Sofía Vergara's house is stunning, but no one's talking about this tiny, gorgeous detail

Unsurprisingly, Sofía Vergara's house tour, courtesy of Architectural Digest, has blown everyone away.

The sprawling Los Angeles abode designed by Ohara Davies-Gaetano is "ethereal yet grounded" and the perfect place to host guests. Every inch of the space is breathtaking, from the blush pink Persian Tabriz rug and white couches in the living room.

Beyond the open, airy aesthetic, there are a few details that have gone unnoticed. One has kicked our vintage revival into high gear — a 2024 small space interiors trend — and motivated us to peruse #ThriftTok.

Sofía Vergara's house tour

When creating the look of her home, Sofía curated vintage pieces from Sweden, Spain, France, and Italy, according to AD.

One that deserves way more time in the spotlight is the distressed muted mint-green armoire stationed next to a fireplace.

The neutral living room gets a little pop of color and a rustic charm thanks to the armoire, which almost goes unnoticed. We, however, zoned in and haven't stopped thinking about the piece of furniture since.

Even if you're working with tight quarters and figuring out how to fill an awkward-sized small space, we're making the case for an armoire, as it's part storage, part show-stopper.

Copy the look

If you're intent on a luxe small living room idea like Sofía's armoire, we found a few copycat styles worth exploring.

DIY it

If you can't quite come across what you're looking for, you might have to take matters into your own hands with a DIY, especially if you want that handmade look. Fortunately, we spoke to experts about how to paint furniture. Sand, prime, and find a chalk paint color you like, and voila!

Preparing to have guests? They'll need a place to gather, so why find one of the 2024 small living room trends that speaks to you before sending out a calendar invite?