Replicate Tia Mowry's one-pot curry with chef-approved cookware picks from $60

Tia Mowry's one-pot curry tutorial on Instagram gives us a hankering for cozy dinners, particularly delicious one-pot recipes that don't require excessive work or messy countertops.

The actor and founder of Spice kitchenware makes the case for these types of meals, not only thanks to her creamy curry, but the ease this method presents. Anything that can save time and energy yet still yield tasty results is perfectly fine in our book.

Now that we're also dreaming of curry, and perhaps a nice risotto, we've elicited the help of chefs and foodies to guide us toward the proper cookware and methods for making one-pot meals even easier in our small kitchen. Ready to start simmering?

In her video, Tia is working with her line's adorable teal nonstick Dutch oven, a go-to cookware choice when one-pot recipes are concerned. They're beloved because they're large enough to suit a recipe's needs, they offer a non-stick finish, and they're often oven-safe, depending on the brand and model. Ah, the versatility!

Three colors Spice by Tia Mowry Savory Saffron Healthy Nonstick Dutch Oven W/Steamer Insert Shop at Walmart Price: $54.99

Capacity: 5 Quarts

But make no mistake: a Dutch oven might streamline the process, but "one-pot" does not grant chefs permission to be lazy.

"Organization is key," says Lauren Allen of Tastes Better from Scratch, a recipe blog turned published cookbook. "Make sure to prepare and measure out all your ingredients before starting so everything is ready to go. This will prevent you from discovering midway through that you're missing something crucial."

You'll also want to take note of the types of meals you're looking to prepare and how to get them ready for dinnertime.

"It's important to keep in mind if the one pot dish requires time on the stove and in the oven," says Liz Trementozzi, creator of Simple Italian Cooking. "If this is the case, then consider things such as weight, size, and if it has a lid. How easy will it be to move from one place to another? Will the contents be prone to spill out if it contains a lot of liquid?"

If you're health conscious and more likely to opt for the best non-toxic cookware, nutritionist Sarah Herringtonis in favor of ceramic cookware, as cast iron options can potentially leach allergens and metals into food. And lastly, before dining on your cozy final product in a small eat-in kitchen, you need to get the right accessories out for assistance.

"If you’re making a big meal, your pot will most likely be deep, so it’s important to have the proper tools to execute the recipe," says restaurant owner Frank Brusco. "I recommend having long-handled tongs, spatulas, spoons, etc."

Liz's pick Cuisinart Stainless Steel Sauté Pan Shop at Amazon Price: $59.95

Capacity: 5.5 Quarts It's easy to see why shoppers have awarded this staple from Cuisinart 4.7 out of 5 stars. It's a professional-level pan that evenly distributes heat and adapts to a variety of cooking needs, from searing to simmering. Liz is particularly attracted to the pan's versatility. "It is stainless steel, has deep sides, and a tight lid, making it perfect for making quick soups, sauces, and sautéed chicken recipes," she says. "It's also great for recipes that require both stove and oven time." Frank's Pick Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Chef's Oven Shop at Amazon Price: $299.95

Capacity: 7.5 Quarts Beloved around the world, Le Creuset is renowned for taking cooking to a new level, and Frank agrees with shoppers' appreciation for the French brand. "The enameled cast iron these pots are made of allows food to retain its natural flavors, which metal pans don’t always allow," he says. "Their non-stick technology allows for ease in any recipe, especially one-pot recipes where you usually have to do browning before cooking the rest of the meal." Lauren's Pick STAUB Cast Iron 5.5-qt Round Cocotte Shop at Amazon Price: $379.95

Capacity: 5.5 Quarts Compatible on all stovetops and oven safe up to 500°F, the STAUB Cast Iron Cocotte is as versatile as it is stylish, and Lauren gives it a thumbs up. "It is large enough to fit all ingredients for a one-pot recipe, is nonstick and oven-safe for those recipes that require a finish in the oven, so it can truly be a one-pot recipe," she says.

Planning on cooking up other delicious meals while you're stuck inside this winter? We have just the idea for you, with pasta à la Stanley Tucci. We spoke to chefs about the essential accessories you need to serve up your best bowl yet.