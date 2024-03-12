7 kitchen island decor ideas that are easy and eye-catching

Try these chic kitchen island decor ideas to liven up your workspace

A kitchen island decor idea example with a white kitchen island, tiered stand with bread and cookies on it and a wooden fruit bowl, two white chairs underneath it, plus white cabinets with gold handles
(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Bernardini Builders / Crafted By Nick / Brian Madden)
Jump to category:
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
published

Kitchen island decor ideas are brilliant go-tos for making this central point in your cooking zone as chic as possible.

If you're looking at yours and think it could use a zhuzh, we've got you covered. We've asked design pros what they use to make this space shine. From clever organizers to upcycled accents, they've shared a range of clever, budget-friendly tips.

When searching for kitchen ideas, adding finishing touches to areas such as the island is key to tying the whole room together.

Simple yet stylish kitchen island decor ideas

Once you've looked through kitchen island ideas and picked your perfect style, finish the area off with decor to make it look even more beautiful.

Our designers have suggested brilliant products to match their kitchen island decor ideas, so we have curated great picks wherever possible.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article. 

1. Try tiered delights

A white kitchen island with a tiered stand with bread and cookies on it and a wooden fruit bowl, two white chairs underneath it, plus white cabinets with gold handles and a silver two door fridge in front of it

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Bernardini Builders / Crafted By Nick / Brian Madden)

If you love putting the best small kitchen appliances to work and baking up a storm, you can display all your delicious makes in a multi-layer display tower.

“Introduce a tiered stand (we love this Efavormart Gold Cupcake Stand from Walmart) to showcase artisanal bread, delectable cookies, or even petite desserts,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and owner of Nina’s Home Design.

It's one of those kitchen island decor ideas that's a feast for the eyes as well as the tum.

A picture of Nina Lichtenstein, a woman wearing a green jumpsuit
Nina Lichtenstein

For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise. She has been celebrated for designing, renovating, and building elegant family homes with indoor and outdoor spaces. Her motto is bringing together function and beauty, without compromise, to embody unique visions of life.

She says this not only maximizes space but also adds layers of visual interest to your island, creating an inviting display appealing to both culinary and design enthusiasts alike.

2. Add organizational elements

A light wooden kitchen counter with six glass jars filled with pasta, rice, and grains, white a white utensil jar next to them with wooden spatulas and a large dark brown wooden chopping board behind it

(Image credit: Marquis & Dawe)

Kitchen island decor pieces which double as kitchen storage ideas will maximize the capacity of your cooking area.

Nina suggests, “Organize pantry staples in decorative containers for sugar, flour, or other frequently used items. This not only enhances accessibility but also adds a polished touch to your culinary workspace.”

We recommend grabbing a bunch of containers in the same style for a uniform finish, such as these Yuncang Glass Storage Jars from Amazon.

Clear acrylic lazy Susan9 or 11"
iDesign Linus Divided Turntable

Size (in): D9 x H3
Made from: Acrylic
Price: $21.99

Keep all your spices in one place with this turntable you can swivel around while you cook.

A wooden tiered countertop shelf with spices, sugar, and bird decorations on itExpandable
RoyalHouse Bamboo Spice Rack Organizer

Size (in.): ‎H4.69 x W8.43 x L12.4
Made from: Bamboo
Price: $19.99

You can display spices, sauces, and sweet accessories on this versatile tiered organizer.

A large glass jar with lid with a circular handleHand wash
Threshold Glass Jar and Lid

Size (in.): H8.4 x W4.68 x D5.68
Made from: Glass
Price: $6

Keep your kitchen island decor simple with this sweet jar with bags of potential.

3. Bring in natural textures

A kitchen island with a marble countertop with wooden chopping boards with two bread loaves on top, three wooden bar stools underneath it, and a kitchen workspace with white decorated shelves, metal lights and an oven

(Image credit: The Interiors Yard)

Many kitchen islands have white countertops, which is understandable as this is one of the best colors to make a small kitchen look brighter. This can look a little plan though, which is why it’s a smart kitchen island decor idea to elevate it.

Nina explains, “I’m a fan of incorporating natural elements, such as wooden cutting boards (these Farberware Bamboo Cutting Boards from Walmart can be elegantly stacked on top of each other) or knife blocks, to create a warm finish.”

You could even add a hint of earthy elegance, with Nina saying you could bring in geodes or natural stones to add stunning sparkle.

4. Pick up plants

A white kitchen island with colorful plants on it, a gold tap, with a window ledge with colorful plants beyond it and three gold circular hanging pendant lights on the white ceiling with dark wooden beams

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Bernardini Builders / Crafted By Nick / Brian Madden)

By using the best indoor plants as kitchen island decor ideas, you can add vibrancy to your kitchen, as well as having them in a place you won’t forget to water them.

“Liven up your kitchen oasis with the presence of flowers, potted plants, or succulents,” Nina explains.

