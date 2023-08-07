IDC how many I have already; I want all of these Urban Outfitters throw pillows

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Urban Outfitters throw pillows are the ultimate cheat code for adding color, texture, and coziness to any space in your home. Take it from me: I'm one of those girls who loves cozying/cuddling up to a cushion. Quite literally, the sky is the limit for scatter cushions and plump pillows... even if my husband says otherwise!

When decorating an apartment, decorative pillows and throw cushions are a great way to transform your couch, bed, or chair affordably (and in an instant). As well as adding comfort, it's almost too easy to transition through the seasons with textures, patterns, hues, shapes, and sizes.

Think bouclé for spring and summer, fuzzy faux fur to add warmth through the winter months, and classic checkered prints or stripes for all-year-round awesomeness. Here, I've picked out nine of my favorite on the UO site RN.

BTW, I've steered towards novel shapes and exclusive finds you'll only find on the Urban Outfitters website, as I truly believe these will add the biggest impact. But JYSK, it does have more standard "classic" styles in its catalog.