Master Victoria Beckham's moody bathroom style with these designer-backed tips

In a self-care Sunday tutorial, Victoria Beckham's moody bathroom practically stole the show from her intended skincare routine.

While guiding her fanbase through face mask do's and don'ts, Posh Spice inadvertently gave off some interior intel to boot thanks to the deep, bold hue and rich accents within her W.C.

If small bathroom ideas weren't on your horizon before, they will be now.

Take a look at Victoria Beckham's moody bathroom

A moody bathroom is most likely going to be defined by an emerald, navy, or eggplant hue, a.k.a. some of the worst colors for a small bathroom. In order to make something like this work in a limited space, pick out one area to add a dark color; perhaps that's a wall, or maybe small bathroom splashback ideas. Then, play around with a few non-permanent fixes.

"Add a deep tonal color to your wall like a rich aubergine, midnight blue, or dark mossy green," says designer Nicole Cullum. "A dramatic patterned floral peel-and-stick wallpaper is perfect for renters who want the vibe without the commitment."

To copy VB's look, we suggest sampling something like Benjamin Moore's Tarrytown Green and complementing it with Floralplus' Peel-and-Stick Floral Wallpaper from Amazon. Then, to make your moody bathroom complete, choose opulent-looking bathroom decor buys to add a sophisticated finish.

"Add a hint of metallic with a gold accent mirror or a crystal light fixture for a shimmering ambiance," Nicole adds. "Balance out the deep tones by contrasting with a crisp white matte around framed artwork with a natural oak frame."

Likewise, Real Homes deputy editor Emily Lambe suggests distressed, vintage-inspired items to round out the look, as well as some neutrals.

"Adding contrasting white shower tiles also helps the color stand out," she says.

And of course, no style would be complete without a mess-free environment. Avoid experts' cringiest small bathroom storage mistakes to ensure that the room is clutter-free.

What to shop

Not convinced that Victoria Beckham's bathroom aesthetic is right for you? Not a problem. You can take the opposite approach with expert-backed minimalist small bathroom ideas or colorful small bathroom ideas.