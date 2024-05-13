What not to throw out when decluttering — cleaning pros spill on the 7 things you should keep hold of

Finding out what not to throw out when decluttering will come in useful whether you're doing a full spring clean or are tidying just one room.

We've asked cleaning pros what they always advise clients not to throw. Some of these are seriously surprising, from spare parts and tools to sentimental items. They have also helpfully recommended how to organize these instead.

If you're decluttering your home, putting aside these items will ensure you don't get rid of anything important.

What not to throw out when decluttering, according to cleaners

We don't often say this, but it's time to put down your best cleaning supplies and be a little more careful when decluttering.

Our pros have recommended products that might come in useful when organizing these items, which we have shopped wherever possible.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Sentimental items

The pieces that pull at your heartstrings have to be the most important items to take care of when you’re decluttering your drawers and other areas of your home.

“Sentimental items should be curated with care. Instead of storing everything, select pieces that truly reflect significant memories or achievements and consider displaying them instead of hiding them away,” suggests Yessica Bello, cleaning expert at Bello’s Cleaning.

“For collectibles, clear display cases or dedicated shelves can highlight their value and keep them organized,” she says.

A product Yessica has found particularly useful is The Container Store's Clear Stackable Document Box for organizing various categories of paperwork and precious documents. “Its transparency allows for easy identification of contents without needing to open each box, and the stackable feature saves space while keeping everything orderly,” she adds.

Five sizes available STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Plastic Organizer Drawers Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H4.5 x W6 x L7.88

Made from: Plastic

Price: $23.99 These would be perfect to have on your desk or vanity, keeping important items within reach. The stackable design also makes them easy to keep in cabinets. Amazon shoppers say they're simple to clean, spacious, and sturdy. Adjustable shelves Room Essentials 5-Shelf Bookcase Shop at Target Size (in.): H71.18 x W24.49 x D11.57

Made from: Wood

Price: $40 The open shelves offer plenty of space for important books, trophies, and photographs. Tools are not provided, so make sure you have the right equipment before starting to build. Dusting and cleaning will also be a breeze thanks to the smooth paper laminate surface. Portable mDesign Tea Organizer Box Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H3.4 x W10.4 x L10.

Made from: Plastic

Price: $20.99 This isn't just suitable for tea — it's suitable for keeping smaller sentimental items such as badges, jewelry, and buttons. The hinged lid makes picking up what you need in a hurry easy, as do the separators keeping everything in its own slot. Clean with mild soap and water and don't put in in the dishwasher.

2. Important documents

When you’re faced with stacks of paper when cleaning, it can be easy to panic and throw them all away. This is a big no-no, though, as they’re key things not to throw out when decluttering.

“Important documents such as passports, legal papers, and insurance documents should always be spared from the purge,” explains Eliana Coca, cleaning expert and owner of E.C. House Cleaning.

“For these, I recommend a secure filing system like the SentrySafe HD4100 Fireproof Safe and Waterproof Safe on Amazon, as it’s excellent for keeping documents protected from damage.”

Organizing these by category in a fireproof and waterproof container ensures they are safe and accessible.

3. Emergency supplies

While we do recommend getting rid of ‘just in case’ items you’ve had for years and not used, we also advise keeping hold of key items.

Eliana continues, “Emergency supplies like first-aid kits, flashlights, spare batteries, and backup chargers are essential, especially in unforeseen circumstances.”

She continues, “These items should be consolidated in an easily accessible, designated area of the house.”

Her top tip? Storing such items in a clear, labeled bin (the Shelfshaper Storage Bins from Amazon are made from thick, BPA-free plastic and come with a roll of labels) to maintain organization and ensure that in an emergency, everything can be found quickly.

Working out what not to throw away when decluttering extends beyond untidy items — it extends to things you’ll need in the future, too.

“Miscellaneous screws, bolts, and tools may clutter up your space, but they're invaluable when something needs fixing,” explains Emily Adams, cleaning expert at NW Maids.

She recommends organizing these items in a toolbox (the Hyper Tough 19-inch Toolbox from Walmart has two lid organizers and is made from heavy-duty construction) for easy access.

You can also consider donating excess tools to community repair shops, secondhand stores, or makerspaces.

5. Old electronics

Have you been decluttering your living area and found wires for things you don’t use anymore? You can remove these from your home — but make sure you sustainably do this.

Emily says, “Old electronics like chargers, cables, and obsolete devices shouldn't be tossed in the trash due to environmental concerns.”

“Instead, recycle them through certified e-waste recycling programs or donate them to organizations that refurbish electronics for those in need,” she explains.

6. Personal care items

You’re probably going to be faced with lots of boxes and bottles when you’re decluttering your bathroom cabinets. So, it’s worth remembering that the big things not to throw away when decluttering are items you likely keep in these.

“Personal care items such as prescription medications, eyeglasses, and contact lenses should be carefully organized and never thrown away,” Eliana says.

“Using a specific drawer or cabinet organizer helps keep these items in order and readily available,” she adds.

A good piece of advice from Eliana is using a multi-tiered organizer (the Felizhouse Bathroom Organizer from Walmart will fit under your vanity, is made from a safe material, and is easy to assemble) so that everything has its place, reducing clutter and maintaining order in these crucial areas.

7. Quality cookware

You might have invested in the best non-stick pans and cookware and found yourself teeing them up as things to throw away when decluttering. Whether you’re on a budget or not, it’s a good idea to not let your dollars go to waste.

“Quality cookware and utensils may seem worn or outdated, but they can often be refurbished or repurposed,” Emily explains.

She advises polishing stainless steel pots and pans, sharpening knives (the The Original Tumbler Rolling Knife Sharpener from Amazon is Bobby Berk's knife sharpener and has a diamond disc), or donating them to someone in need. If anything is beyond repair, ensure you recycle responsibly.

By thoughtfully preserving items while still maintaining a decluttered home, you can ensure important items are protected.

“This approach to decluttering emphasizes practicality and preparedness, integrating with the overall cleanliness and function of the home environment,” Eliana finishes by saying.

For those wanting to make their homes sparkle even more, finding out the things people with clean homes have in common may come in useful.