10 moody living room ideas to go with any aesthetic

Check out these moody living room ideas, full of dark and dramatic styles. Our designs cover all of the popular living room styles, from a moody retro living room to boho style and modern, there's something for everyone.

And that's without showcasing the moody colors you can choose too – from plum to the deepest green, black to terracotta – all these shades can be used to create a moody living room that you'll love.

Our moody designs come straight from the pros so you nail some new living room ideas.

10 moody living room ideas

Our 10 dramatic living room ideas will help you choose the interior style you love and give you some fabulous moody room color choices too.

1. Mid-gray

(Image credit: Francesca's Paints)

Gray certainly has its place when it comes to moody living room ideas and it does suit more classic schemes. It's a good shade to consider when you want to try out the moody trend but not go too dark.

"A moody yet calming blue-grey color, Croft is perfect for use in the living room, as it has a welcoming effect and works well with natural light. Created with a combination of black, raw umber, and purple tones, this versatile blue-grey shade can be used as a standalone color for a dramatic look or as a striking feature wall," says Francesca Wezel, founder of Francesca’s Paints.

White is a great balancer when it comes to experimenting with moody colors for the first time, Francesca agrees, "To add contrast and interest, try painting surrounding woodwork a light color – this also prevents a room from feeling too dark."

Wayfair's Hertford Accent Chair is a good mid-gray that would suit this moody color scheme.

2. Boho designs

(Image credit: Divine Savages / Probably This)

For a more bohemian style moody living room consider a terracotta teamed with a dark-based wallpaper.

"Creating a moody living room doesn't have to mean using black or dark grey. Instead, use rich jewel tones and deep earthy neutrals such as terracotta and the darkest of greens for walls and accents. Opt for wallpaper featuring dark, large-scale florals or nature-inspired motifs," advises Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages.

"The lush, dramatic blooms set against a deep background create a moody yet romantic feel. Our Bloomin’ Marvellous design in Blush Green is a deliciously dark print that makes the perfect talking point in any living space."

Add more bohemia with a curated gallery wall that consists of gilt-style gold frames (we love Target's Travel Photo Gold Framed Wall Art) filled with portraits and landscapes.

3. Chocolate brown

(Image credit: Paint & Paper Library)

There's been a resurgence for chocolate brown living rooms and it's easy to see why – it's cozy without being cold and it's super stylish. It looks amazing in both modern and classic spaces and it works well with other colors. We really recommend trying it out for your moody living room.

"Warmer alternatives to black such as ‘Chocolate Color’ or ‘Purple Brown’ will be seen as black but will reflect warmth and offer a softness not exhibited by the cooler black tones," says Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene.

"Rich warm colors based on umber and ochre deliver cocooning, restful, and charming spaces. Deeper, richer caramels are perfect for creating enticing and sumptuous spaces."

Sculptural Eze Side Table in Mango Wood Shop at Banana Republic Home Price: $395

Size (in): H20 x W16 x D16 This geometrically shaped side table is made from mango wood and has a deep chocolate color. It's perfect for those looking for a modern or contemporary style. Geometric Modern Geo Rectangular Woven Indoor Outdoor Rug in Brown Shop at Target Price: $100

Size (in): W63 x D84 This modern rug with brown and cream geo design would add pattern to a moody chocolate living room. It's a chic choice but subtle using neutral tones. Tactile Simple Designs Textured Stucco Curvy Ceramic Table Lamp Brown Shop at Walmart Price: $29.99

Size (in): H19.5 x W12.25 x L12.25 It can be good to choose a tactile lamp base as it will add texture to your scheme. The warm chocolate brown color is inviting and cozy.

4. Dark blue

(Image credit: Tara Felice Interiors / Sarah Rossi)

The moody color you use is key to the effect you'll get. Sometimes we might want to swap a light and airy room for one that's dark and moody, and that's exactly what Tara Felice Engelberg, founder of Tara Felice Interiors did with this striking sunroom:

"This space was one of the only original spaces to remain after a massive near tear-down renovation. The rest of the house is pretty light and airy, so I thought it would be cool to offset and highlight this original space by painting it a dark hue. We selected Farrow & Ball's Railings.

This room functions as a lounge room of sorts, and being that it is on the first floor and open to a large kitchen and family room, it needed to be a casual and calming space for this large family of seven to hang out in. We went with subdued furniture colors and highly textured fabrics (boucle swivels anyone?) to enhance the tranquil vibes."

We love how Tara painted the ceiling too, it really brings it down visually and creates a unique moody living room space. If you want a blue-black shade check out Benjamin Moore's Old Navy 2063-10.

5. Modern designs

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Choosing a deep green living room idea for your moody scheme will give it a modern makeover as green is a key color this year in interiors.

