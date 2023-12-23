How to fit a hamper in a small bathroom and still have space

Are you feeling stumped on how to fit a hamper in a small bathroom without a designated laundry space? The bathroom is an obvious choice, but the trick is making your mountain of dirty clothes fit into tight quarters.

A tall order, we know, but we promise to help you get the job done no matter your space constraints. We spoke to organization experts and interior designers make the task of stylishly stashing your hamper a feasible one.

How to fit a hamper in a small bathroom

Listen, if you can get all of your Sephora skincare purchases tucked away into your vanity and medicine cabinet, the sky's truly the limit. To make room for the clothes, start by decluttering and making more space in your small bathroom. Once a few pieces of vital real estate open up, it's go time.

1. Use decorative storage baskets

Whether you're drawn to boho small bathroom ideas or crave a minimalist look à la Scandi-inspired small bathroom ideas, one thing is for certain: you'll want to decorate. Even though unnecessary decor pieces should be kept to a minimum in all types of small bathrooms, a piece that is both stylish and functional will make your life a lot easier.

"Get one of those small multi-purpose baskets and use it either in the corner or as additional [piece]," says designer Artem Kropovinsky.

This compact bathroom basket from Amazon fits on most toilet tank to make great use of vertical space. Well, now we're on the subject, we can’t resist a cute basket.

Four colors Dovecove Althoff Storage Cotton Rope Basket Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $33.40 , now $28.99

Dimensions (in.): D14.1 x W17.3 x H15

2. Opt for a hamper with shelving

When figuring out how to organize a small bathroom, it's important to consider multifunctional items. Why not select something like a hamper with shelving to keep your clothes contained and your makeup stored?

"if you’ve got enough space, use a hamper with a shelf on top of it. It’s super practical because you can use it to store your dirty washing and there’s space on top for decor or a few toiletries," says professional organization expert, Laura Price.

Two sizes Baveke Laundry Hamper with 2-Tier Shelves Shop at Amazon Price: Was $99.99 , now $78.99

Dimensions (in.): D11.8 x W15.7 x H37.4

3. Place a bag on the back of the door

When you're figuring out how to organize hair tools in a small bathroom (or toiletries, cosmetics, and so on), you often opt for an over-the-cabinet container or over-the-door carrier. The same method can be applied to your clothes (within reason of course).



Laura suggests a material bag, like this hanging hamper laundry bag from Wayfair. "They work just as well as traditional hampers and make carrying the washing around really easy," she says.

Four sizes GORISEN Door Hanging Laundry Bag Shop at Amazon Price: $13.99

Dimensions (in.): L20.47 x W3.94 x H31.89

4. Put it in the shower

Though this might be tricky if you're sharing a small bathroom with a roommate, you can place your mesh hamper in the bathtub and close the shower curtain to keep it out of sight, a tactic used by yours truly.

When it comes time to rinse off, you can simply remove the hamper and place it back in the tub once the shower is dry. And when laundry day eventually arrives, place the dirty clothes in a mesh bag and carry them to the nearest washing machine.

4.5/5 stars Pop up Foldable Laundry Hamper Shop at Amazon Price: Was $6.99 , now $4.99

Dimensions (in.): L14 x W13 x H24

FAQs

Can you put a hamper in the bathroom? Hampers work well in the bathroom, particularly if you don't have a designated laundry room in your home. You're removing your clothes anyway to shower, so you might as well keep the dirty garments there, but neatly out of sight. Using a decorative basket could work, or a hamper that doubles as storage shelves. That way, you'll be able to find a place for your dirty clothes and your toiletries with only one item.

Where is the best place to put a hamper? If you don't have a laundry room and cannot fit a hamper in the bathroom, experts at Houzz, suggest either placing it in a bedroom or landings. The key with landings is to make sure it's a decorative statement piece, as it'll likely be out in the open. Lids are highly recommended.

