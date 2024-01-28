Design experts are loving Sarah Michelle Gellar's entryway and so are we

While it may not be somewhere you would think to decorate, Sarah Michelle Gellar's entryway proves that the entrance to your home is essential in setting the right atmosphere when you walk through the door.

In a recent Instagram post, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shared a look at her impressive foyer. Complete with statement lighting and a grand staircase, it really makes an impact.

We spoke to interior design experts about the trends and entryway ideas Sarah Michelle incorporated, plus how to get the look in your own space.

Sarah Michelle Gellar's entryway

Whether you have a small entryway or a larger foyer to work with, Sarah Michelle Gellar's entryway serves as a great piece of inspiration. Say goodbye to outdated entryway trends in favor of a timeless look like Sarah Michelle's.

Why designers love Sarah Michelle Gellar's entryway

It's clear to see why this entryway looks so great. The cohesive color palette acts as a neutral backdrop to allow her more statement items like the overhead light fixture and entryway wall decor to really pop.

"I recommend sticking with a bright and clean color like white in an entryway to make the room look bigger and letting other decor elements take center stage,” says Vivianne Chow, interior designer and founder of Viv and Tim Home.

Vivianne Chow Social Links Navigation Interior stylist Vivianne Chow is an interior stylist and founder of the home decor blog, VivandTimHome.com. She's passionate about sharing the best modern home decor to buy and recently built a dream custom home with her husband Tim.

Pairing modern designs like her chandelier with traditional silhouettes can add interesting contrast. "Sarah Michelle Gellar's entryway has classical design features like the armchair and staircase while keeping it fresh with contemporary additions like abstract art or a sleek lighting," says interior designer, Artem Kropovinsky.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior design expert Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.

How to recreate the look

Recreating Sarah Michelle's look will help you avoid some common small entryway decor mistakes like a lack of lighting or oversized furniture. To recreate the look at home, paint the walls a clean white color like this Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch Latex Paint available from Amazon.

Add soft neutral tones like a beige runner rug along the stairs. Then add a few extra touches like a cool light fixture, a comfy armchair, and some abstract wall art for some added visual interest.

Dimmable Mercer 41 Sputnik Sphere Chandelier Shop at Wayfair Price: $131.99 This cool starburst chandelier is sure to brighten up any entryway and add a contemporary and sleek look. Flatwoven Sarrah Hazel Rug Shop at Wayfair Price: $169 Add this runner rug to your front hallway to add some warm tones so your entryway doesn't look too washed-out. Thick cushions Lark Manor Amilio Armchair Shop at Wayfair Price: $285.99 This timeless design is a safe bet as it will look great for years to come and won't go out of style.

Whether you're looking for some minimalist small entryway ideas or going for something more upscale, there's something for everyone in Sarah Michelle Gellar's entryway.

One of the biggest keys is to keep your entryway light and airy and avoid making any small entryway lighting mistakes.