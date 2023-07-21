12 cute dorm decor buys to make your new place feel like home

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you’re a newbie moving into college or have been in your dorm a little while, you’re probably reading this and wondering how you can zhuzh up your room. I know how uninspiring it can be to be faced with blank walls and blah carpets. Luckily, there’s one easy way to get it looking cute: dorm decor, bb.

When I moved into my first dorm, I had no idea about interior design. But I did have an idea of what home felt like. For me, home feels like being wrapped up in a soft blanket, sinking my feet into a familiar carpet, and breathing in my fave scents. Add in a few cozy touches, like artwork and nightstand comforts, and you’ve got a room with everything you need.

So, with that in mind, I’ve rounded up dorm decor buys that will not only make your room look aesthetic AF, but will make you feel super comfortable in your new space. This way, even when you’re feeling a li’l homesick, you can still enjoy your new surroundings.

It’s time to turn your dorm room into the cutest place to be on campus — keep on scrolling for the sweetest dorm decor…

The cutest dorm room decor buys from $11.99

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Pillows? Storage? Lights? I've got all of 'em and more. These picks are all useful AF and majorly stylish.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Up next: 9 eco-friendly dorm room essentials I wish I had in college