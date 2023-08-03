Calling all reading queens: These are the best Urban Outfitters bookshelves

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When you’re living in a small space, you’re a li’l limited in terms of what furniture you can have. So, it’s always a good idea to choose pieces that will both be useful and impactful. One furniture item I always recommend getting is a bookshelf — and Urban Outfitters honestly has so many gorgeous ones.

Bookshelves are an easy way to showcase your style in your apartment. They don’t have to be filled with books — you can put plants, candles, and photos on them, too. Whatever you choose, there are plenty of ways to style them and use them.

Quick Menu:

1. UO bookshelves

2. What to consider

3. How we chose

If I’m looking for stylish homeware buys, UO is usually my first stop. It has such a cool, Y2K vibe, and it has everything you need to make your apartment look aesthetic AF. That’s why I’ve gone through and found nine bookshelves and bookcases that are totally stunning and also functional AF.

Ready to turn your place into Belle’s modern-day fantasy? Keep on scrolling.

Shoppers love these Urban Outfitters bookshelves and bookcases

I’ve found a mixture of different styles and sizes, so no matter what size space you’re working with, you’re covered. These would all be perfect in either the living area or the bedroom.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

What to consider when buying a new bookshelf

Thinking about getting a bookshelf for your place? Here are a few things to keep in mind while you’re shopping:

Size and space: Measure the area where you’re planning on putting your bookshelf to make sure the one you choose will fit. Then measure again! It’s also a good idea to make sure it won’t block any doors or windows.

Storage: Think about how many books you have (I’m not judging, I have hundreds!) and consider other decor pieces you’ll want to store on it. Choose a design that will offer enough shelves and depth for your items.

Material: Check the material(s) used in the bookshelf's construction. If you’re looking for major durability, I recommend searching for ones made from metal and solid wood.

Style: Choose a bookshelf that will complement your home’s style and your personal taste. Look at design, color, and overall finish. If you’re visiting a store, take a pic of your room beforehand, so you can properly visualize what it will look like.

How we chose these Urban Outfitters bookshelves

All of the bookshelves and bookcases in this guide have four-star reviews and above on the Urban Outfitters’ website. As well as this, I’ve also looked at style and material, picking ones that look great and that are sure to last, too.

