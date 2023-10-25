The best Target furniture — 12 chic pieces to shop now

Knowing what the best Target furniture pieces are is a great way to make sure you’re getting buys that are stylish, are great value for money, and will last you a long time.

Shopping for furniture at Targetis so easy to do, whether you’re browsing its site or heading into the store. It has a whole range of different products, that are simple and stylish enough for a variety of homes. That being said, it has a lot of pages to sift through — and you might not have time to go through them all (especially during sale events like Black Friday).

If you’ve been searching through the best furniture stores and have decided to do your shopping at Target, I’ve got you. I’ve rounded up the best Target furniture, looking at shopper ratings and reading real reviews to ensure that they’re top-quality.

The best Target furniture, according to shoppers

I’ve split this guide up into different rooms, so no matter if you’re decorating your small space living room or your bedroom, you’re totally covered.

The best Target living room furniture

This is the place your guests will see and where you’ll spend the most time, so it’s an important place to get fab furniture for.

Industrial 1. Room Essentials Wood and Metal Round End Table Shop at Target Size (in.): H22.4 x W18 x D18

Made from: Wood, steel

Price: $32 Side tables are a stylish, space-saving idea for a small living room. This one has two tiers, allowing for plenty of storage space. Place this next to your couch or armchair so you have somewhere to place your morning coffee. You could even decorate it with indoor plants, as it’s a lovely neutral base for them. Versatile 2. Room Essentials Convertible Sofa Bed Shop at Target Size (in.): H32.7 x W70.5 x D35

Made from: Fabric, plywood

Price: $399 If you’ve not got a guest bedroom or are using it for other purposes, having a convertible sofa bed is a smart idea. This small couch is so easy to set up — literally just flip the back, and you’ve got a guest bed. The neutral gray and wood color and texture will blend well into any home’s decor style. Woven 3. Threshold Natural Storage Ottoman Shop at Target Size (in.): H15 x W20 x D20

Made from: Seagrass, metal

Price: $100 Looking for a living room furniture piece that does it all? Not only is this a storage ottoman, but it can also double as a coffee table, extra seat, or even a footstool. Target shoppers say it holds its shape well, looks super pretty, and works for everything from blanket storage to toy storage.

The best Target bedroom furniture

Sweet dreams are certainly made from these bedroom buys, which will allow you to get a good night’s sleep in style.

Roomy 4. Room Essentials Modern Nightstand Shop at Target Size (in.): H25.47 x W18.9 x D17.48

Made from: Particle board

Price: $55 This simple Target nightstand has everything you need for bedside storage, with countertop surface, a drawer, and a bottom shelf. The beauty of grabbing a nightstand like this is that you can dress it up however you want and it will work in other homes you move to in the future. Modern 5. Zinus Platform Metal Bed Frame Shop at Target Size (in.): H38 x W59.5 x D79.5

Made from: Metal

Price: $249.99 A platform bed will give your apartment that hotel luxe feel, thanks to the elevated height. Target reviewers say this bed

is easy to put together, very sturdy, and high-quality. The measurements and price in this guide are for the queen size, but it also comes in twin and king, too. Space saving 6. Simmons Monterey 4 Drawer Dresser Shop at Target Size (in.): H38.5 x W38 x D20.25

Made from: Wood

Price: $349.99 This does say it’s ideal for children’s rooms, and even comes with a changing mat topper if you need it, but I think the smaller size also makes it a super idea for small bedrooms. Target shoppers do say it’s a little tricky to set up, but once it’s built, it looks great and lasts for years and years.

The best Target kitchen furniture

These furniture kitchen ideas will make cooking up a storm so much more stylish.

