Small bedroom accent wall ideas — 5 dreamy designs you can do yourself

If you've stared at that blank wall and yawned one too many times, some new small bedroom accent wall ideas may be for you. By giving it some love, you'll have a striking feature that elevates your room's style.

We've chatted with interior designers who love using accent walls to add vibrancy to a space to find out what styles they love using. Rustic materials and contrasting colors are just some of their go-to's.

When searching for small bedroom ideas, we always recommend broadening your decoration beyond furniture, if you want to fully bring your personality in.

Small bedroom accent wall ideas

Accent walls are a brilliant way to make your small bedroom feel cozy and they're so easy to do, too.

As well as speaking to our wonderful designers, we've also found beautiful buys to match their expertise, so you can turn your accent wall dreams into reality ASAP.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Splash on a solid color

(Image credit: Julia Lauve WORKSHOP | studio)

By adding just one of the best colors for small bedrooms to your wall, you can add vibrancy to the space.

“Even though this may seem simplistic, when used right, solid colors can create just the vibe you need,” says Ivo Iv, design expert and founder of Decor Home Ideas.

Ivo Iv Social Links Navigation Home improvement expert and founder of Decor Home Ideas Ivo Iv is a home improvement expert and founder of Decor Home Ideas. He loves inspiring people with interior design ideas and showing them the practical steps to make these happen. This includes small bedroom accent ideas.

He continues, “For example, blue creates a cool, relaxed atmosphere, setting the mood right to wind down in your bedroom, while earthy tones like green can be used to create a luxurious feel.”

You could also choose something a little darker. “A deep, rich color, like the sealskin of the monochromatic accent wall and headboard of this bedroom I designed, create an enveloping vibe that pulls you in to relax and find retreat after a long day,” says Julia Lauve, interior designer and co-founder of WORKSHOP| studio.

Julia Lauve Social Links Navigation Interior designer and co-founder of WORKSHOP | studio Julia Lauve is an interior designer and co-founder of WORKSHOP | studio. Known for her eclectic interiors, Julia focuses on practical elegance. This always comes in useful when she's adding accent walls to small bedrooms.

2. Add elegant wood panels

(Image credit: French Bedroom)

It’s not just paint you can look to when creating a small bedroom accent wall.

“Not only will using wood on your walls add warmth, but it will also add texture to your space and give a room character, which works wonders for creating an inviting atmosphere,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Arsight Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York. He's designed plenty of different rooms throughout the years, including small bedrooms with accent walls.

You could go for just a few painted wooden panels for an elegant finish or even cover the whole wall in natural wood for a Scandi-style finish.

We also recommend looking for recycled wood and sanding this down, if you want to do DIY your own wooden accent wall.

3. Hang up wallpaper

(Image credit: Furniture and Choice)

Even if you don’t want to cover all your walls, having just one with wallpaper on it will add a dramatic effect.

“Incorporating wallpapers on an accent wall can add depth, texture, and color to a small bedroom,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen Social Links Navigation Interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials.



He explains, “For instance, you can opt for a bold and vibrant patterned wallpaper to create a statement in the room.”

Alternatively, Ricky recommends using a subtle and delicate design such as cute florals or polka-dots to add visual interest without overwhelming the space.

4. Go for two to zone out the space

(Image credit: Sharps)

Do you know what’s better than one accent wall? Two accent walls, people. This works especially well if you have a bedroom you use in multiple ways.

Ivo explains, “Accent walls create a focal point in a room, so when you have a multifunctional bedroom, it’s only right it has two focal points each to highlight the functions of the space.”

He continues, “For example, if your bedroom doubles up as an office, you can use an accent wall on the wall facing the small home office and another one on the bedside.”

With each design having its accent wall, you can create different aesthetics and moods in the same space. This is such a clever trick.

5. Create a gallery wall

(Image credit: Poster Store)

Turn your bedroom into a true haven by hanging up wall art prints with character and color.

Artem explains, “I always like to set up a gallery wall displaying different art pieces as well as photos and mirrors.”

He continues, “It is not only personalized but also draws attention, thereby making your room appear larger than it is.”

Even if you’re renting you can do this, by using removable strips (we like these Command Strips on Amazon). These won’t damage your walls and will allow you to hang up plenty of pieces.

When choosing an accent wall for your small bedroom, just be sure to keep in mind your tastes.

“My best advice is to choose an accent wall design that you truly love and that reflects your style,” Ricky says.

He finishes by saying, “After all, your bedroom should reflect your personality and be where you feel most comfortable.”

If you want to carry on decorating your sleep space, you might also find the five aesthetics that work in small bedrooms super useful.