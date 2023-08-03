Calling all reading queens: These are the best Urban Outfitters bookshelves

When you’re living in a small space, you’re a li’l limited in terms of what furniture you can have. So, it’s always a good idea to choose pieces that will both be useful and impactful. One furniture item I always recommend getting is a bookshelf — and Urban Outfitters honestly has so many gorgeous ones.
Bookshelves are an easy way to showcase your style in your apartment. They don’t have to be filled with books — you can put plants, candles, and photos on them, too. Whatever you choose, there are plenty of ways to style them and use them.
If I’m looking for stylish homeware buys, UO is usually my first stop. It has such a cool, Y2K vibe, and it has everything you need to make your apartment look aesthetic AF. That’s why I’ve gone through and found nine bookshelves and bookcases that are totally stunning and also functional AF.
Ready to turn your place into Belle’s modern-day fantasy? Keep on scrolling.
Shoppers love these Urban Outfitters bookshelves and bookcases
I’ve found a mixture of different styles and sizes, so no matter what size space you’re working with, you’re covered. These would all be perfect in either the living area or the bedroom.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Step up
Size (in.): H71.5 x W25.5 x D16
Made from: Pinewood, MDF
Price: $249.99
There’s something about this shelf that just looks so effortlessly relaxed. It’s like throwing a white shirt onto your outfit, rather than a big jacket. Easy, breezy, beautiful. You could style the books on it in a similarly relaxed way, with some piled on top of each other and some at a casual slant. Oh, and this would def look great dressed up with indoor plants.
Curved
Size (in.): H68.5 x W18 x L35.75
Made from: Oak, MDF
Price: $599
Who said that bookshelves have to just have straight edges? I’m loving the retro vibes of this bookshelf. It's so playful and would serve as a serious statement to a room even without books. With five tiers of spacious shelving, there’s plenty of room for all your different novels and trinkets — go as minimalist or as maximalist as you like, bb.
Small-space friendly
Size (in.): H56 x W14 x L14
Made from: Mango wood
Price: $269
For those of you in teeny homes that don’t have room for tall shelves, this is the cutest solution. It will fit snugly into your corner, and the striking mango wood means it will still pop in your interior even when it's tucked to the side. You could decorate each shelf with different objects (e.g. plants on one, books on another), or mix up the tiers for a fun finish.
Minimalist
Size (in.): H55.12 x W11.81 x L14.96
Made from: Bamboo
Price: $99
I’ve lived in plenty of spaces where I’ve had an awkward-sized gap that I’ve wanted to decorate but had no idea what to put in it. I so wish I’d known about this shelf! If you want to keep all your pieces contained, the square shelves are the right size for adding storage cubes. Plus, for those in need of dorm storage, it’s a really perf choice.
Sustainable
Size (in.): H53.94 x W12.8 x L31.5
Made from: Bamboo
Price: $299
Don't have enough room for a full-on bookshelf? CBA with rectangles? Say hey to this triangle-shaped bookshelf. It's made from bamboo, which is much more sustainable than other woods, so if you’re an eco-friendly queen, this is an especially fab choice. I think it could work well in the hallway, as the bottom tier is just the right size for shoe storage.
Industrial
Size (in.): H59.33 x W13.66 x L23.62
Made from: Metal, wood
Price: $199
I am a colorful girlie, but even I can admit that a monochrome moment can look elegant AF. The sturdy metal structure and chunky wooden shelves are strong enough to handle weighty items like record players and lamps, so you can really play around with a variety of decor pieces. I have a typewriter that IDK what to do with, and I’m totes visualizing it on this.
Artsy
Size (in.): H65 x W13 x L36
Made from: MDF
Price: $999
I’ve never seen a bookshelf like this, but I’m actually high-key obsessed. Each cubby is a different shape, but they all have lots of room for big books, art pieces, and decorative flowers. This is 100% an investment piece, but it is totally unique and I just know that it would be a fab convo starter with guests.
So retro
Size (in.): H56.5 x W13 x L30
Made from: Metal
Price: $299
FYI: This is UO's most highly-rated bookshelf. I’ve seen it all over my Insta feed in so many different homes and can confirm that it is majorly versatile. I like that it gives slightly '70s vintage vibes that feel very sophisticated. BTW, it comes in four different colors — green, white, gold, and black — so you can easily pick one that will match your apartment’s vibe.
Modern
Size (in.): H34 x W14.5 x L34
Made from: MDF
Price: $499
NGL, I didn’t know I needed a bookshelf with circular holes until I laid eyes on this shelf. The curved cut-out shelves are just so interesting to look at! There’s so much quirky decorating potential, too, even beyond just books. It can even be flipped the other way around for a different look — so clever, right?
What to consider when buying a new bookshelf
Thinking about getting a bookshelf for your place? Here are a few things to keep in mind while you’re shopping:
Size and space: Measure the area where you’re planning on putting your bookshelf to make sure the one you choose will fit. Then measure again! It’s also a good idea to make sure it won’t block any doors or windows.
Storage: Think about how many books you have (I’m not judging, I have hundreds!) and consider other decor pieces you’ll want to store on it. Choose a design that will offer enough shelves and depth for your items.
Material: Check the material(s) used in the bookshelf's construction. If you’re looking for major durability, I recommend searching for ones made from metal and solid wood.
Style: Choose a bookshelf that will complement your home’s style and your personal taste. Look at design, color, and overall finish. If you’re visiting a store, take a pic of your room beforehand, so you can properly visualize what it will look like.
How we chose these Urban Outfitters bookshelves
All of the bookshelves and bookcases in this guide have four-star reviews and above on the Urban Outfitters’ website. As well as this, I’ve also looked at style and material, picking ones that look great and that are sure to last, too.
