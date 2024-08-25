5 fall kitchen decor ideas that are perfect for adding coziness to your cooking space

I love bringing fall into my kitchen. Whether I'm baking apple pie, lighting sweet candles, or decorating with seasonal styles, I always have a good time in this room this season.

If you want to go for all the cozy vibes this season, I've got you covered with a range of useful tips from designers. “My favorite part of fall is the outdoors — the colorful leaves, crisp air, and golden sunlight,” explains Kim Morris, interior designer and founder of Kimberly Morris Interiors. “When I’m decorating for fall, I like to bring the beauty and vibe that is happening outside in as much as possible.”



For those looking for fall decor ideas that are perfect for cooking spaces, these easy tips and tricks are seriously stylish.

1. Decorate with outdoor foliage

(Image credit: Kimberly Morris Interiors)

While I am a fan of fall home decor buys, for those on a budget or looking to quickly bring the season, it’s worth knowing that some of the prettiest decorations are actually on your doorstep.

“After confirming my client is ok with it, I’ll just clip a small branch from one of their trees in the backyard when the leaves have turned color but aren’t yet crispy,” explains Kim.

“I’ll put it in a large glass vase on the kitchen counter or island, and it becomes such an impactful focal point,” she adds.

If your trees aren’t big enough to cut, Kim suggests grabbing some faux branches from a retailer like Afloral or Michaels. “They have an array of realistic faux options on sale now that you can reuse and repurpose without trimming your trees.”

2. Switch up materials

(Image credit: Sophie Allport)

I’m a huge fan of switching out my fabrics between seasons to subtly change how a room feels — but I’m now going to be using Kim’s tip of switching harder materials, too.

“I love to switch out canisters, vases, and decor in the kitchen with warmer metals (like brass or copper), deeper-toned wood (like walnut), and neutral-toned kitchen towels,” explains Kim.

“I’ll display a client’s cutting board collection on the counter to add some natural wood tones, swap out salt and pepper shakers with beautiful brass ones, and drape cream and taupe colored towels over the oven and dishwasher handles to amp up the cozy factor,” she says.

None of these alone are expensive or complex, but when you do them all together, Kim says this will bring out the best parts of the season in an obvious but not kitschy way.

Versatile Eease Wood Cutting Board Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W12.97 x L11.87

Made from: Wood

Price: $32.79 Make prepping autumnal bakes like jams and pies super aesthetic with this sweet chopping board. It doesn't just look cute — it's also super practical, thanks to its sturdy material, wide applicability, and the fact it won't easily deform.

3. Incorporate fall colors

(Image credit: Marlborough Tiles)

Whether you go down the route of classic oranges and burgundies or more subtle greens and browns (which are top fall trends for this year), color is a must for fall homes.

“Color plays a significant role in fall kitchen decor, and opting for a warm earth tone palette can instantly transform your space,” explains Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty.

“Shades of brown, terracotta, and deep orange can be incorporated through textiles like table runners or dish towels,” she says.

You can also consider displaying copper pots or utensils on open shelves or hanging them on racks for a functional and stylish look.

4. Go for pretty pumpkins

(Image credit: Marlborough Tiles)

If there’s one thing that signifies fall to me, it’s pumpkins. I bring in cute fresh pumpkins from my local grocery store, and you can do this too.

“Bring in a combination of fresh or faux pumpkins and gourds in a variety of sizes and colors, such as white "Casper" pumpkins or mini "Fairytale" pumpkins,” explains Rachel.

“Wooden elements like cutting boards, cake stands, or trays can serve as bases for displaying these seasonal items, adding a rustic charm to your kitchen,” she adds.

You can also choose functional pumpkin decorations — Anthropologie’s fall collection this year is full of gorgeous gourds, from mugs to tablecloths.

Insta-famous Cindy Pumpkin Mug Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): H5.6 x D4.25

Made from: Stoneware

Price: $14 I've seen this mug all over my social feeds every fall, and I predict that this year will be no different. It comes in three different shades — white, neutral, and orange — so you can grab whichever matches your style best.

5. Finish with seasonal vignettes

(Image credit: Sophie Allport)

This tip is ideal for those working with small kitchens but still want to bring in fall decor.

“Creating seasonal vignettes using functional kitchen items is another effective way to decorate for fall,” Rachel says.

For example, a wooden tray can be used to hold apples, nuts, or seasonal candles, not only decorating the space but also keeping it practical.

“Chalkboards and fall-themed printables can be used to write seasonal messages or add a personal touch to these, and they can be easily updated as the season progresses,” she adds.

By focusing on a few well-placed items, you can effectively celebrate the season in your kitchen.

