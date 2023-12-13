8 ways to make Christmas decorations look luxurious

Are you busy decking the halls but struggling to make your Christmas decorations look luxurious?

Whether you’re tweaking your color scheme or theme, knowing how to make your decor look classy will ring in Christmas with style.

It can be challenging knowing how to make your Christmas decorations look more elegant, especially when you’re decorating a smaller space for Christmas , but our experts are on hand to give you the rundown.

How to make Christmas decorations look luxurious

When it comes to making sure that your Christmas decorations have that luxe look, plan out each aspect of the decorating process, starting with the color scheme and how you'll group your decorations.

“The finishing touch is tying it all together with a cohesive style, like traditional, modern, or vintage. The polished, put-together vibe of one clean theme is hard to beat for that luxury feel”, says Ryan Nelson, Real Estate and Rental Property Expert.

Ryan Nelson Social Links Navigation Real Estate Expert Ryan Nelson is a real estate and rental property expert. He is the founder and CEO of Rental Real Estate, the world’s best platform for rental real estate resources and tools.

1. Be mindful of the color palette

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

To make your decoration ideas look a little more luxurious, focus on your Christmas color scheme. Whilst some colors scream opulence, others end up looking a little tacky.

Zara O’Hare, Interior Design Consultant, says: “Opt for a monochromatic color scheme using rich, deep, hues such as burgundy, navy, or emerald green. This creates a sophisticated and luxurious atmosphere. Add metallic accents like gold or silver for an extra touch of opulence."

Nelson adds: “For Christmas decor, one of the easiest ways to level up is choosing a color palette that says 'luxury'. Opt for a classic look of white and gold, or try earth tones like mossy greens and caramels. Richer, more muted shades make things feel fancier than bright colors in my opinion.”

Zara O’Hare Social Links Navigation Interior Design Consultant Zara O’Hare is an Interior Design Consultant for Landofrugs.com.

2. Use High-Quality Materials

Whether you prefer more traditional Christmas decorations or holiday decor that's more modern, it's worth opting for higher-quality materials to bring a touch of luxury to your decor.

O’Hare says: “Invest in high-quality decorations made from materials like glass (these Scandi-style glass decorations from Amazon are gorgeous), crystal, or porcelain. These materials not only look more luxurious but also reflect light in a way that adds glamor to your decor. Handcrafted or artisanal pieces can also elevate the overall aesthetic.

3. Layer textures

(Image credit: Amazon)

Layering your textures can be an easy way to create a deeper sense of opulence within your holiday decor.

O’Hare says: “Introduce a variety of textures to your decor, such as velvet (like these festive velvet throw cushion covers from Amazon), faux fur (like this faux fur throw from Amazon that has over 33,000 five-star reviews from shoppers), and satin. This adds depth and visual interest, making the space feel more opulent. Consider using textured stockings, throw pillows, and tree skirts to achieve this effect.”

Nelson says: “Materials are also key — use stuff with nice textures. Think velvet, faux fur, sparkly beads, or crystals. Even if it's just a couple of accent pieces, those luxe materials make a big difference."

4. Add greenery

Adding faux or real greenery to your Christmas decorations as you decorate your Christmas tree can be a great way to create a more luxurious vibe.

O’Hare says: “Supplement traditional decorations with lush greenery such as garlands (try this snow-coated garland from Amazon) and wreaths (like this pre-lit Christmas wreath from Amazon). Opt for faux greenery that closely resembles the real thing. Adding subtle LED lights to greenery can create a warm and inviting ambiance.”

5. Get creative with lighting

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

Don't just opt for a basic string of string lights, but aim to get a little more creative with Christmas lighting ideas for your home.

O’Hare says: “Upgrade your lighting to create a luxurious atmosphere. Instead of standard string lights, consider using oversized or vintage-inspired bulbs (like these vintage-style bulbs from Amazon). Chandeliers or statement pendant lights can also add a touch of glamour to your holiday decor.”

Investing time in your choice of Christmas lighting decor is worthwhile, says Party Planner, Rory Adams: “Lighting design is something worth putting time into. Strings of tiny white lights and shiny garlands spread a warm, romantic glow. But don't overdo it — leaving some empty space lets you focus on special features.”

Rory Adams Social Links Navigation Party Planner Rory Adams is a TV writer, consultant, and party planner. He is the founder of Book A Magician, the world's number one magician directory and loves Christmas decorating.

6. Add mirrors to your space

When decorating your apartment for Christmas, you should add mirrors to your space for a luxe look. Working mirrors into your space gives the feeling of a lighter and bigger area — ideal for adding a more luxurious feel.

O’Hare says: “Use mirrors strategically in your decor to reflect light and create the illusion of a larger, more opulent space. Mirrored trays or ornaments can enhance the overall luxurious feel.”

7. Pay attention to details but don’t go OTT

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

One of the worst things you can do when decorating your home for Christmas is go over the top with the decorations.

Nelson says: “Don't go overboard. Focus on high quality over quantity. A couple of statement pieces will wow more than cluttering things up. Simple and sophisticated is the way to go.”

Adams adds: “When it comes to decorating for the holidays, paying attention to details really makes a difference. Subtle touches that enhance the ambiance and complement the space go a long way in achieving that coveted 'luxury' aesthetic. It's all about balance and curation."

8. Personalize your decor

Adding a personal touch to your Christmas decor is a great way to add an additional layer of luxury to your decorations.

Nelson says: “Personalized decor is another good tip. Monogrammed stockings or unique homemade ornaments show you took the time for special details and scream luxury.”

FAQs

How do you decorate for Christmas in a classy way? To decorate for Christmas in a more classy way, take the time to think carefully about a cohesive theme. Avoiding clutter and too many bright, bold, hues is also important, as clutter instantly makes a space feel chaotic and messy, instead of luxurious and opulent.

How can you make your Christmas tree look more luxurious? To give your Christmas tree a more luxurious feel, consider adding additional foliage (either real or artificial) between the branches. This will fluff up your Christmas tree and make your tree look more expensive. When it comes to decorating your Christmas tree, opt for a muted color scheme and don't overfill the tree with too many decorations.

Can you create a luxurious Christmas look on a budget? There are lots of ways that you can make your Christmas decor look luxurious without overspending on Christmas decorations. Opt to buy luxe items on sale, either at the end of the festive season or at the very start of the season. You could also pick up some Christmas decorations second-hand to save money, without compromising on creating a luxurious feeling setup.

With these tips, you'll be on your way to making your Christmas decorations look more luxurious, giving your space that coveted luxe edge that you're looking to create.

Whether you opt to change your Christmas color scheme or focus on additional layering in your decor, the most important thing is not to overdo it. When it comes to creating a more luxurious look, you can’t go wrong with an understated approach.

When it comes to creating a more luxurious look, incorporating luxury colors, such as gold and silver, mixed with neutral hues, can also help.