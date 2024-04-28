How to clean a dining room — 7 steps to a dazzling space ready for guests

Knowing how to clean a dining room is key if you want to entertain guests or simply enjoy a pleasant meal with your nearest and dearest.

In this article, our experts will walk you through the seven steps to a sparkling dining room, including how to properly clean your dining room table.

How to clean a house includes ensuring your dining room is gleaming. Follow these seven simple steps to have yours guest-ready in no time...

How to clean a dining room like a pro

Armed with the best cleaning supplies, allow our experts to guide you through the seven simple steps to a clean dining room, including top tips and things to avoid.

1. Gather your dining room cleaning supplies

Before diving into cleaning your dining room, gather your necessary supplies so you can get to work uninterrupted.

Here's a basic checklist to get you started:

Having these supplies handy will streamline your cleaning process so you can get your dining room shining in no time.

2. Clean the dining room lights

Illuminate your dining experience by giving your light fixtures some much-needed attention. Begin by turning off the lights and allowing them to cool down before cleaning.

Karina Toner, operations manager at Spekless Cleaning, says, "Start by dusting light fixtures and chandeliers using a microfiber cloth or duster.

"For crystal or glass light fixtures, consider making your own gentle glass cleaner to restore their sparkle and clarity. This extra touch can really elevate the overall aesthetic appeal of your dining room.

"Simply combine one cup of distilled white vinegar with one cup of water in a spray bottle. Optionally, add a few drops of essential oil for fragrance, then shake to mix. Spray onto glass surfaces and wipe with a clean cloth for streak-free cleaning."

This Mainstays Essential Oil Set from Walmart comes with six different scents including orange, lavender and eucalyptus.

Always ensure all fixtures are fully dry before turning the lights back on.

Karina Toner Social Links Navigation Operations Manager at Spekless Cleaning Karina is an Operations Manager at Spekless Cleaning, a prominent cleaning company based in Arlington, VA. With over a decade of hands-on experience in the cleaning industry, she's honed her expertise in providing top-notch cleaning solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of clients effectively, and sustainably.

12 dusters Swiffer Duster Extender Handle Starter Kit Shop at Amazon Size (inches): 1L x 1W Price: $19.37 This yellow duster with all-around fibers and a flexible swivel head cleans deep into grooves to trap up to three times more dust than a feather duster, holding dust until shaken. Case of 12 Heinz Distilled White Vinegar Shop at Target Price: $66.49 This high-quality vinegar is a great natural cleaning agent, tackling stains and odors. The case includes twelve 32 fluid-ounce bottles so you'll always have a steady supply. Guaranteed for 3 years E-Cloth Cleaning Cloth - Multicolor Set of 4 Shop at Wayfair Size (inches): 0.2H x 13W Price: $22.99 Reusable and backed by a three-year or 300-wash guarantee, these precision-engineered microfiber cloths attract and trap grease, grime, fingerprints, and over 99% of bacteria.

3. Wash the dining room table linens

Elevate the appearance of your dining table by laundering its linens with care. Start by checking the care labels on your tablecloth, placemats, and napkins to determine the appropriate washing instructions.

Karina says, "Start by sorting the linen according to color and fabric type to prevent color bleeding or damage when laundering. Follow care instructions carefully, opt for a gentle detergent, and set the appropriate water temperature to preserve the integrity of the fabric.

"Adding a cup of white vinegar to the wash cycle is a great way to help brighten and soften table linens naturally. This eco-friendly hack leaves your linens looking and feeling fresh without the use of harsh chemicals."

With so many great laundry detergents out there, it can be hard knowing which to choose, but always check the label — avoid bleach or strong detergents on colored linens to prevent fading or discoloration over time.

Karina adds, "Also, be careful to avoid overloading the washing machine with too many table linens at once, as this can prevent thorough cleaning and lead to wrinkling or tangling during the cycle."

