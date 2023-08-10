The fall bedroom decor you didn't know you needed

I'll let you in on a li'l secret: Fall is my favorite time of year. There's nothing better IMO than the bright orange hues, cozy vibe, and iconic pumpkin spice that come with the season. Eeek!
I don't know about you but I love adding a few seasonal elements to my home throughout the year. It's fun to switch things up and match my decor to the season And, of all the seasonal changes I tend to make, my absolute favorite has to be fall.
There's something almost magical about the start of the 'cozy' season, isn't there? Fall brings lots of glorious red, burnt orange, and yellow hues, and this year I am more than ready for it.
If you're down to give your bedroom a li'l fall overhaul, take a look at the selection of buys I've picked out below.
The Fall bedroom decor you need
Swap out your basic fairy lights for these remote-controlled seasonal leaves. Whether you string them up across your headboard or snake them along your windowsill, there's no doubt that these lights will add a cozy Fall glow to your bedroom.
This orange and red-hued double-sided throw is super warm and cozy, and perfect for folding at the foot of your bed or slinging over a bedroom chair to add a lil' extra color to your space.
Is it even Fall if you don't have at least one pumpkin spice candle in your room? If you want to make your bedroom smell like autumn, adding a scented candle is a great choice. Plus, this one is the perfect hue to fit any space.
How cute is this textured 'Hello Fall' cushion? It's *chef's kiss*. Whether you pop it on your bed or add it to a bedroom chair, it's going to look great. *BRB, just running to order my own.*
Keen to make your bed feel more autumnal? Then this pumpkin-hued bedding should do just the trick. Available in a range of sizes, this super soft (and ultra cozy) bedding is a great buy - it'll see you through the Fall and beyond.
This metal pumpkin is sure to add a chic, sophisticated element to your space. Green is one of the colors of the season, so you can't go wrong with this simplistic design. (I love it so much that I've ordered one myself.)
This slogan cushion is neutral enough to fit well into any space, while also adding a subtle Fall vibe. So, whatever the color scheme of your room, this cushion should work well.
Could this pumpkin plushie pillow be any sweeter? JSYK, it comes in a whole range of colors and, FYI, you're probably going to want to stock up on the whole lot. (Don't say I didn't warn you.)