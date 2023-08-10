The fall bedroom decor you didn't know you needed

All the autumnal vibes

An ombre orange and red background with cut outs of Fall decor
I'll let you in on a li'l secret: Fall is my favorite time of year. There's nothing better IMO than the bright orange hues, cozy vibe, and iconic pumpkin spice that come with the season. Eeek!

I don't know about you but I love adding a few seasonal elements to my home throughout the year. It's fun to switch things up and match my decor to the season And, of all the seasonal changes I tend to make, my absolute favorite has to be fall.

There's something almost magical about the start of the 'cozy' season, isn't there? Fall brings lots of glorious red, burnt orange, and yellow hues, and this year I am more than ready for it.

If you're down to give your bedroom a li'l fall overhaul, take a look at the selection of buys I've picked out below. 

The Fall bedroom decor you need

Fall leaf fairy light string with remote
1. Yiaht Maple Leaves Fall Lights

Swap out your basic fairy lights for these remote-controlled seasonal leaves. Whether you string them up across your headboard or snake them along your windowsill, there's no doubt that these lights will add a cozy Fall glow to your bedroom. 

Red and cream fleece throw
2. Eddie Bauer Fleece Throw Blanket

This orange and red-hued double-sided throw is super warm and cozy, and perfect for folding at the foot of your bed or slinging over a bedroom chair to add a lil' extra color to your space. 

Pumpkin spice candle with lid
3. Pumpkin Spice Candle

Is it even Fall if you don't have at least one pumpkin spice candle in your room? If you want to make your bedroom smell like autumn, adding a scented candle is a great choice. Plus, this one is the perfect hue to fit any space. 

A burnt orange

4. C&F Home Hello Fall Hooked Throw Pillow

How cute is this textured 'Hello Fall' cushion? It's *chef's kiss*. Whether you pop it on your bed or add it to a bedroom chair, it's going to look great. *BRB, just running to order my own.*

Rust colored bedding set
5. Omelas Caramel Pumpkin Bedding Set

Keen to make your bed feel more autumnal? Then this pumpkin-hued bedding should do just the trick. Available in a range of sizes, this super soft (and ultra cozy) bedding is a great buy - it'll see you through the Fall and beyond.

A green and gold pumpkin decoration
6. The Holiday Aisle® Farmhouse Decorative Fall Metal Pumpkin

This metal pumpkin is sure to add a chic, sophisticated element to your space. Green is one of the colors of the season, so you can't go wrong with this simplistic design. (I love it so much that I've ordered one myself.)

A white pillow with red and yellow writing and autumn leaves
7. The Holiday Aisle Maughan Embroidered Throw Pillow

This slogan cushion is neutral enough to fit well into any space, while also adding a subtle Fall vibe. So, whatever the color scheme of your room, this cushion should work well. 

A orange and green pumpkin plushie pillow
8. Custolon Pumpkin Pillow

Could this pumpkin plushie pillow be any sweeter? JSYK, it comes in a whole range of colors and, FYI, you're probably going to want to stock up on the whole lot. (Don't say I didn't warn you.)

White bedding with autumn print
9. YuHeGuoJi Fall Botanical Duvet Cover

I love, love, love this bedding. The simple Fall-esque print that covers the set is sweet and simple. It's another choice that is subtle enough to look good in any style space, while adding that cozy Fall vibe. 

Staff Writer

Hi! I’m Beth, and I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. With an eye for pretty things (think: quirky wall prints, scalloped edge furniture, and decadent-looking tableware) but a limited budget, I love nothing more than a bargain buy. I’m forever searching for items that will add style to my rather sterile, rented newbuild townhouse. I am forever searching for eye-catching and on-trend pieces of decor that will add personality without damaging the paintwork. When I’m not writing and researching trends and news pieces, you’ll usually find me camped out at my favorite coffee house with my Kindle, testing out new beauty products to blog about, restoring old furniture, or going on Instagrammable beach walks with my dog and fiancé.

