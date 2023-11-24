I shop for a living — these are the Urban Outfitters Black Friday home buys that are in my cart

Urban Outfitters Black Friday home sale has to be one of my favorite times of the year. I love the Instagrammable, colorful aesthetic of the brand, but I don’t always have the budget to add loads of its items to my basket. That’s why I usually wait until Black Friday to shop the site for the buys I want.

I’m an interior writer, which means I’m always writing about the latest design trends and how to decorate your small space. This has given me a great eye for selecting items that are beautiful to look at and will work really well in your space. Right now, Urban Outfitters’ Black Friday home decor sale page is live, and on top of having discounted prices, will also take 30% off at the checkout with selected items.

If you’re shopping for Black Friday home deals are are less interested in an air fryer and more interested in making your place look super cute, I’ve got you. These are the pieces that I’m adding to my cart this sales season — and trust me, you’re going to be as obsessed as I am.

9 Urban Outfitters buys I’m adding to my cart this Black Friday

If you love Urban Outfitters furniture and decor as much as I do, this is the place to be. Here are the buys that I think are worth shopping this Black Friday.

Urban Outfitters decor on sale for Black Friday

Adding a few cute finishing touches will make your place look and feel much more inviting.

OEKO-TEX certified 1. Lana Faux Fur Throw Blanket Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $40 Now $29 (save $11) at Urban Outfitters Snuggling under a soft throw blanket is the best part of colder evenings for me. The fuzzy fabric will add dimension and depth to your living room or bedroom, while the neutral white color will add a touch of sophistication. When you aren’t cozying under it you can lay it on the end of your bed or drape it over your couch — the possibilities are endless with a timeless piece like this. Top-rated 2. Flower Power Cotton Bath Mat Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $39 Now $29 (save $10) at Urban Outfitters The Danish pastel trend has been one of the biggest styles to hit Insta this year. If you’ve been loving this design aesthetic, this adorable bath mat is a pretty way to bring it into your bathroom. If you’re living in dorms, it would also work as a quirky dorm room rug. The rose and lavender colors are the only ones on sale for Black Friday, but four other shades are also available. Wipe clean 3. Cynthia Curved Jewelry Storage Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $39 Now $29 (save $10) at Urban Outfitters I’ve got a confession to make: my nightstand is a hot mess right now. My jewelry is literally everywhere on the table, which makes it difficult to find all my pieces. I know that this little beauty will solve that problem. It has two hooks for draping over necklaces and bracelets, as well as a trinket tray for storing earrings and rings. The tray could also work as a spot for placing your fave perfumes.

Urban Outfitters furniture on sale for Black Friday

These bigger buys are the perfect statement pieces for decorating any small space.

Curved silhouette 4. Floria Chair Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $499 Now $449 (save $50) at Urban Outfitters Have you got an awkward-sized space to fill in your living room? Accent chairs are a useful way to make the most out of them — especially when paired with a small bookcase to create a reading nook. This baby blue one is a light enough color that it’ll make the room look bright and airy but is playful enough to still add some personality. I love the modern shape of it, too. Assembly required 5. Soren Storage Shelf Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $249 Now $199 (save $50) at Urban Outfitters Who said that shelves have to be boring? This L-shaped shelf doesn’t say so. I like that it can either be displayed center-stage or placed against a wall, depending on the layout of your space. This would be a great small entryway storage idea for shoes, as well as even working in a small office space for displaying books and indoor plants. Powder-coated 6. Alana Bookshelf Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $299 Now $239 (save $60) at Urban Outfitters I’ve seen this all over my Instagram feed for months now, but the price has always put me off. But with $60 off, it’s a completely different ball game. This retro-style bookshelf is perfect for displaying different-sized decor. Note that only the white color option is on sale — but in my opinion, this is the best one, as it’s versatile enough to go with you wherever you move to.

Urban Outfitters Christmas gifts on sale for Black Friday

As much as I love shopping for myself, I’ve got to get on top of my present shopping game. If you’re in the same position, these are super stylish options.

Soy wax 7. Holiday Artist Tin Candle Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $12 Now $9 (save $3) at Urban Outfitters Do you have a Secret Santa giftee that you aren’t sure what to buy for? You can’t go wrong with this chic candle, that will make the sweetest addition to any table. It has notes of peppermint, sugar, and vanilla, making it a delicious Christmas candle choice. It has 16 hours of burn time, which is a good amount considering its 4oz size. Four-in-one 8. Let's Stay In Bundle Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $99 Now $79 (save $20) at Urban Outfitters I have a friend that’s been working way too hard this year and she deserves to take some time to pamper herself. That’s why I’m adding this home bundle to my basket. This cozy set comes with a fur throw, a mushroom candle, your choice of spa day headband, and even a set of under-eye patches. You can select the colors of the first three items too, so you can really personalize it for whoever you’re shopping for. Tinted glass 9. Crystal Cocktail Glass Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $16 Now $12 (save $4) at Urban Outfitters This is the kind of present that someone will open and say “wow” — and then immediately find a beverage to test it out with. It would definitely look stylish displayed on a bar cart, as well as on an open kitchen shelf. Both the green and pink are on sale, so you can grab them individually or even both to create a full set. Just be sure to let your giftee know that it’s hand wash only.

FAQs

Does Urban Outfitters have a Black Friday sale? Urban Outfitters has a Black Friday sale, with homewares as well as clothing discounted on the site. It also has 30% off on selected items when at the checkout, too.

How long does the Urban Outfitters Black Friday sale last? Usually Urban Outfitters’ Black Friday sale lasts until Cyber Monday, which is on November 27 this year. However, if you want to buy an item, it’s best to shop it as soon as you can in case it sells out.

Whether you’re shopping for larger furniture pieces, cute decor, or fabulous Christmas presents, Urban Outfitters is a brilliant store to look through this Black Friday. If you’re looking to save money when shopping there, now is the best time of year to do so.

