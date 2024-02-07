These Urban Outfitters home buys are the dopamine kick we need — enjoy 25% off now

Plenty of Urban Outfitters home buys will satisfy your dopamine craving. Even better? These adorable selections with a color kick are currently discounted.

The retailer's Winter and Spring Sale is underway and offers 25% off across all categories. Whether you're in the market for a playful bedroom accent, or your living room could do with something bright, there's a kaleidoscope of neons and pastels waiting to be scooped up. 

Now's the time to make good on 2024's small space color trends and perfect the maximalism aesthetic you've been toying with. We have a feeling these vibrant selections will do the trick.

"In 2024, we’re moving away from the boring all-white [and] beige aesthetic to more maximalism and bold colors in all forms," says Anna Karp, CEO and co-founder of the renovation firm, Bolster. "In terms of interiors, our forecast is that 2024 will be a year of bold, striking, mitered, and colorful looks."

If this sounds right up your alley, have a look at the UO buys that are bold, delightful, and enjoying a hint of Y2K

Pink modern metal storage console with multiple tiersFive colors
Alana Storage Console

Price: $249, 25% taken off at checkout
Size (in.): L35.98 x W13 x H31.73

Keep books, decor, and vinyls organized in this pretty-in-pink modern setup that is practically a small living room essential, if you ask us. 

Smiley face planter in orangeGlass
Goofy Face Planter

Price: $24, 25% taken off at checkout
Size (in.): 4.25 x 4.75 x 3.5

Why not give your best indoor plants a happy place to call home? This cute plant pot will brighten any WFH space, nightstand, or bookshelf. 

Pink heart shaped nightstandUO exclusive
Heart Side Table/Nightstand

Price: $199, 25% taken off at checkout
Size (in.): 12 x 14 x 16

For a nightstand alternative you'll love with all of your heart, this metal Barbie-pink find is it.

Pale blue coffee tableAssembly required
Kane Coffee Table

Price: $159, 25% taken off at checkout
Size (in.): 34 x 17 x 17.25

The perfect dreamy touch to your living room, this powered blue coffee table will keep all of your accents in place.

A vase shaped and painted orange to mimic a milk carton5 stars
ban.do Rise & Shine Orange Juice Vase

Price: $28, 25% taken off at checkout
Size (in.): 2.75 x 2.75 x 8.75

Store your florals in this fun, festive illustrated take on a kitchen find. The retro vibes are infectious. 

A pink and orange glass table lampFive colors
Ansel Glass Table Lamp

Price: $99, 25% taken off at checkout
Size (in.): 7.78 x 9.82

Look, we know the heart-shaped nightstand is already in your checkout cart. Are you going to let it go unattended without a light source? We didn't think so. 

Should you be looking for something colorful but perhaps not quite as intense, there's dreamy new Urban Outfitters bedroom decor that features fun florals that are ideal for a spring home refresh. We'd be lying if we said the tulip floor lamp wasn't in our cart as we speak.

Working with big ideas, but not much room? We spoke to experts about the best small-space paint colors that will make your place feel lively without being overwhelming. But at the end of the day, color pros agree: do what makes you happy.

