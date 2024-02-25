Luxury laundry detergent picks under $30 — including amazing scents and eco-friendly options

Washing clothes is a chore, but luxury laundry detergents will make the experience feel less like a burden and more like a feast for the senses.

Part cleaner, part aroma, and wholly satisfying, these sophisticated selections up the ante and will make you look forward to tackling the dirty sheets and delicates you've been avoiding. Heck, you might even do away with scented candles and reed diffusers after washing a bunch of towels with these awesome detergents.

Since luxe selections can get a bit pricey, we found our favorite eco-friendly laundry detergents to elevate the cleaning process without breaking the bank.

Our favorite luxury laundry detergent selections

One of the things people with nice-smelling homes always do is consider all rooms and diversify their scent options.

Home fragrances aren't limited to candles and air fresheners. Doing laundry is one of the most basic ways to keep things smelling fresh at home, and if one viral option just so happens to smell like the beloved Le Labo Santal 26 fragrance, so be it. You certainly won't hear us complain!

What to shop

You might be wondering how often to do laundry and consider taking your schedule up a notch or two with these picks. Not only do these selections have fresh aromas, but a few offer sustainable formulations and a tough-on-stains-approach that we can all appreciate.

Two sizes Dirty Labs | Signature Scent | Bio-Liquid Laundry Detergent Shop at Amazon Price: $14.40

Capacity (fl. oz.): 8.6 Known for its earthy, cozy aroma that rivals Le Labo Santal 26 fragrance, Dirty Labs isn't just beloved for its scent. Its hyper-concentrated non-toxic formula and bioenzyme cleaning technology gets clothes clean sustainably, and it never includes sulfates, dyes, parabens, preservatives, chlorine bleach, or CA Prop.65 chemicals. Two sizes Brooklinen Essential Detergent Shop at Brooklinen Price: $22

Capacity (oz.): 32 Even though the Brooklinen Essential Detergent shows no mercy with stains, it manages to get every spill and such out without dyes or artificial brighteners. It's eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and safe for sensitive skin, plus it comes in two scents and has a fragrance-free option for those who prefer. We're partial to "Herbal Clean," a combo of white lavender, sandalwood, and shea blossom. Various scents White Barn Sun-Drenched Linen Shop at Bath & Body Works Price: $19.99

Capacity (fl. oz.): 32 We were pleased when Bath & Body Works dipped into the laundry sector in late 2023, and the variety of scents keep our interest piqued. Sun-Drenched Linen, a mix of fresh linen, crisp apple, and soft musk, are go-to concentrated formulas that clean in all temperatures and are septic-safe. Plus, you'll be able to use it for 60+ washes. Not too shabby!

Now you've uncovered some generous cleaning products for your garments, it's time to make your laundry room sparkle. We've uncovered Insta-worthy laundry detergent storage ideas, laundry room essentials, and adorable yet sturdy laundry hampers to pull the whole look of this vital, functional space together.

