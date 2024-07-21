7 easy coastal living room ideas for year-round beach vibes at home

Dreaming of life by the sea? Then consider a coastal living room to usher in calm, serene, and thoroughly gorgeous ocean-inspired design into your home.

This aesthetic, as detailed by our interior experts, captures the essence of the beach: soft blues, natural materials and textured layering of fabrics and items that bring the natural charm of the coastline indoors.

It's important to distinguish coastal design from nautical design though as the former focuses on soothing palettes and a chic, refined look without being cliché or kitsch. We chatted with our design pros for 7 ways to bring this top summer decor trend in your living room.

1. Soft shades

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Creating a coastal living room is all about embracing shades that mimic a lazy Sunday afternoon at the beach. Think oceanic blues, sandy neutrals, and cool, crisp whites.

These beachy colors are timeless: chalky blues, sea greens, creams, and tans never go out of style. White walls serve as the perfect backdrop, reflecting natural light to keep the space light and airy.

Megan Siason, founder of M Design Studio says, “Reminiscent of cool beachy breezes, a lighter overall color palette with hints of ocean blues in upholstery and subtle sunset yellow accents are a perfect way to curate a space of calm and airy.”

Whilst stronger colors can be used as accents, the primary palette should remain soft and soothing. Try white washing the walls with a simple brilliant white and working from there. For a broader mix of colors, soft dove grays and pale putty pinks can seamlessly blend into a coastal scheme, adding subtle depth and warmth.

Three colorways Herndon Upholstered Armchair Shop at Wayfair Price: $419.99 Relax in style with this bobbin armchair, featuring simple yet timeless ticking stripe upholstery. Perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon, its elegant design and comfortable seating make it an inviting addition to any room. Inserts included Benat Floral Indoor/Outdoor Pillow Shop at Wayfair Price: $36.99 Turn your living space into your artful seaside getaway with these coastal inspired scatter cushions. Matching table lamp Draco Table Lamp Shop at Banana Republic Price: $395 Playing with proportions this elegant, modern inspired table lamp features a grid like print that mimics a basket-weave texture.

2. Modern touches

(Image credit: Mike Chajecki)

If a traditional coastal theme isn’t your style, you can still capture that laid-back beach side vibe with a modern twist. With the right materials, strong blacks in woven pieces can give your living room a chic coastal touch.

Instead of driftwood-inspired furniture, go for sleek rattan designs. Use wood in graphic shapes, and keep the color palette soft and muted to maintain that airy feel.

This way, you get the relaxed coastal charm with a fresh, contemporary twist. This style looks great when working with an open plan kitchen or a coastal kitchen island design. Modern coastal design lets you enjoy the tranquility of the beach while keeping things stylish and up-to-date.

3. Coastal artwork

(Image credit: Beach House art)

Nothing says coastal like seaside-inspired artwork. Go beyond conventional artwork with statement pieces that reflect coastal elements. Incorporate driftwood mirrors, framed coral prints, or curated collections of seashells in shadow boxes to create focal points.

Consider the rule of thirds for balanced wall arrangements, ensuring each piece enhances the overall aesthetic without overcrowding the space. To bring your whole scheme together, seek out art pieces that capture the essence of relaxed beach side living and if your windows don’t offer an ocean view, consider a large-scale photograph of a stunning beach vista.

Two piece Eye Of The Ocean Print Shop at Wayfair Price: $82.99 This painting print set brings a pair of elegant seashells to your coastal-themed space Matte canvas Californian Sunset Wall Art Shop at Amazon Price: $13.99

Size (inches): 12 x 18 Vintage inspired prints of Californian sunsets . These are unframed so you will need to grab a couple of frames you like to pop them in. Framed in hardwood Salt Flats 4 by Dimitri Staszewski Shop at Banana Republic Price: $695 Imagine a faraway escape from the comfort of your own home with a gentle seascape painting to adorn your walls.

4. Add natural textures

(Image credit: Next)

Coastal interior design is all about soft shades, natural weathered materials, and an easy-breezy beach-side vibe. Instead of hiding architectural elements like wood beams, incorporate them into your design. Embrace imperfections such as irregular handmade wooden and rattan furniture, whitewashed walls, jute rugs, and linen coverings.

