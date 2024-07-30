The 5 kitchen storage mistakes interior designers always avoid

I'm not the most tidiest person in the world and I know I've made plenty of mistakes when it comes to organizing my kitchen.

But, I'd like to fix my messy ways though, which is why I've asked interior designers for the errors they often see. From underutilizing vertical space to choosing aesthetics over functionality, there are so many different errors that are easy to make but equally simple to sort out.

If you're looking for kitchen storage ideas and want to know what you shouldn't be doing, these tips will help you get your cooking space in order.

1. Not utilizing vertical space

For those working with small kitchens, it’s especially important to make the most out of all the space you have.

“Vertical space is the empty space above cabinets and between shelves,” explains David Silva, interior designer at HomRem LLC. “If you don't have stacked cabinets or have large gaps between shelves, you're likely over-crowding your existing storage, making your kitchen look more cluttered.”

He says this is a common mistake because nobody thinks it makes that much of a difference. “It’s not until you put it into practice that you see just how much storage you were missing out on,” David continues.

To fix this, he recommends using storage bins above the cabinets and putting shelf risers in cabinets and pantries. “By doing this, you can essentially double your storage space to reduce clutter,” he adds.

2. Improper space allocation

Trust me — I know how easy it is to get back from grocery shopping and throw everything inside your kitchen cabinets. However, this is a big mistake that interior designers see.

“Measure everything in your kitchen and create zones for each category like glasses, pots, and pans,” explains Nick Chatzigeorgakis, interior designer at Intrabuild.

“Pullout drawers, lazy Susans, and slide-out trays keep items organized and prevent mess,” he explains.

3. Choosing form over function

(Image credit: Simon Taylor Furniture)

When looking through kitchen ideas and designing your dream cooking space, it can be easy to reach for the most beautiful ideas instead of the most functional — but this can cause problems.

“Customized, space-efficient storage designates a spot for everything,” explains Nick. “With strategic storage, you'll have an efficient kitchen where clutter and frustration are minimized.”

For a recent project, Nick integrated wall cabinets, a pantry, and deep drawers to keep everything in its place. “The clients now enjoy cooking and hosting in their newly transformed kitchen,” he says.

If you’re renting like me, just make sure to plan out your kitchen effectively before moving everything in.

You can have fun with custom kitchen storage ideas, such as creating special shelves and boxes for different supplies. In fact, you can even put them in rainbow order, just like The Home Edit did in Reese Witherspoon’s kitchen.

4. Keeping items out of reach

(Image credit: Harvey Jones)

If you have too many items in one cabinet, it's easy for them to get lost. I’ve had a few occasions where I’ve found out-of-date food and immediately felt bad having to throw them away.

“This is common because people think they'll remember where they store things, but they always inevitably forget,” says David. “And it's not until they don't need that tool or ingredient that they finally find it.”

The solution? Make sure that everything in a cabinet or drawer is visible or, at the very least, should be easy to access.

David continues, “There are many unique solutions to this like door racks and pot shelves. No matter what you choose, the outcome should be that everything is easy to see and access.”

5. Overcrowding kitchen countertops

(Image credit: Yester Home)

As someone who has a small kitchen and loves kitchen countertop decor, I have found that mine has become a little chaotic.

“While it's tempting to keep every appliance within arm's reach, this habit clutters your space and makes it harder to clean,” explains Joseph Passalacqua, cleaning expert and owner of Maid Sailors.

“A quick solution is to store appliances you don't use daily in cabinets or pantry spaces, such as air fryers and coffee makers if they aren’t in use,” he says.

This frees up valuable counter space and will leave your kitchen looking more organized and inviting.

By sorting out these storage mistakes in your kitchen, your space will become easier to use, making it more enjoyable to cook and host in this space.

Want to carry on fixing problems in this room? Learning the things people with organized kitchens always do is also a great idea.