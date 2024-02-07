These Urban Outfitters home buys are the dopamine kick we need — enjoy 25% off now

Plenty of Urban Outfitters home buys will satisfy your dopamine craving. Even better? These adorable selections with a color kick are currently discounted.

The retailer's Winter and Spring Sale is underway and offers 25% off across all categories. Whether you're in the market for a playful bedroom accent, or your living room could do with something bright, there's a kaleidoscope of neons and pastels waiting to be scooped up.

Now's the time to make good on 2024's small space color trends and perfect the maximalism aesthetic you've been toying with. We have a feeling these vibrant selections will do the trick.

"In 2024, we’re moving away from the boring all-white [and] beige aesthetic to more maximalism and bold colors in all forms," says Anna Karp, CEO and co-founder of the renovation firm, Bolster. "In terms of interiors, our forecast is that 2024 will be a year of bold, striking, mitered, and colorful looks."

If this sounds right up your alley, have a look at the UO buys that are bold, delightful, and enjoying a hint of Y2K.

Should you be looking for something colorful but perhaps not quite as intense, there's dreamy new Urban Outfitters bedroom decor that features fun florals that are ideal for a spring home refresh. We'd be lying if we said the tulip floor lamp wasn't in our cart as we speak.

Working with big ideas, but not much room? We spoke to experts about the best small-space paint colors that will make your place feel lively without being overwhelming. But at the end of the day, color pros agree: do what makes you happy.