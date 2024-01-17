6 small entryway wall decor ideas interior designers swear by

Hanging up small entryway wall decor ideas is a quick way to add personality to the area. What you might not have in floor space, you may well have vertically.

We've spoken with design experts to find out what you can do to brighten up any blank spaces, so you and your guests will be instantly wowed when you walk through the front door with cute key holders, floating shelves, mirrors, and wall art.

When looking for small entryway ideas, it can be easy to overlook this part of the room. It's actually super important, though, and can make or break your entryway looking boring or beautiful.

Small entryway wall decor ideas

When decorating your small entryway, making sure everything is stylish from top to bottom will whip your space into curated shape.

Where possible, we've found some lovely buys to match our designer's ideas, to help you get the look at home.

1. Keep it neutral

(Image credit: Desenio)

If you’re renting, you might already be blessed with neutral walls. Or, if you’ve moved into a new home, you might be tempted to splash them with color.

“Light colors tend to make a small space appear bigger and brighter, so opt for light-colored walls and decor in your small entryway,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen Social Links Navigation Interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials.



Keep your walls in a clean shade like white beige, and complement them with minimalist small entryway ideas, such as white wall art and shelving.

Scandi style Esthetique De L'Art Poster Shop at Desenio Size (in.): H12 x W8

Made from: Paper

Price: $8.97

2. Hang up a mirror

(Image credit: Amazon)

There’s nothing worse than heading out, feeling fresh, and having someone point out a toothpaste or (worse) a food stain on your top. No thanks.

Ricky says, “A strategically placed mirror can make a small entryway appear larger by reflecting light and creating an illusion of depth.”

He adds it can also provide a place for final checks before hitting the front door. We love the idea of going for a small entryway mirror idea you can also use as storage, so you can grab your coat and do any final checks.

Extra storage Umbra Estique Organizer and Mirror Shop at Amazon Size (in.): ‎H16 x W18 x L4

Made from: Wood, metal

Price: $75

3. Bring in light

(Image credit: Wayfair)

A dingy, dark hallway is so not the way to make your small entryway inviting.

“Using small entryway lighting ideas is a critical element of decorating this space,” says Ivo Iv, home improvement expert and founder of Decor Home Ideas.

Ivo Iv Social Links Navigation Home improvement expert and founder of Decor Home Ideas Ivo Iv is a home improvement expert and founder of Decor Home Ideas. He loves inspiring people with interior design ideas and showing them the practical steps to make these happen.

He says if your entryway lacks natural light, placing sconces on the walls will create a cozy ambiance.

This will also make your small entryway wall decor look super elegant — you may not live in a castle, but you can sure make it feel like one.

Dimmable George Olivier Giorgia Armed Sconce Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H20 x W5 x D6

Made from: Metal

Price: $77.07

4. Add functionality

(Image credit: Melody Maison)

When moving through your small entryway, doubling up wall decor with functionality brings lots of benefits. Ivo explains, “People tend to ignore the functional potential of the space and wall decor is a good way to incorporate it."

He suggests adding wall hooks you can use to hang caps and coats on. Our favorites are damage-freeCommand hooks on Amazon, which won’t mark your walls and are renter (and landlord) friendly.

“Floating shelves can also provide extra storage and help you reduce clutter in the area,” says Ivo. You could also decorate entryway shelves with indoor plants and artwork, giving them more character and breathing life into this small space.

Easy installation Ballucci Floating Coat and Hat Wall Shelf Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H5.5 x W25 x D4.5

Made from: Wood

Price: $34.99

5. Experiment with patterns

(Image credit: Target)

Even though using neutral colors can make a small entryway look larger, adding a touch of pattern to your hallway wall decor will elevate the space. Ivo says, “A fun pattern on the walls could help define the space.”

If you’re renting and can’t paint your walls, using peel-and-stick wallpaper to decorate your entryway walls will add extra pizazz and make a fun statement.

18 feet-long rolls NuWallpaper Navy Jane Peel and Stick Wallpaper Shop at Target Size (in.): W20.5 x L198

Material: PVC

Price: $22.49

6. Reflect the rest of the home's style

(Image credit: Target)

While you might be tempted to decorate your small entryway in isolation, our experts recommend tying it together with other rooms.

“Use it to reflect the style of the rest of the house,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Arsight Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.

“As the focal point of your space, the entryway should align with, and contribute to, your design narrative,” he says, adding a sense of cohesion for you and your guests.

Ricky agrees, saying you should use small entryway wall decor ideas to showcase your style right from the outset. “For example, if you love traveling, display souvenirs from your trips or hang a map on the wall,” he explains.

The key is to keep it sleek and simple — after all, clutter is something minimalists never have in small entryways.

Cute key storage Juvale Farmhouse Home Key Holder Shop at Target Size (in.): W4.2 x L1

Made from: Wood

Price: $24.99

By using savvy small entryway wall decor ideas, you can add extra personality to your hallway without taking up valuable floor space.

If you want to carry on working from top to bottom in yours, these small entryway rugs are the perfect finishing touches for floors.