Don't make these 5 entryway decor mistakes

Avoiding entryway decor mistakes is a great way to make sure you have as welcoming a space as possible when entering your home — whether you're coming back from work or are bringing in guests.

Want to avoid five entryway decor mistakes our experts loathe? We're with you. This is why we've spoken to seasoned interior designers experts to find out what they are, and what you can do instead. Step over these and you'll find yourself with an entryway you can use easily and breezily.

When looking for small entryway ideas, knowing what not to do is just as important as knowing what to do. Take note of these now and you'll thank us later.

Entryway decor mistakes you shouldn't be making

Whether you're full-on decorating your small entryway or just want quick ways to zhuzh it up, removing these mistakes from yours will make it look so much more stylish.

The entryway is a pivotal space within any home - big or small. “It holds the power to shape visitors’ perceptions instantaneously, yet it’s astonishing how often this area lacks the thoughtful attention it deserves,” says Katie Zimmerman, owner and principal designer at Zimmerman Interiors.

Katie Zimmerman is the owner and principal designer at Zimmerman Interiors, a residential design firm based in Bowling Green, KY.

1. Choosing the wrong sized decor

(Image credit: @picsfromcandice)

One of the most common issues revolves around the scale of decor and how it works in the space.

“In many newer homes boasting lofty two-story ceilings or older ones missing a designated entrance, the scale of furniture and decor often falls short, leaving the space feeling underutilized or entirely neglected,” says Katie.

She says this often means substantial decor elements are needed to fill the space effectively.

“Invest in statement pieces like wall art or create artful installations with mirrors to captivate attention immediately upon entry,” Katie suggests.

Mirrors not only make an entryway appear bigger but also provide a place to do final checks before leaving the house. No more stray toothpaste stains joining you out the door.

2. Having a lack of lighting

(Image credit: @domandecors)

How many times have you entered a home and tried to find the light switch in the dark? We can all agree this isn’t fun.

“I suggest not to make this mistake as it can make the entryway look dull and uninviting,” says Seymen Usta, interior design specialist and founder of Seus Lighting.

Seymen Usta is an interior design specialist and the founder of Seus Lighting — one of the largest home decor lighting retailers in Northern America.



He suggests thinking of lighting as the first impression of your home and adding some drama to it.

Katie agrees, recommending avoiding relying solely on overhead fixtures. “Instead, incorporate multiple light sources such as table lamps, sconces, or picture lights for a warm, inviting glow.”

These brilliant small entryway lighting ideas will help create a warm atmosphere for you and your guests.

Dimmable Mercer41 Carmack Iron Armed Sconce Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H18.3 x W6.8 x D7.8

Made from: Metal, cotton

Price: $67.99 Eco-friendly Lepotec 30-LED Motion Sensor Cabinet Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H7 x W8

Made from: Aluminum

Price: $26.99 for two Italian-inspired Mainstays Terrazzo Table Lamp Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H16.75 x W8 x L8

Made from: Terrazzo

Price: $33.98

3. Opting for disorganized decor

(Image credit: @thatsophiahome)

Hands up if you've ever pilled up their shoes, coats, and bags in a hurry while entering or leaving the house. Yep — we’re all guilty of having done this at least once or twice.

“This is what I call the catch-all entryway decor mistake,” says Mohammad AhmedALLCORR, interior designer and founder of The Home Guidance.

Mohammad Ahmed is an interior designer and home expert.

Mohammad continues, “Instead, think of creative small entryway storage solutions to keep your entryway clean and organized.”

He suggests investing in a shoe rack, coat hooks, or labeled baskets to store coats and hats in your small entryway in an organized manner.

These can range from being ultra-stylish ones to simple and practical ones — either way, having these tidy up your space will elevate your entryway’s decor game.

4. Not doing seasonal changes

(Image credit: @simplysanfordco)

This isn’t exactly a common mistake, but it’s a missed opportunity for making your entryway look as stylish as possible.

“Your entryway decor should change with the seasons to keep it fresh and interesting,” Seymen tells Real Homes.

He continues, “For example, in summer you can add some bright flowers or indoor plants, and in winter you can incorporate cozy elements like a throw blanket or holiday small entryway decor.”

The idea is to make the entryway feel relevant throughout the year — clever, right You could also take this for other areas of your home to freshen the whole place up, making it feel renewed for the season ahead.

5. Forgetting functionality

(Image credit: @simplysanfordco)

Look, we get it. You want to decorate your small entryway so it looks as cute as possible. While adding all your bells and whistles though, you may have forgotten about the most important thing of all.

“An entryway solely focused on aesthetics neglects its practical purpose,” says Mohammad.

He says to make sure you prioritize functionality, with items such as a catchall for bags, a key holder for essentials, and a small stool for putting on shoes all being stylish yet useful buys.

Multipurpose Lue Bona Faux Leather Vanity Stool Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H19.01 x W13 x D13

Made from: Metal, faux leather

Price: $44.99 Floater frame CQ Acrylic Shelf and Bag Dividers Shop at Amazon Size (in): H12 x W8 x D2

Made from: Acrylic

Price: $16.99 for four Personalize Collective Home Decorative Tray Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W4.75 x L4.75

Made from: Ceramic

Price: $13.99

FAQs

How do you avoid the 5 worst entryway decorating mistakes? To avoid the five worst entryway decorating mistakes, be sure to plenty of lighting, use storage solutions to keep items tidy, and add personality without cluttering the space.

What's the one entryway decor mistake to avoid? The one entryway decor mistake to avoid is having too many decor items on the floor, as this can make the space difficult to navigate and to use functionally.

If you’ve avoided or removed these mistakes and want to carry on styling your entryway, Katie has some advice for instantly refreshing it. “One of my favorite tips is leveraging the power of scent,” she says.

“A signature fragrance can imprint lasting memories, becoming synonymous with the warmth and charm of your home,” she says.

We recommend using reed diffusers to do this, as they don’t need much maintenance and can fill a small space with scent quickly.