It has an elegance that ensures it elevates a living room and a darker shade really adds depth. We love how this living room has accents of black and grey – consider a grey rug for your flooring, it grounds the green perfectly. Amazon's Homfine Washable Area Rug Geometric in Grey is a good match and will add to the contemporary feel.

6. Cozy features

(Image credit: Barrett Oswald Designs / Tim Lenz)

It can be a little daunting when you embark on a moody living room, and that can be helped by the accessories you choose, for example, artwork is great for breaking up an expanse of wall, even if it's a color you love.

"A bold living space deserves bold art. For this room, we used strong imagery to enhance the moodiness of the saturated dark navy paint. The mix of vintage military posters and space photography offer an energetic feeling to this richly designed room," says Barrett Oswald, partner and principal designer, Barrett Oswald Designs.

And this kind of combination is what creates a copier feel says Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador, Farrow & Ball, "Darker, moody colors can imbue a magical quality in your living room, especially when they are used primarily in the evening. Maximizing a cozy quality, they can cocoon you in their richness."

Modern Kelly Wearstler Visual Comfort Studio Table Lamp Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: from $279

Size (in): H18.5 x Dia19.5 A smart blue artisanal-style lamp base made from concrete with a matte finish and white shade. The funky base pairs well with the subtle white shade. Moody Blue Hudson Bay 1680 Interior Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a sheet sample This is a good navy blue that will work with accents of apple green or blush if you want to perk up your moody blue living room. Practical Best Choice Products Linen Sectional Couch Shop at Walmart Price: $374.99

Size(in.): H34 x W54 x L78 A compact yet multipurpose design that allows you to put the ottoman on either side. This dark blue is easy on the eye and will suit trad and modern schemes.

7. Dark plum

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Plum is a fabulous colour to choose for a moody living room because it's not too dark but has a dramatic and warming quality. It's great for a north facing living room that might feel a bit chilly normally.

Paint and color expert, Annie Sloan CBE explains why a more intense shade instead of blue and black is a good choice, 'Look to rich, dark, jewel-toned colors to create a dramatically atmospheric feeling. This mood is ideal in a living room, allowing you to cocoon yourself in a seductive, indulgent, comforting space of an evening whilst confidently expressing a bold and sophisticated style choice during the day.'

Pick a couch pillow in a plum shade to match you walls, Wayfair's Velvet Throw Pillow will be oh so tactile.

8. Shades of gray

(Image credit: Imparfait Design Studio / Michael Kaskel)

You can use more than one shade of a color to help break up the scheme when creating a gray living room.

All work in their own right and as such look great together too. As a general rule of thumb use the darker color the most, then the mid gray, and finally the lighter gray as an accent.

For a similar brown gray as these bookcases we recommend Lick's Grey 07 Matt, it has a touch of green that softens it whilst adding depth.

9. Black walls

(Image credit: Rincon Rd)

There's no moodier a living room than a black one right? But how do you get the balance right so it doesn't feel like you're living in cave?

By adding warming colors to your scheme like a gorgeous tan leather, oatmeal drapes, fairy lights and some earthy accessories like earthenware vases and wooden ornaments.

Start by choosing your furniture – mix it up by using a black couch and a couple of tan armchairs. Have a look at the rest of our top buys below to copy this sumptuous moody black living room.

Charcoal Black 02 Interior Sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel-and-stick sample A moody black velvet shade that has a little warmth compared to jet black. This deep charcoal makes a statement but isn't as harsh as true black. Ikat Lorena Canals Nomade Zagros Cushion in Terracotta Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $95

Size (in): W19 x D19 Nomad style cushion with tasseled corners, it will look great with black. The texture on the pillow adds warmth and visual interest. Classical style Glidden Upholstered Sofa in Black Shop at Wayfair Price: $599.99

Size (in): H27.50 x W34.50 x L84.50 The Chesterfield styling on this black sofa will give your moody living room a focal point. It's a timeless design that will never go out of style.

10. Retro style

(Image credit: Little Greene)

The best thing about picking a moody living room scheme is that it really can be applied to all interior styles. This fabulous mid-century modern living room and contemporary architecture really lends itself to this look.

And if you don't want to embrace black then consider a dark green – this shade is called Obsidian Green by Little Greene and it's a green black so not as dark as jet black for example. "The trend for rich, cocooning living spaces that bring a sense of comfort continues with a move toward the soothing power of darker shades. Using darker colors can create a sense of intimacy and an encompassing feel, however, a true black can feel austere when used on all four walls," says Ruth Mottershead.

Lighting is key when you embrace moody living room style, check out this Decorian Black Floor Lamp from Wayfair, the gold accents will give your retro moody living room a warm glow.

Our moody living room ideas will help you take the steps to trying out this fabulous look in your space. There are plenty of options and you don't need to use black or dark blue, there's plenty of jewel like shades like plum and dark green to consider too that will work equally as well.