Megan says, “Utilizing a variation of textures, from the organic movement in rugs and artwork to the woven finishes on furnishings, to enhance a coastal-inspired living environment."

Wood is the go-to material for this style, and it only looks better with age due to its natural weathering. Natural woven textures add a rustic beachcomber feel so layering textures is key. Don’t be afraid to mix different elements in a variety of muted shades as this approach creates an inviting, lived-in atmosphere that’s perfect for a coastal-inspired home.

5. Include coastal-inspired treasures

(Image credit: Primark)

While we've covered the bigger picture, the smaller details are just as important. Ocean-inspired accessories can beautifully tie together a coastal scheme. Combine store-bought items like rattan baskets (we love this nesting rattan basket set from Bed Bath& Beyond) and ceramic pottery with found treasures such as driftwood and seashells for an authentic beachcomber feel.

Your coffee table, bookcases, and shelves can become valued displays for these coastal treasures. Incorporate elements like storm lanterns, pebbles, and imitation coral (you can also incorporate coral print such as this orange coral pillow cover from Amazon).

These cute themed additions bring charm and authenticity, enhancing the beach-side vibe in your home and completing the coastal theme.

6. Big statement feature walls

(Image credit: Jane Churchill)

For the adventurous, go big with a coastal-inspired feature wall. There’s a vast array of wallpapers and coverings featuring fantastic seaside motifs like intricate shell patterns, nautical stripes, and even lobster designs such as the gorgeous lobster wallpaper at Jane Clayton).

This approach adds an artistic element to your coastal scheme, allowing you to embrace pattern clashing while maintaining a cohesive color palette.

Morgan DiRocco and Aly Costigan owners of Kindred Interior shares with us their favorite tips for wallpapering in coastal style “Grasscloth wallpaper, as well as shiplap, are creative and textural ways to add depth to a room and incorporate the coastal feel.

Patterns like stripes, checkerboard, floral, and linen are all beautiful patterns in a coastal environment. Try a seaweed-design wallpaper paired with a striped rug for a playful yet stylish look such as the seaweed print wallpaper at Pottery Barn. For a more subtle effect, consider an ombre design in calming sea blues to create an oceanic backdrop.

Fabrics also offer a wonderful opportunity to enhance this theme. Mix and match patterns within your chosen color scheme to upholster seating or create bespoke cushions, adding depth and personality to your space.

7. Embrace darker blues

(Image credit: Jane Churchill)

While coastal designs are typically known for light and airy colors, incorporating darker blue elements can create a moody living room that is still very inviting.

Deep navy and cobalt blues, when paired with crisp whites and natural wood flooring, strike a perfect balance, allowing a light and airy feel to shine through. This approach is particularly practical for families with young children or pets, where lighter upholstery can be a bit risky!

To keep the space fresh and relaxed, complement darker shades with bright walls and plenty of natural light. Don’t hesitate to mix patterns and shades in deeper hues to add interest and dimension to the design.

Hand-knotted Hand Knotted Abstract Rug Shop on Wayfair Price: $1635 Keep things soft underfoot with this beautiful inky blue rug. Crafted from a unique blend of high-quality wool and durable viscose, it offers both exceptional comfort and lasting elegance. Set of 2 Amman Ceramic Table Lamp Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $238, now $135.99 An elegant lamps that showcases a rippling textured design, complemented by a gold finial and finished in a deep ocean blue glaze. Perfect for adorning a console or side table, these lamps bring a touch of coastal charm to any living space Includes insert Froelich Striped Throw Pillow Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $88.50, now $33.99 Add a touch of rustic charm to your living room with this striped pillow, showcasing a delightful mix of blue shades. Perfect for any coastal home, it brings a cozy and inviting accent to your space.

There are countless ways to infuse coastal charm into your living room, whether you’re drawn to the classic trio of white, blue, and beige, or prefer a broader color palette.

Coastal design can suit various styles, from traditional and rustic to sleek and modern, without compromising on the calm ambiance and welcoming feel that define this trend.

As Morgan DiRocco and Aly Costigan explain, "The ease of being welcoming while still being elegant and elevated is what we aim for when it comes to curating a coastal living room."

So whether you’re going for a timeless look or something more contemporary, coastal design offers a versatile and inviting approach to home decor. Next, check out coastal small bathroom ideas and coastal bedroom ideas for more ocean inspiration for your home.