Budget-friendly 7. Threshold Becket Metal X Back Dining Chair Shop at Target Size (in.): H33 x W16.75 x D 20.7

Made from: Steel

Price: $130 for 2 Add a farmhouse touch to your kitchen with these cross-patterned seats, which work out at $65 each. I like that they can either be used as a set or paired with other chairs, for a quirky, contrasting look. As well as gray, they also come in white and black, so you can choose whichever matches your decor. Extra worksurface 7. Threshold Windham Wood Top Kitchen Island Shop at Target Size (in.): H34 x W42 x D19

Made from: MDF

Price: $310 I don’t have much counter space at all, so I’ve found using a small kitchen island design like this one really handy. This Threshold one has plenty of space for recipe books and bottles, as well as a worktop for meal prepping or snack assembling. It also can be wheeled around, so you can move it wherever you need. Sleek seating 9. Threshold Copley Counter Height Barstool Shop at Target Size (in.): H33 x W15.5 x D17.5

Made from: Plywood

Price: $70 Turn your kitchen into a glam hotel bar (well, come pretty close) with this chic barstool. If you’ve got countertop space that could be utilized as a seating area, adding a stool is a clever way to make the most of that. It’s worth noting that this is the price per stool, so if you want to grab a pair, you’ll need to double up your order.

The best Target bathroom furniture

Your bathroom will scrub up well after decorating it with these bathroom furniture pieces.

All-rounder 10. Costway Wooden Bathroom Cabinet Storage Shop at Target Size (in.): H32 x W12 x D22

Made from: MDF

Price: $92.99 If your rental didn’t come with a bathroom cabinet (I mean, where does your landlord think all your Olaplex is going to go?), this cupboard is spacious enough for all your different toiletries. With four drawers and a two-tiered shelf, you won’t be having arguments with your roommate or partner on who gets what. Vertical storage 11. Hearth and Heath Magnolia Ladder Shop at Target Size (in.): H72 x W18 x D1.5

Made from: Acacia wood

Price: $79.99 This ladder would add such a rustic touch to any bathroom, and it would also come in useful, too. You might not want to put wet towels on it, but it could be a neat place to store extra towels that won’t fit in storage or a handy place to hang your clothes, for post-shower dressing. Roll around 12. Costway Rolling Cart Organizer Shop at Target Size (in.): H34 x W14 x D16.5

Made from: PVC

Price: $38.99 Storage trolleys like this one are brilliant for small spaces, as they can fit in small corners or gaps. You could use this for toilet paper, toiletries, towels, or even a mixture of these alongside decor like plants. I think this could be really useful if you’re styling your hair, as you can use it to move all your different products between rooms easily.

How to choose the best Target furniture for you

Want to know how to choose the best Target furniture for your place? Here are four top tips:

Filter by star rating: When searching through any category, click on filter, guest rating, over four stars, and then click ‘see results’. This will ensure that you’re only seeing furniture that reviewers have given positive ratings for.

When searching through any category, click on filter, guest rating, over four stars, and then click ‘see results’. This will ensure that you’re only seeing furniture that reviewers have given positive ratings for. Read the reviews: Looking through real-life reviews by shoppers who have used the products is a useful way to find out how others have found assembling the furniture and using the furniture.

Looking through real-life reviews by shoppers who have used the products is a useful way to find out how others have found assembling the furniture and using the furniture. Check the materials: Look for materials that are hard-wearing, such as wood and MDF, as these will last you longer than furniture made out of plastic.

Look for materials that are hard-wearing, such as wood and MDF, as these will last you longer than furniture made out of plastic. Check the size: Check the dimensions of each furniture piece, and be sure to measure up the space you intend on putting it before purchasing, to ensure it will fit properly.

How we chose these Target furniture buys

We can’t test every single piece of Target furniture ourselves (our rentals and apartments just aren’t big enough!), so instead we looked for pieces that shoppers love.

We looked through Target’s website by each category (living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen furniture, bathroom furniture), filtered it by star-ratings, and picked three products from each category with a high amount of ratings and written reviews.

FAQs

Why is Target a great place to shop for furniture? Target has a wide variety of large, medium, and small furniture pieces for all rooms of the house. It also has affordable prices that are budget-friendly.

What is the best Target furniture brand? Threshold is the best Target furniture brand, as it’s Target’s own range. As well as the pieces generally being stylish and timeless, this also means that the prices are affordable.

Now that you’ve discovered what the best Target furniture is, you might be wondering what other stores have great furniture ranges. Urban Outfitters furniture is a little more high-end in price, but its pieces are colorful and eye-catching.