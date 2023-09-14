The best dorm furniture to shop if your room is missing a few things

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If your college room looks a little empty, you might need some new dorm furniture. Some dorms don’t come with everything you need (annoying), that means it's important to make sure you have all the essentials, so you can utilize your new room to the fullest.

While I was super lucky to have everything in my dorm, some of my college friends didn’t have all the necessary furniture. They were stressed out trying to last-minute shop, so if it's possible, try to get a list of what's included or pictures of your place before moving in and plan ahead if it doesn't have basic pieces.

Whether you’ve scoped out your new room or have rocked up and found it’s super bare, I’ve got you. I’ve rounded up a range of furniture pieces that will be super useful and will enhance your dorm room decor.

Fill out your dorm room with these dorm furniture buys

I’ve broken this down into desks, ottomans, and chairs, and chosen a range of different styles, so you can find what will fit your room best.

Best dorm desks

Because college isn’t just about the parties — you’re there to study, too!

Adjustable 1. Ebern Designs Rotating Lengby Desk Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H29.25 x W47.25 x D29.25

Made from: Wood

Price: $114.62 Got a lotta books and textbooks? This desk doubles as a bookshelf, making it a really clever way to store them. The L-shaped design can be adjusted to your room’s needs, so if you have an awkwardly-shaped dorm, you can change it accordingly. As well as white, it also comes in black and maple, which are also very stylish. Easy to style 2. Costway Computer Desk with Shelves Workstation Shop at Target Size (in.): H46.5 x W19.5 x D38.5

Made from: Wood

Price: $143.99 When you only have a teeny bit of horizontal space, you need to think vertically instead. The ladder shelf on this desk goes all the way up, so you can easily grab the books (and snacks!) that you need for your study sesh. I also totally think that you could decorate the shelves with plants, photos, and fairy lights. Elegant 3. Novogratz Athena Computer Desk Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H30.4 x W40.5 x D21.65

Made from: Alloy steel

Price: $85.56 Bougie queens, I see you. You want a desk, but you want it to look luxe. I've found this really chic choice, and have officially fallen in love. It’s super slimline, so it won’t take up lots of room, but it still has plenty of desk space for your laptop and desk organizer. After you’re done with living in a dorm, it would also work well as a console table in an apartment.

Best dorm chairs

As cozy as it is, you can’t sit on your bed all day. Instead, go for a desk that you can place by your desk or use as an accent.

Top-rated 4. Mercer41 Daulton Upholstered Side Chair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H29 x W20 x D19.5

Made from: Foam, MDF

Price: $128.99 If you’re going for a Barbiecore theme or a pink dorm room, this would be a cute addition. This style of chair is totally timeless and always looks super sophisticated. It has over 2,500 five-star reviews on Wayfair, with shoppers saying it’s easy to assemble, comfortable, and high-quality. Modern 5. Orren Ellis Kaycee Task Chair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H35.5 x W17.5 x D16

Made from: Steel, PU leather

Price: $66.99 Want to get fully into the study zone when sat at your desk? Go for an office chair in your dorm, like this one. It works on both hard and soft flooring, so you can wheel around no matter what style floor you end up with. I’m also here for the faux leather finish, which makes it look contemporary without being costly. Bold 6. Mainstays Faux Fur Saucer Chair Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H29 x W28 x L30

Made from: Polyester

Price: $33 I want to curl up in this chair and read a book, like, now. It looks so comfortable and cozy, and I think it would be an amazing place to relax after a long day of classes. It’s foldable, so if you need more space you can put it away easily. Oh, and it doesn’t require any assembly, which is always a bonus.

Best dorm ottomans

Need some extra storage space? Ottomans are a stylish way to keep all your pieces contained.

Adaptable 7. Mercer41 Wolfeboro Upholstered Storage Ottoman Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H18 x W15 x D15

Made from: Velvet, metal

Price: $51.99 This would be a great choice if you know you’ll only have smaller items to stash, like throws, chargers, and room sprays. It could also double as extra seating if you have your besties around. Heck, it could even work as a footstool for extra comfort while you’re studying. I love the cream shade, but it’s also gorgeous in emerald and gray. Spacious 8. Songmics Folding Storage Ottoman Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H15 x W43 x D15

Made from: Fabric, foam, MDF

Price: $66.99 I was so mad when I realized my dorm didn’t have enough room for all my clothes, so I bought a storage ottoman just like this one to keep all my outfits in. This one has two sides, so you can separate out clothing or different items and find them easily later. It folds down, making moving it out after the school year ends a total breeze. Plush 9. B Fsobeiialeo Storage Ottoman Cube Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H15.7 x W15.7 x D15.7

Made from: Wood

Price: $43.99 I think that storage cubes are great for small spaces, and I love this lidded one that works well as an ottoman. Amazon reviewers say it’s lightweight and sturdy, with one who added that it’s perfect for dorm living. You can get this in a larger size, too, so you could even mix and match them.

FAQs

What furniture should you put in dorm room? Your dorm room should, at the bare minimum, have a bed already. Other essential dorm furniture pieces include desks, chairs, wardrobes, and ottomans.

Where is the best place to buy furniture for college students? When buying dorm furniture, Amazon, Dormify, Target, Walmart, and Wayfair are all great places to browse.

How to choose dorm furniture

Picking out dorm furniture? There are a few important things that are worth keeping in mind. "Choosing the right furniture for a dorm room is not just about aesthetics; it's an exercise in maximizing comfort and functionality within a limited space," explains Jing Ju, founder of spatial design practice JUJU Studio. When selecting furniture pieces, she recommends considering the following factors:



Size: Always measure your room before you start furniture shopping. "Space is a premium in a dorm room, and you want to make sure you're not overcrowding it," she says.



Usability: "Whenever possible, it's a good idea to go for multi-functional pieces whenever possible," she recommends. For example, a desk with built-in storage or storage ottoman that doubles as seating can make a world of difference.



Material: You'll be spending a lot of time in your dorm, so durability is key. She adds: "Metals, hardwoods, and high-grade plastics generally offer longevity."



Personal Style: "Last but not least, your dorm room is an extension of your personality," Ju says. Select pieces that not only serve a functional purpose but also make you feel at home.



It's definitely a smart idea to these points in mind when buying. Ju finishes by saying: "Balancing these factors can result in a living space that is not just practical but also inspirational — a haven for both study and relaxation." Now that's a win-win.

How we chose these dorm furniture buys

As a former college student, I get how important it is to find furniture that’s good quality and that will last even beyond college life. That’s why I made sure to pick pieces that are versatile in shape and style. I also only chose pieces with plenty of five-star ratings and reviews from shoppers who have bought the products and loved them.

These furniture picks are all perfect for making your new room more comfortable and easier to use. Want to make your dorm work even better for you? Check out these dorm essentials, which will help you keep everything stylish and tidy.