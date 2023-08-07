IDC how many I have already; I want all of these Urban Outfitters throw pillows

Urban Outfitters throw pillows are the ultimate cheat code for adding color, texture, and coziness to any space in your home. Take it from me: I'm one of those girls who loves cozying/cuddling up to a cushion. Quite literally, the sky is the limit for scatter cushions and plump pillows... even if my husband says otherwise!
When decorating an apartment, decorative pillows and throw cushions are a great way to transform your couch, bed, or chair affordably (and in an instant). As well as adding comfort, it's almost too easy to transition through the seasons with textures, patterns, hues, shapes, and sizes.
Think bouclé for spring and summer, fuzzy faux fur to add warmth through the winter months, and classic checkered prints or stripes for all-year-round awesomeness. Here, I've picked out nine of my favorite on the UO site RN.
BTW, I've steered towards novel shapes and exclusive finds you'll only find on the Urban Outfitters website, as I truly believe these will add the biggest impact. But JYSK, it does have more standard "classic" styles in its catalog.
UO exclusive
Price: $34
Whether you're homesick at college and missing your pooch or can't have a pet, live vicariously as a dog mom through your throw cushion. This Frenchie pick is so effing cute, and each doggo is hand-tufted, meaning each soft furnishing will be unique. Plus, unlike a real pup, there's no poop to scoop.
Crewel embroidery
Price: $34.99
NGL, I snickered when I included this in our Urban Outfitters throw pillow guide. We all know what the eggplant emoji means. But, if you're a cheeky gal who doesn't take life too seriously, this squishy veggie can be all yours. FYI, this might be a bit much for living with a roomie, but if you're cohabiting with your partner, it'll add LOL factor.
The Simpsons style
Price: $34.99
Fun fact: there was a time when I could eat half a dozen Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnuts, but I have a more savory tooth these days. Still, this round throw cushion is something I'd have in my bedroom or lounge.
JSYK — this is poorly rated by one person. However, if you like your throw pillows on the firmer side — "ring" in this sweet support.
Tufted
Price: $39
Whether you live alone or with a roomate, this fungi throw pillow will add an invitingly kitschy and whimsy feel to your dorm room. Buyers say it's a real conversational piece, and a great gifting idea for a BFF (or should that be "shroomie") who's super into fungi and mushrooms.
Ranch style
Price: $49
Coastal cowgirl decor isn't going anywhere ATM, so we're saying yee-haw to this Western boot throw pillow and adding it to our cart. This isn't our first rodeo with farm girl style, you know. Pop this on your bed or couch for a little extra charm.
Cotton canvas back
Price: $49
Dorm rooms can often be a li'l gloomy, so rise and shine with this bright and beautiful cushion. The warm orangey/yellow hue is such an easy way to inject color into your space, and we love the sunrise silhouette.
For indoor/outdoor use
Price: $49
Sometimes less = more, and this monochrome cushion proves that simple can be stylish, too. Amazingly, this striped throw cushion is made from recycled soda bottles. To me, it's reminiscent of that vintage Barbie swimsuit we saw in the movie.
Come check this
Price: $59
Checkered home decor ain't playing RN! So whether you enjoy chess or not, get that Queen's Gambit look with this bolster pillow. This cylindrical look is a contemporary piece of home decor that has your back (literally!)
Bohemian
Price: $69
Looking for boho home decor buys for your dorm or apartment? You've come to the right place. This vintage-inspired throw pillow has our heart fluttering and bang on the entomology trend if you're not grossed out by insect decor.