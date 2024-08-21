5 fabulous fall doorstep decor ideas that will add charm and character to your entrance this season

When it comes to making your home inviting to fall into this season, there's no better thing to do than decorate your doorstep.

I've asked interior designers for their favorite ways to do this and they've come up with a host of adorable ideas that are all budget-friendly. Think cute pumpkins, dreamy lanterns, fall-themed doormats, and more.

If you're looking to bring fall decor ideas into your outside space, these chic yet characterful ideas will come in useful.

1. Go for cozy lighting

Create a cozy ambiance by adding dreamy lighting to your doorstep, such as with outdoor lanterns and candles.

“I love lanterns and think that large brass or bronze outdoor lanterns can create a spooky and/or cozy aesthetic to celebrate the fall festivities,” explains Michael Strollo, director of Dash Fine Arts and principal designer at Strollo Interiors.

“I would arrange a few large lanterns of varying heights on your front doorstep or entryway. Placing them near your door or steps, or lining your driveway or walkway not only helps light the way but also welcomes guests with a glowing ambiance which is perfect for trick-or-treaters and earlier sunsets,” he explains.

For a less spooky vibe, Michael suggests surrounding the base of the candles with small pumpkins, pine cones, acorns, or fall leaves to add texture and emphasize fall.

Heavy Terrain Rounded Dome Top Lantern Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): From H14 x W7.5 x L7.5

Made from: Glass, metal

Price: From $88 I like that this lantern comes in both small and large, so if you have the budget, you could always grab both two to create a striking focal point on your fall doorstep. To take care of it, simply wipe it clean with a dry cloth or a damp one if it has any dirt on it.

2. Place pumpkins around your doorstep

You just can’t go wrong with pumpkins and gourds, which are a fun way to add natural texture to your fall front doorstep.

“Pumpkins and gourds are classic fall decorations that come in various colors, shapes, and sizes, making them perfect for any style,” explains Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty.

“You can arrange them in clusters of different sizes and colors for visual interest, using both real and faux pumpkins,” she says.

For a modern twist, Rachel also suggests considering painting them in metallic or pastel shades for a cute fall DIY idea.

3. Lay down a welcoming fall door mat

This has to be the number one easiest way to switch up your doorstep for fall. In fact, I always rotate my doormat to give my doorstep a fresh look for the season.

“You can welcome guests with a seasonal fall door mat featuring fall-themed designs or colors,” says Rachel.

She continues, “Layer a smaller, patterned mat over a larger, neutral one to add depth and texture to your doorstep.”

You can also surround these with outdoor lighting, like Michael mentioned, to add a welcoming glow. “Just make sure to use battery-operated candles for safety,” Rachel says.

Washable Harvest Leaves Monogram Doormat Shop at Ruggable Size (in.): W24 x L36

Made from: Bristle

Price: $129



Love a personal touch? You can add any letter onto this sweet rug, such as your first name initial, last name initial, or even your street name initial. The beauty of Ruggable rugs is that you can machine wash them, so if you arrive back from a muddy fall walk, you can get all the dirt off your shoes and sling it straight in.

4. Reach for seasonal foliage

Another wonderful way to bring color and life to your doorstep is through gorgeous seasonal flowers and foliage.

“Use planters filled with mums, asters, or ornamental kale, arranged symmetrically for a formal look or asymmetrically for a casual, natural feel,” Rachel explains. “Add dried wheat or corn stalks to enhance the autumnal vibe.”

As well as this, you can hang up fall wreaths for an easy yet impactful fall doorstep decor win.

“Opt for wreaths made from autumn foliage, pinecones, or dried flowers,” says Rachel. “You can even DIY your own using materials like burlap, ribbons, and seasonal flowers.” For a unique touch, you can also incorporate small pumpkins or berries into the wreath.

5. Finish with playful touches

Fall is the most fun season of the year. It’s cozy, cute, and filled with characterful motifs that you can bring to your doorstep.

Rachel says, “Incorporate elements like hay bales, corn husks, or scarecrows to enhance the fall theme.”

“Use hay bales as a base to elevate pumpkins or floral arrangements, and add a small scarecrow for a playful touch,” she adds.

Mix and match these elements to create a cohesive look that reflects your personal style.

By combining decor that’s both rustic and functional, you can create a fall doorstep that’s dreamy and inviting.

Want to carry on scoping out seasonal decor? I’ve been loving Anthropologie’s fall collection, which is filled with gorgeous gourds this year.