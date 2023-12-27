I tracked down Priyanka Chopra Jonas' kitchen essentials to recreate her favorite brunch

Cook up your fave brunch recipes in style with Priyanka Chopra Jonas' kitchen essentials. I know my way around the kitchen shopping aisles, so I tracked down her top tools and cookware so you don't have to.
In a recent video with Vogue, Priyanka cooked up a three-course brunch complete with a cocktail, appetizer, and main course. She used everything from a top-notch frying pan to a sleek cocktail shaker.
So get busy in the kitchen and use Priyanka's essentials to make a great meal. I found the best products to invest in and plenty of small kitchen ideas for inspiration.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' kitchen essentials
Take a look at the delicious three-course brunch Priyanka prepares in her cooking video for Vogue. The actress and star of Citadel, whipped up a Bloody Maria cocktail, a stuffed omelet and some cereal for her feast. To recreate this at home, flip your eggs in some non-toxic cookware or in one of our favorite small kitchen appliances for a stress-free breakfast.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas-approved buys
Looking to recreate Priyanka's brunch spread? I found her fave kitchen essentials so you can get started, ASAP. See the best knives, cookware, and accessories to stock up on.
Prices were correct at the time of publishing.
PFOA-free pan
Price: $39.99
Priyanka cooks her omelet in this handy non-stick frying pan from OXO. With a 4.7 star rating and over 3k reviews, it's safe to say it's popular with customers. It also happens to be in our best non-stick frying pan guide too.
Dishwasher-safe bowl
Price: $8.99
You're going to need a mixing bowl to whisk up your eggs! Priyanka uses a stainless steel mixing bowl which can be used for just about anything.
Ergonomic handle
Price: $23.99
Everyone needs a good chef's knife for chopping and slicing in the kitchen. Priyanka uses hers to chop veggies and mushrooms into fine pieces for her omelette.
Natural bamboo
Price: $19.99
Before you start chopping, you're going to need a cutting board. Priyanka uses a square wooden butcher's block to cut up her veggies as it's both aesthetically pleasing and functional.
Leakproof design
Price: $16.99
Mix up your cocktails in this classic shaker set. This one includes a built-in strainer, two-sided measuring jigger, and an elegant bar spoon, everything you need to get shaking and making.
Freezer-safe design
Price: $22.30
Priyanka sips her Bloody Maria out of very chic cocktail glass, like these whiskey tumblers. The set comes with six glasses so you can cater for your whole party.
Priyanka's kitchen essentials are a great addition to any chef's kitchen, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro. If you're looking for even more celeb inspiration, we found our favorite cookware brand in Liza Kosy's kitchen.
We also scoured the web to track down celebrities' favorite candles, which will come in handy if you're working on a home fragrance upgrade. See picks from Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Ashley Tisdale, and more.