5 things people with organized kitchens always do, according to professional organizers

When it comes to my kitchen, I don't have the neatest space. I'm always wondering what people with organized cooking spaces do — and now I've actually found out.

I've asked professional organizers who have both gone into people's homes and made kitchens tidy exactly what they implement, which their clients go on to maintain. Thankfully they're all easy things to do, from maximizing space to setting up a routine.

If you're looking to organize your kitchen and want secrets from the pros, I've got you covered with plenty of useful intel.

1. Utilize awkward spaces

(Image credit: Harvey Jones)

I have a couple of cupboards I know I’m not making the most out of, which is why I’m a big fan of these small kitchen storage ideas.

“People with organized kitchens find the right organizational products to best utilize awkward spaces like corner cabinets and cabinets with narrow shelves,” says Kevin Connors, a professional organizer at Inspired Organizers.

“Lazy Susans are ideal for these spaces, and small acrylic bins are also excellent for keeping small items contained in these areas,” he adds.

For example, Reese Witherspoon’s kitchen utilizes acrylic bins to keep all her snacks contained.

Stackable ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H6 x W8 x L11

Made from: Plastic

Price: Was $49.99 Now $33.99 (save $16) at Amazon These large storage bins are a great way to quickly organize your kitchen space. I have storage bins similar to these in my fridge and use them to keep all my different sauces categorized. You could also use them in your pantry, labeling them up to easily find what you need. Recycled material iDesign Lazy Susan Turntable Organizer Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W9

Made from: Plastic

Price: Was $14.99 Now $10.12 (save $4.87) at Amazon Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given this five stars, rating it for its stability, versatility, and easy rotation. The clear design of it makes it suitable for both fridges and cupboards. In cooler spaces, I think it would work for drinks cans and sauce bottles, while in cupboards it would work for spices and oil bottles. Easy to build Puiluo Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H14.9 x W15.5 x D8.5

Made from: Plastic ABS

Price: Was $21.99 Now $16.99 (save $5) at Amazon One of the most awkwardly-sized spaces in my kitchen has to be under the sink. This will help keep all your best cleaning supplies tidy, with two tiers that will fully use up the space, as well as hooks for sponges and dish towels. The bottom drawer also slides out, allowing for easy access.

2. Create zones

(Image credit: ProCook)

If you want to keep your kitchen organized, make sure to designate different zones for cooking, prepping, and storing.

“Take into account your cooking habits, dominant hand, desire for a coffee station, drink placement (e.g. near the fridge), and which items you need most accessible,” explains Christian Pfeiffer, a professional organizer at Valley Organizing.

Next time you’re sizzling up a storm or making a brew with your best coffee machines, note what you reach for regularly (both while cooking and snacking) and streamline your space accordingly.

Non-slip Vtopmart Store Drawer Organizers Set Shop at Amazon Amount: 25pcs

Made from: Plastic

Price: Was $21.99 Now $15.29 (save $6.70) at Amazon Organize your kitchen zone with these clever drawer organizers that will help you find what you need easily while cooking. The different-sized containers will allow you to fully customize how they fit in your drawers. While they work well in the kitchen, they're a great all-rounder for the whole house, from bathroom storage to bedroom storage. Holds 36 cans SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H13.75 x W17 W x D11.5

Made from: Metal

Price: Was $29.99 Now $21.35 (save $8.64) at Amazon Being on a budget, I often cooked with canned goods, but find it a pain to keep turning back and forth between my cupboards and my stovetop. This clever system keeps all your cans together and pushes the next product as soon as you take something off the rack. With over 54,000 reviews, customers praise the sturdiness, size, and ease of assembly of this can holder. Three styles available Mind Reader Countertop Organizer Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H11.5 x W6.4 x D13

Made from: Plastic

Price: Was $24.99 Now $16.49 (save $8.50) Zhuzh up your kitchen countertop decor by transforming your space into a coffee shop-style home. Cafecore is one of the biggest TikTok home trends this year and I think this is a fun way to bring that in. This station is made from a durable material, is easy to clean, and is seriously space-saving, and over 5,000 shoppers have given it five stars.

3. Line drawers

(Image credit: Harvey Jones)

How many times have you sworn you’ve put something in your kitchen drawers, only then for it to magically disappear? Chances are it has shuffled around.

“While most people line drawers to protect them from spills and damage from liquids, non-skid liners also help keep kitchen shelves organized by preventing every object from accidentally getting moved around inside the cabinet,” Kevin explains.

I haven’t actually lined mine, so I’ve now added the Gorilla Grip Drawer Liner from Amazon to my basket. It has over 25,000 five-star reviews from shoppers and comes in 14 chic styles that will allow you to tailor it to your kitchen designs.

4. Maximize vertical space

(Image credit: Getty Images / Iuliia Efimova)

This tip is especially handy for those organizing small kitchens, as it will allow you to make the most of every bit of space you have.

“Over the door pot and pan and spice holders help utilize the space behind the door, even if it is only 2-3 inches,” Kevin says.

For smaller spice jars and packets, the Simple Houseware Over the Door Organizer from Amazon has 100,000 five-star ratings (yes, really!) and could also used for clothes and shoe storage.

You can also use shelf risers to maximize kitchen cabinet storage even further — for instance, the Songmics Cabinet Organizer from Amazon is the site’s choice and comes in four different styles.

5. Create a routine

(Image credit: Harvey Jones)

As well as creating a cleaning schedule for your cooking space, it’s also a good idea to regularly set aside time to give it a reset.

“Set up a routine to always return items to their designated spots and regularly purge and donate items you no longer need,” explains Christian.

You could always give these to family and friends or take them to secondhand furniture stores such as Goodwill.

If you do bring new items into your space, Christian says you need to make sure you can find a functional space for it before doing so.

By putting these practices into play, you can ensure your kitchen is sleek, orderly, and easy to use.

Want to carry on stealing the secrets of well-maintained homes? You might also want to find out the things people with clean small homes always do and the things people with nice-smelling homes always do.