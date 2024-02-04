Zooey Deschanel's pantry is an organizer's dream — here's how to recreate the look

Calling all organization lovers: you need to see Zooey Deschanel's pantry, ASAP.

The New Girl star posted a TikTok insider her gloriously organized pantry, full to the brim with snacks, cooking ingredients, condiments, and more. We certainly wouldn't mind having some dedicated snack drawers like Zooey.

If you spend hours browsing Pinterest for the best ways to organize a kitchen, look no further. We break down how to recreate her storage set-up in your own space.

Inside Zooey Deschanel's pantry

Zooey shared a look at her meticulously organized pantry on TikTok while showcasing an impressive snack drawer. Complete with baskets, turntables, and dividers, she nails the best way to organize a pantry.

How to recreate Zooey Deschanel's pantry

There are some pretty simple steps you can take to recreate Zooey's snack paradise. First, if you're pantry doesn't already include them, it's time to install some pantry shelves to keep all your food at eye level. If you're working in a small space, some floating shelves like these basic shelves from Wayfair should do the trick.

Next, you're going to want to invest in some great pantry organizers to get your space under control. We love the gorgeous mesh and wire storage baskets Zooey uses, like these Hearth & Hand storage baskets from Target. Then add some turntables, like this set of four turntables from Amazon, for all your sauces and condiments.

Last but not least, store your dry ingredients in some aesthetically pleasing jars, like this glass canister from Target, and grab some drawer dividers for your snack station.

Best pantry organizers

We think Zooey would approve of these gorgeous pantry organizers and storage baskets. After all, your pantry not only has to function well, it has to look good too!

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Stackable Yuncang Glass Storage Jars Shop at Amazon Price: $19.98 Zoeey has some beautiful glass storage jars dotted around her pantry. Use this set of five to store rice, flour, quinoa, and other dry goods you use a lot for cooking. Versatile Design Ideas Harvest Wire Storage Basket Shop at The Container Store Price: $29.99 Wire storage baskets are a great idea for just about any room in the house. Not only can you use these in your pantry for snacks, you can add it to the bathroom to store towels or the bedroom for socks and small accessories. Easy access Auam Acacia Wood Turntable Shop at Amazon Price: $13.99 Zooey cleverly stores hot sauce and other condiments on some attractive wooden turntables. Not only do these make grabbing ingredients on the go so much easier, they look great in warm, neutral colors.

Zooey puts some great kitchen organization hacks to use in her walk-in pantry, like using chalkboard labels (we like this set of 162 chalkboard labels from Amazon) on her storage jars and baskets so she can change them when needed.

Once you're done sprucing up your storage space, it's time for a well-deserved reward. Break open that snack drawer!