These green companions can not only purify the air if they’re the best air-purifying plants, but Nina says they can also bring a breath of fresh life to your culinary haven, creating a harmonious blend of nature and nurture.

As well as this, you can also choose plants you can use in your cooking.

“A small, integrated herb garden not only brings life to your kitchen but is also practical for cooking enthusiasts,” adds Moe Soloff, kitchen specialist at Fabuwood.

A picture of Moe Soloff with a hat on, in a forest
Moe Soloff

Moe Soloff is a kitchen specialist at Fabuwood, one of the leading semi-custom cabinet manufacturers in the US. With years of experience in crafting functional and stylish kitchen spaces, he loves designing with innovative kitchen island decor ideas.

You could plant these yourself with these Sereniseed Organic Herb Seeds on Amazon, which are Amazon's Choice.

A peace lily plant in a terracotta potAir-purifying
Costa Farms Peace Lily Plant

Size (in.): ‎H15 x W8 x L8
Made from: Natural materials
Price: $25.98

Choose from seven different pretty planters to go alongside your elegant peace lily, a low-maintenance indoor plant.

A pothos in a black potEasy to grow
Costa Farms Tall Pothos

Size (in.): H10 x W9 x L9
Made from: Natural materials
Price: $19.97

For those who aren't the most green-fingered, pothos plants are very easy to maintain and a brilliant trailing plant.

A green box that says '9-herb window garden' with three pictures of plants in brown pots on it, with nine smaller herb pots underneath the boxGrowable
Planters' Choice 9-Herb Garden Kit

Size (in.): H9 x W4
Made from: Natural materials
Price: $24.99

Grow your own fresh herbs including basil to make dishes even more delicious. 

5. Style up scents

A small brown lit candle with matches next to it, glasses to the left, and an open magazine with a kitchen scene above it

(Image credit: Every Nook)

If you’re ever in doubt about how to decorate anything in your home, you can’t go wrong with adding fabulous fragrances.

“The best reed diffusers and candles will not only add a sophisticated style to your kitchen island but will also remove any cooking odors,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky
Artem Kropovinsky

Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, which has twice been honored as finalists in the international SBID Awards and acknowledged in the NYCxDESIGN Awards. He has a decade of extensive and global residential and commercial interior design experience.

One of our favorite reed diffusers here at Real Homes is the NEOM Organics Happiness Reed Diffuser on Amazon, which has a zesty scent perfect for busy kitchens.

6. Mix in metallics

A white kitchen island with a black vase filled with green flowers and stems, a sink with gold taps, with a silver oven with gray herringbone splashback tiles behind it and white cabinets next to it and above it

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Bernardini Builders / Crafted By Nick / Brian Madden)

For a touch of metallic allure, consider incorporating striking pans alongside your best coffee maker and kettle, bringing shimmery shades to your kitchen island decor. 

“Copper accents, in particular, lend a timeless and sophisticated charm, creating a seamless blend of functionality and style,” adds Nina.

For those who have a kitchen island with a sink, you could always add this element to your tap, with this Wowow Brushed Gold Kitchen Faucet from Amazon, made with eco-friendly stainless steel.

A copper electric kettle with a gooseneck spoutRapid boil
DmofwHi Gooseneck Electric Kettle

Capacity: 1L
Finish: Stainless steel
Price: $42.99

We've seen gooseneck kettles in so many celeb homes, which is why we've got this one in our basket.

A silver Breville Barista Express espresso machineTried by us
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Capacity: 4lbs
Finish: Stainless steel
Price: $559.95

We tested this in our best espresso makers guide and rated it 4.5/5 stars thanks to its ease of use, ease of use, built-in features, and versatility.

Copper panNon-stick
Gotham Steel Hammered Pan

Size (in.): W10 x L18
Made from: Copper
Price: $38.95

This pan is almost too pretty to use, but the fact it's a breeze to clean copper when you know how means you can scrub it up and display it again quickly.

7. Recycle a wine bottle

A green glass wine bottle with yellow and purple wildflowers on it, on a light wood countertop with a dark wooden chair underneath it

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Have you ever finished a bottle and thought it was too pretty to throw away? Make use of it by turning it into kitchen island decor.

Nina suggests, “Transform your empty wine bottles into chic vases, showcasing a variety of blooms or greenery. This sustainable and stylish solution adds a touch of personalization to your kitchen island while repurposing glass treasures.” 

It would also a great spring DIY idea. If you don’t have one spare but love the idea, you could always head to a secondhand furniture store to try and find a vintage bottle, or reuse a candle jar and trim your blooms for a petite display.

By infusing these kitchen island decor ideas into your place, you can create a space you can visually feast on.

Nina finishes by saying, “Let your kitchen island be a reflection of your personal style and a source of inspiration for your culinary endeavors.”

Once you’ve found pieces you like, you may want to find out how to organize a kitchen island before decorating with them.

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

Hi there! I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. 

Latest

SPONSORS