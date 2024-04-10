7 coastal kitchen island ideas that are all about character and relaxation

You may be ready to fall in love with coastal kitchen island ideas if you adore going on beachy holidays and picking up nautical decor.

The island is the heart of the kitchen, so it makes sense to make it as beautiful a place as possible to gather. Our design experts have come up with a range of coastal-inspired design tips to help you do that, from reclaimed wooden countertops to breezy hues to really help you reflect your tastes in this important space.

Choosing a theme when looking for kitchen island ideas is a great way to ensure yours has a cohesive look that matches the rest of the cooking space and brings you joy every time you look at it.

Beautiful coastal kitchen island ideas

If you're decorating with coastal kitchen ideas and have an island you want to style in this space, these tips and tricks will help you do just that.

Where possible, we've also rounded up buys to match our experts' advice, for those who want to start designing their place.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Use sustainable wood

(Image credit: Benchmarx Kitchens)

Make your coastal kitchen island look like it has come straight from the beach by opting for sustainable wooden surfaces and panels.

“One idea I have seen work really well in coastal kitchens is incorporating a large driftwood, bamboo or reclaimed wood kitchen island,” says Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture.

You can either DIY this yourself, or get one custom-made by a specialist. These materials add a touch of nautical charm and promote eco-friendliness in the kitchen.

2. Bring in soothing shades

(Image credit: Gabriella James, Chairmakers)

One of the simplest ways to create a coastal kitchen island is by bringing in the best kitchen island colors in nautical shades.

“Incorporate the soothing colors of the sea with a kitchen island painted in soft shades of white, light gray, blue, or green,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

You can either paint the surfaces and base in these shades or even tile them (we like the pretty Merola Tiles Biarritz Tiles from Wayfair).

Hint of indigo Bold Blue 2064-10 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 Go for a moodier look on your kitchen island with this rich shade of navy blue. Pink undertones White 06 Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Use this on your coastal kitchen island and even on the walls to brighten up the kitchen. Serene Blue 04 Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 This versatile shade makes us think of blue skies on a crisp day at the beach.

3. Bring in natural textures

(Image credit: Wood Works Brighton)

Along with adding sustainable wood to your coastal kitchen island, you can also bring in eye-catching natural stone for a luxe-looking finish.

Nina explains, “Add natural textures like marble and stone in shades of light brown and white for a modern take on coastal elegance.”

For those who are renting, you could always add these with peel-and-stick tiles. We like the Auliget Peel and Stick Tiles on Amazon, which are also perfect for those looking for modern kitchen ideas with a sleek finish.

4. Create a breakfast bar

(Image credit: Serena & Lily)

Turning your cooking zone into a kitchen island breakfast bar will create a spot where you and your guests can gather around.

Raf explains, “This not only adds functionality to the space but also creates a perfect spot for entertaining guests or enjoying a beach-inspired cocktail.”

To do this, he suggests adding bar stools with woven or rattan seats to further enhance the coastal feel. We also like the idea of choosing ones in coastal shades, such as this Abbey Leather Counter Stool from OKA.

Comes fully assembled Birch Lane Euporie Bar Stool Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H41 x W20 x D17

Made from: Rattan

Price: $365 The nautical stripes on these are giving us all the subtle deckchair vibes. 500 lb. capacity Mistana Alastair Counter Stool Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H24 x W16 x D6

Made from: Wicker

Price: $143.99 This has over 1000 five-star reviews, with Wayfair shoppers often commenting on it's high quality. Wipe clean Sunwashed Riviera Rattan Counter Stool Shop at Serena and Lily Size (in.): H42.25 x W18 x D24

Made from: Rattan

Price: $428 This is a bit of a splurge, but it is made from sustainably sourced, superior rattan vine.

5. Try subtle accents

(Image credit: Willis & Stone)

You don’t need to go overboard with these on your coastal kitchen island, but adding subtle nods to days by the beach will elevate it.

Nina explains, “Maritime motifs and accents, such as rope detailing, brass hardware, and navy blue stripes, are all easy ways to bring in the beach in an elegant way.”

Going for a brushed gold tap (the Wewe Gold Faucet on Amazon has over 9,000 five-star reviews) is an easy way to do this and will work in other kitchen island style ideas if you do decide to paddle away from the coastal kitchen island look later on.

6. Combine with boho decor

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Breezy days on the beach are part of that bohemian lifestyle, so it makes sense to marry up the two styles into your coastal kitchen island.

“Combine the laid-back vibes of beach living with the eclectic flair of bohemian design for a kitchen island that's both stylish and serene,” explains Nina.

She suggests adding elements such as woven and ceramic baskets for kitchen island storage ideas (this Countryside Berry Basket from Anthropologie is adorable), macrame accents, fresh flowers, and potted indoor plants for a boho-inspired oasis.

Amazon's choice Honey-Can-Do Nesting Baskets Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H7 x W12 x D12

Made from: Water hyacinth

Price: $19.99 Store cutlery, napkins, and tablescaping decor in these baskets which you can stack within each other when not full. Easy to grow Costa Farms Tall Pothos Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H10 x W9 x L9

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $19.97 For those who aren't the most green-fingered, pothos plants are very easy to care for and a brilliant trailing plant. Made in Italy Vietri Hibiscus Glass Clear Bud Vase Shop at Saks Size (in.): H5.5

Made from: Glass

Price: $69 This vase is shaped like beautiful ocean waves. We think it would look lovely paired with white and blue flowers.

7. Finish with vintage touches

(Image credit: Rockett St George)

For those looking for a more budget-friendly way to bring in coastal kitchen island ideas, reach for nostalgic finishes.

Nina explains, “Capture the cozy charm of a seaside cottage with a kitchen island featuring rustic wood and vintage-inspired decor such as shell-shaped bowls.”

We recommend searching secondhand furniture stores such as Goodwill to find unique pieces no one else will have.

We’re also big fans of online stores which sell vintage decor, too (how pretty is this TheThicketParty Vintage Capiz Shell Bowl from Etsy?).

With these many options, you can craft a coastal kitchen island to match your coastal style preferences and budget.

“Bring the beach home with you and transform your kitchen island into a coastal retreat sure to inspire relaxation, rejuvenation, and endless seaside adventures,” Nina finishes by saying.

