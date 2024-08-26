How to clean window screens — 5 steps to gleaming glass

Cleaning window screens is an essential household chore that often gets overlooked. Over time, dirt, pollen, and other debris can accumulate, leading to clogged screens that block your view and restrict airflow.

If your windows need a clean but you're not sure where to begin, you're in the right place. Our cleaning pros reveal the five simple steps to cleaning window screens.

Armed with the best cleaning supplies and our expert advice, you'll have your glass gleaming again in no time.

1. Remove the screens

Start by removing the screens from your windows. This step is crucial because it allows you to clean the screens more thoroughly without worrying about getting water or cleaning solution on your windowsills.

Will Cotter, owner of FreshSpace Cleaning, says, "First, vacuum both sides with a soft brush attachment so less dust will fall while you remove it from the frame. A lint roller will work too. Wear a mask to prevent allergies from being triggered."

"Carefully remove the screens from their frames, being gentle to avoid bending or damaging them," Will continues.

Most window screens can be removed easily by lifting them out of their tracks, but if you’re unsure how to remove your specific screens, consult the manufacturer’s instructions or look up a quick guide online.

Will adds, "I know this might sound like an odd tip, but before you remove the screen, I always begin by taking a photo of the windows. Screens can sometimes be tricky to reinstall and so the photos provide a visual guide for proper replacement later. Another trick is to label each screen with a small piece of masking tape on the corner, noting the window it came from."

2. Dust off dirt

Once the screens are removed, give them a good dusting to get rid of loose dirt and debris. Use a soft brush or a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment to gently sweep away dust.

Be thorough, as this will make the subsequent washing step more effective. Dusting first prevents the dirt from turning into a muddy mess when you apply water.

3. Wash and scrub

Next, it’s time to wash the screens. Lay them flat on a clean surface, such as your driveway or lawn, and prepare a cleaning solution.

Karina Toner, operations manager at Spekless Cleaning, says, "Fill a large basin or kiddie pool with warm water and add a few drops of mild dish soap, like Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid. Submerge the screens in the soapy water and let them soak for 10-15 minutes. For larger screens, you may need to do this in batches or use a spray bottle filled with soapy water.

"Soaking the screens helps to loosen and lift dirt and grime that may be stuck in the mesh. This step makes it easier to wash the screens thoroughly without needing to scrub excessively, which could damage them.

"After soaking, gently scrubbing the screens helps to remove any remaining dirt and grime without damaging the mesh. It’s essential to use the right tools to avoid causing tears or stretching the screen material."

Karina adds, "Use a soft sponge or a microfiber cloth to scrub the screens, focusing on any particularly dirty areas. Avoid using abrasive scrubbers, which can damage the screen. For stubborn spots, a soft-bristled toothbrush can help you get into tight spaces without harming the mesh."

4. Rinse and dry

After scrubbing, rinse the screens thoroughly with a hose or a bucket of clean water.

Wells Ye, founder of Fresh Tech Maid, says, "Rinse the screen with the ionized water to remove all the soap residue thoroughly. Avoid using high pressure while rinsing as it can damage the window screen or warp the frame."

Hold the screens up and let the water run off to ensure they’re completely clean.

Wells continues, "Next, dry the screens completely in a sunny spot or a well-ventilated area so no water spots are left on the mesh. Use a microfiber cloth to wipe down the screens and dry them thoroughly. The fine fibers are highly effective at trapping dust and do not cause any scratches on the screen."

Prop your screens up in a sunny spot or lean them against a wall to dry. Avoid placing them on the ground where they might collect dirt again. Ensure that the screens are fully dry to prevent mold or mildew from developing.

Check out our guide on how to clean windows for more advice on how to achieve a streak-free finish.

5. Reattach the screens

Finally, reattach the clean, dry screens to your windows.

Karina says, "Carefully place the screens back into the window frames, making sure they are securely fastened and properly aligned. As you do this, inspect the screens for any holes, tears, or loose edges that may need repair.

Enjoy the clear view and the fresh air that flows through your newly cleaned screens.

So there you have it — how to clean window screens in five simple steps. By following these simple steps, you can ensure your screens are in top condition, contributing to a cleaner, more comfortable living environment.

