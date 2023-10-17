9 holiday decor buys for small entryways that are perfect for decking your hall

Holiday decor buys for small entryways are a great way to create an inviting festive atmosphere for you and your guests. From garlands to fragrances, there are lots of ways you can bring the season into your home on a budget.
I’ll be honest — the entryway is the one area I always forget to make Christmas-y. Mine is super small, so I never saw the point. Well, that was until I spotted so many gorgeous entryways on Insta and TikTok, and decided that it was time to give my own some sparkly TLC.
Thinking holiday decor is a great seasonal small entryway idea? I’ve got you. I’ve rounded up nine buys that I’m adding to my cart right now. These are all renter-friendly, too, so you won’t upset your landlord — hey, we can’t have The Grinch turning up over the festive season!
9 fab and festive holiday decor buys for small entryways
Whether you're looking for cute trees or a wonderful wreath, these picks are all great Christmas decorating ideas.
Glow up
Price: $14.99
Make the whole space shimmer with this gorgeous star decoration, which you can hang on your entryway ceiling. I like the idea of grabbing a few to do this, to create a starry sky for guests to walk through. You can also pair this with a corded pendant light, to add an extra lighting feature.
Twinkle twinkle
Price: $88
Bring the sparkle power to your entryway with this show-stopping Christmas wreath, which would make a stunning addition to any entryway door. This is an investment, but it is the kind of decor piece you’ll have for literal years, as it’s made of hard-wearing iron and has a timeless design.
So soft
Price: $24.99
Got a small entryway bench that you want to zhuzh up for the holidays? Instead of replacing the whole upholstery, simply drape a festive blanket over it instead, like this snuggly snowflake one. I like the snow-esque white, but it does also come in black, gray, and pink, if you want to match it up.
Scent-sational
Price: $12.99
A candle that looks like a li’l sweater? Oh, I’m sold. If that wasn’t cozy enough for you, its scent is absolutely delicious, too. With notes of vanilla bean, suede cashmere, and praline caramel, it’s basically all your fave seasonal scents wrapped into one candle.
Scandi
Price: $58
Bring a personal touch to your small entryway with this gorgeous monogram. It’s crafted with wood and has so many intricate details within just one letter. I also like that it’s LED-lit, so you can add a softer glow to your entryway, which is much more dreamy than the big light.
Keep track
Price: $9.99
Sure, you can just look at your phone calendar — but it’s so much cuter having a real life version countdown. Every day you can switch the numbers, which will get more and more exciting the closer you get to the big day. The pretty pink is also giving me major Sugarplum Princess vibes.
Subtle
Price: $10.95
This joyful sign will add a stylish festive nod to your entryway, with its Christmas tree shape and carol songwriting. You could prop this up on your entryway table, or even hang it up onto the wall with Command strips. Either way, this hand-crafted beauty is sweet and small space-friendly.
Sparkly
Price: From $24
When I think of Christmas decor, the first thing that comes to my mind is trees. This one isn’t OTT in size though, and would look so pretty placed on an entryway floating shelf and or on a table. Grab just one for a little bit of Christmas magic, or even a few to create a cohesive look.
Versatile
Price: $20
Why have big bunches of mistletoe hung up, when you can have it subtly part of your entryway decor instead? I think that the berries mixed with the pinecones look super elegant. Wrap this around your banister or drape it around your console table to add a natural touch to the area.
FAQs
What will fit in a small entryway?
squeezing holiday decor into a tiny space may seem like a challenge but there are plenty of small touches to add. Smaller Christmas tree decorations, nature-inspired garlands, candles, and wreaths are all great holiday decor options for smaller entryways.
How can I plan my decorations?
Firstly, be mindful of the smaller space, as lots of decorations will clutter it up. Then, be selective and pick decorations that are impactful but that are easy to add and remove such as fairy lights, blankets, and garlands.
Loving these small entryway holiday decor picks, and especially love the Anthropologie picks? Our content editor Danielle headed to its event with Pinterest and rounded up her fave buys from the Anthropologie holiday collection.