Properly cared-for linens enhance the dining experience and add an element of sophistication to your table setting, helping to achieve a crisp, polished look.

4. Clean the dining room table

After a delightful dining experience, it's essential to show your table some post-meal love.

Will Cotter, chief operating officer at HappyCleans, says, "After the dinner or party winds down, dealing with leftover food and dirty dishes immediately is the smart move.

"Remove all dishes, glasses, and utensils from the table and wipe down with a damp cloth or sponge (use the soft, yellow side!). Toss uneaten food in the trash to avoid odors and pests.

"Wash the dishes, or if you're too tired and want to retire to bed early, fill your sink with soapy water and let the dirty dishes soak. When you wake up, just empty the sink and load the dishes into the dishwasher – no scrubbing needed."

When it comes to cleaning the dining table, Will advises a mixture of Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Soap from Amazon and warm water.

He adds, "For that extra dose of disinfection, you can use a mixture of water and this up & up Isopropyl 70% Alcohol Antiseptic from Target. Finish with a quick wipe and clean with a damp cloth."

Will Cotter Social Links Navigation Chief Operating Officer at HappyCleans Will Cotter is Chief Operating Officer at the fast-growing professional home cleaning service HappyCleans. Its list of territories includes Oklahoma, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Louisville, Jacksonville, Columbus, Detroit, and Cleveland.

5. Clean the dining room chairs

Give your dining companions a clean seat to enjoy their meals.

Karina says, "Start by vacuuming or wiping down the chairs to remove any dust, crumbs, or pet hair. Use an appropriate cleaner for the chair material (wood, upholstered, etc) to spot-clean any stains or spills. For wooden pieces, finish by wiping down the entire chair with a damp cloth and drying thoroughly."

Good-looking dining chairs can really elevate your dining room and make guests want to return. Polish wooden chairs periodically to restore shine and protect the wood from wear. Remember, proper care and maintenance of your dining chairs ensure they remain as inviting as they are comfortable.

Karina adds, "Regularly rotate your dining chair cushions or pads to ensure even wear and prevent uneven fading or staining."

6. Clean the dining room floor

After a hearty meal, the floor can become a battlefield of crumbs and spills aplenty.

Karina says, "Sweep or vacuum the dining room floor to remove loose crumbs and debris. A cordless, handheld vacuum (like this BISSELL Lithium Ion Bagless Handheld Vacuum from Wayfair) can be really handy here for getting into those tricky spots by the table and chair legs.

"Spot clean any spills or stains using an appropriate cleaner for your flooring material, then mop the floor with a mild detergent solution to remove any remaining dirt or grime."

When mopping, take care to avoid using excessive water, as this can damage wood and laminate floors. For carpeted floors, spot treat spills promptly to prevent stains from setting. Consider using a carpet cleaner (such as this Resolve Clean & Fresh Pet Carpet Foam from Target) or steam cleaner (check out the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner from Amazon) periodically to deep clean and refresh the carpet fibers.

7. Polish the dining room silverware

With the lights, table, chairs and floor gleaming, it's time to add the finishing touch — sparkling silverware. Whether vases, candle holders or more elaborate table ornaments, buff them up for that final piece of the jigsaw.

Karina says, "Begin by laying out a soft, clean cloth on a flat surface. Use a silver polish or a homemade paste of baking soda and water to gently polish the silver or ornaments, then buff with the cloth until they shine."

Try this Hagerty Silver Clean, Polish & Prevent Set from Target, or for baking soda, you can't go wrong with Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda from Amazon.

Karina adds, "It's really important to avoid using abrasive materials or harsh chemicals on silver or delicate ornaments, as these can damage the surface or remove protective coatings.

"For intricate designs or small crevices, use a soft-bristled brush to ensure thorough cleaning and polishing."

Once your dining room is clean and tidy, consider giving the decor a refresh too. Update an outdated dining room with some impressive dining room wall decor or other accessories.

