9 or 11" iDesign Linus Divided Turntable $19.99 at The Container Store Size (in): D9 x H3

Made from: Acrylic

Price: $21.99 Keep all your spices in one place with this turntable you can swivel around while you cook. Expandable RoyalHouse Bamboo Spice Rack Organizer Shop at Amazon Size (in.): ‎H4.69 x W8.43 x L12.4

Made from: Bamboo

Price: $19.99 You can display spices, sauces, and sweet accessories on this versatile tiered organizer. Hand wash Threshold Glass Jar and Lid See at Target Size (in.): H8.4 x W4.68 x D5.68

Made from: Glass

Price: $6 Keep your kitchen island decor simple with this sweet jar with bags of potential.

3. Bring in natural textures

(Image credit: The Interiors Yard)

Many kitchen islands have white countertops, which is understandable as this is one of the best colors to make a small kitchen look brighter. This can look a little plan though, which is why it’s a smart kitchen island decor idea to elevate it.

Nina explains, “I’m a fan of incorporating natural elements, such as wooden cutting boards (these Farberware Bamboo Cutting Boards from Walmart can be elegantly stacked on top of each other) or knife blocks, to create a warm finish.”

You could even add a hint of earthy elegance, with Nina saying you could bring in geodes or natural stones to add stunning sparkle.

4. Pick up plants

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Bernardini Builders / Crafted By Nick / Brian Madden)

By using the best indoor plants as kitchen island decor ideas, you can add vibrancy to your kitchen, as well as having them in a place you won’t forget to water them.

“Liven up your kitchen oasis with the presence of flowers, potted plants, or succulents,” Nina explains.

These green companions can not only purify the air if they’re the best air-purifying plants, but Nina says they can also bring a breath of fresh life to your culinary haven, creating a harmonious blend of nature and nurture.

As well as this, you can also choose plants you can use in your cooking.

“A small, integrated herb garden not only brings life to your kitchen but is also practical for cooking enthusiasts,” adds Moe Soloff, kitchen specialist at Fabuwood.

Moe Soloff Social Links Navigation Kitchen specialist at Fabuwood Moe Soloff is a kitchen specialist at Fabuwood, one of the leading semi-custom cabinet manufacturers in the US. With years of experience in crafting functional and stylish kitchen spaces, he loves designing with innovative kitchen island decor ideas.

You could plant these yourself with these Sereniseed Organic Herb Seeds on Amazon, which are Amazon's Choice.

5. Style up scents

(Image credit: Every Nook)

If you’re ever in doubt about how to decorate anything in your home, you can’t go wrong with adding fabulous fragrances.

“The best reed diffusers and candles will not only add a sophisticated style to your kitchen island but will also remove any cooking odors,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Arsight Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, which has twice been honored as finalists in the international SBID Awards and acknowledged in the NYCxDESIGN Awards. He has a decade of extensive and global residential and commercial interior design experience.

One of our favorite reed diffusers here at Real Homes is the NEOM Organics Happiness Reed Diffuser on Amazon, which has a zesty scent perfect for busy kitchens.

6. Mix in metallics

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Bernardini Builders / Crafted By Nick / Brian Madden)

For a touch of metallic allure, consider incorporating striking pans alongside your best coffee maker and kettle, bringing shimmery shades to your kitchen island decor.

“Copper accents, in particular, lend a timeless and sophisticated charm, creating a seamless blend of functionality and style,” adds Nina.

For those who have a kitchen island with a sink, you could always add this element to your tap, with this Wowow Brushed Gold Kitchen Faucet from Amazon, made with eco-friendly stainless steel.

7. Recycle a wine bottle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Have you ever finished a bottle and thought it was too pretty to throw away? Make use of it by turning it into kitchen island decor.

Nina suggests, “Transform your empty wine bottles into chic vases, showcasing a variety of blooms or greenery. This sustainable and stylish solution adds a touch of personalization to your kitchen island while repurposing glass treasures.”

It would also a great spring DIY idea. If you don’t have one spare but love the idea, you could always head to a secondhand furniture store to try and find a vintage bottle, or reuse a candle jar and trim your blooms for a petite display.

By infusing these kitchen island decor ideas into your place, you can create a space you can visually feast on.

Nina finishes by saying, “Let your kitchen island be a reflection of your personal style and a source of inspiration for your culinary endeavors.”

Once you’ve found pieces you like, you may want to find out how to organize a kitchen island before decorating with them.