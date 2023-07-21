12 cute dorm decor buys to make your new place feel like home

Whether you’re a newbie moving into college or have been in your dorm a little while, you’re probably reading this and wondering how you can zhuzh up your room. I know how uninspiring it can be to be faced with blank walls and blah carpets. Luckily, there’s one easy way to get it looking cute: dorm decor, bb.
When I moved into my first dorm, I had no idea about interior design. But I did have an idea of what home felt like. For me, home feels like being wrapped up in a soft blanket, sinking my feet into a familiar carpet, and breathing in my fave scents. Add in a few cozy touches, like artwork and nightstand comforts, and you’ve got a room with everything you need.
So, with that in mind, I’ve rounded up dorm decor buys that will not only make your room look aesthetic AF, but will make you feel super comfortable in your new space. This way, even when you’re feeling a li’l homesick, you can still enjoy your new surroundings.
It’s time to turn your dorm room into the cutest place to be on campus — keep on scrolling for the sweetest dorm decor…
The cutest dorm room decor buys from $11.99
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Pillows? Storage? Lights? I've got all of 'em and more. These picks are all useful AF and majorly stylish.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Cozy
Size (in.): W50 x L60
Made from: Polyester
Price: $22.99
When it comes to getting warm, you just can’t go wrong with a snuggly soft blanket. This one is sooo fuzzy and is perfect for wrapping around you on movie nights and keeping you warm in winter. It would look so fab on the edge of the bed, for a pop of pink in your dorm.
Berry nice
Size (in.): H4.3 x W3 x L4.9
Made from: Silicone
Price: $16.99
Strawberry decor is my jam RN, thanks to seeing it all over my TikTok feed. It’s just so wholesome, okay? This night light is an adorable way of making your decor sweeter while incorporating that trend. For girlies who hate the big light (insert the crossed arms emoji here), this is a fab option.
Glow up
Size (in.): Dia.17 x D0.3
Made from: Acrylic, LED
Price: $79
Imagine how good the getting-ready vibes would be with this light. The lights are low, your outfit is perf, and you’re putting the finishing touches on your lipgloss. It would literally be like a music video. The selfie opps would be immaculate. Hang it up by your desk or by your door for last-min checks before you leave.
Picture perfect
Size (in.): H1.5 x W26 x L29.88
Made from: MDF
Price: $20
Sure, you can look through your phone for pics, but I think IRL ones look much more stylish. With this, you can hang lots of them up at once, making it easy to glance at when you’re homesick and missing your friends and fam. You could always take more pics during college, and hang up your new memories throughout the year, too.
Versatile
Size (in.): H5.9 x W2.2 x D3.8
Made from: Plastic
Price: $11.99 for 5
It can be real stressy being surrounded by clutter and trying to find a home for all your smaller items. Take away all those worries with these pastel storage boxes, which will also brighten up your decor. You could spread these out, placing some on your desk for stationery and some on your nightstand for eye masks and Airpods.
Dreamy
Size (in.): H6.7 x W1.8 x L4.2
Made from: Plastic
Price: $12.99
When I was in college, my fave thing to decorate with was fairy lights. I strung them above my desk and on my headboard for a sparkly, twinkly effect. I’ve never seen moon fairy lights in my life, but I’m so here for these cuties. Drape them around your bed and nightstand for a subtle glow that will help you nod off to sleep.
Sweet sips
Size (in.): H3 x W5
Made from: Ceramic
Price: $20.99
Ok — you might be thinking that I’m quackers for putting this in a decor guide. But when you’ve had a tough day, having a large cup of cocoa is the best way to unwind. Add in a mug that’ll make you smile, like this li’l duck one, and you’re on your way to brighter times. Oh, and you could always put your pens or toothbrush in it if you don’t want to drink out of it.
Groovy baby
Size (in.): Dia. 35.43
Made from: Cotton
Price: $49
During my time at college, I found that there were two kinds of floors — cold wood and scratchy carpets. Let me tell you, I’m not here for either of them. Save your toes from all that distress with this dorm rug, which is made of 100% cotton. FYI, if you want to go all out on the greenery, you could match it up with indoor plants.
Friendly
Size (in.): H3.5 x W4.5 x D4
Made from: Plastic
Price: $19.95
Who needs an IRL study buddy when you could put this smiley plant pot on your desk instead? This planter is the perfect size for a succulent, which is low maintenance AF. Because let’s face it — you’re gonna be busy enough and watering a plant every day is the last thing you need.
So fun
Size (in.): H6.5 x D6
Made from: Plastic
Price: $79
Bring the party to your dorm with this fun disco ball, which shimmers in the light. But wait! You guys, this is a whole diffuser, too. That means you can fill it with your fave essential oils and make your dorm smell so good. Who knew that you could have a zen vibe and a party vibe at the same time? I sure didn’t.
Yas queen
Size (in.): W6 x L8
Made from: Paper
Price: $29
I can’t tell you the amount of times I’d have a self-confidence crisis at college. In fact, I still have them today TBH! Sometimes you just need to remind yourself that you’re actually brilliant, and affirmation wall decor is a lovely way to do that. Hang it up and string some fairy lights around it to make a gorgeous statement.
Relax
Size (in.): W18 x L18
Made from: Cotton, polyester
Price: $39
Sometimes I find that accent pillows are all style, zero practicality. Like, let me use you to lie back on! This pretty pillow has a cotton outer and a soft polyester filling, so you can properly chill on it. It also comes in multiple colors, so you could grab a couple and layer them up for a super cute look.
Up next: 9 eco-friendly dorm room essentials I wish I had in college