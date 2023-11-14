Celebrities spill on the best scented candles, so adjust your wishlist accordingly

Fancy an A-list upgrade? Celebs are sounding off on the best scented candles, and we wholeheartedly believe that their fragrance selections are worthy of imitation.

Whether you're in search of something seasonal or a year-round pick with a floral touch, your go-to actors, designers, and fashionistas will gladly point you in the right direction. Might as well clear some room on the coffee table for your new picks — you're going to need it.

We scoped out the best candles according to Selena Gomez, Emma Watson, and Ashley Tisdale, to name a few. Trust us when we tell you their home fragrance game is top-notch. Can someone pass the matches?

The best scented candles, according to your favorite celebs

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Things people with nice-smelling small homes always do — or should we say celebs with nice-smelling homes — is select a signature aroma to fill their space. Ready to find yours?

(Psst: since we know you're going to find a lot to love, let the experts help you learn how to care for candles and make them last longer. You won't be sorry!)

1. Selena Gomez

(Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund)

Selena Gomez, who just styled her Rare Beauty office to luxe perfection, revealed to Into The Gloss that she's all in favor of burning candles throughout her home and even her tour bus.

"I want them to be lit every night, because it just feels so good," she told the outlet. "I’ll light them in the piano room where we always have jam sessions or even during the daytime when I’m doing my makeup."

Her favorites? Voluspa Mokara and Voluspa Saijo Persimmon. She's also quite fond of Le Labo, but considers it a splurge.

fan-favorite Voluspa Mokara Shop at Sephora Price: $34

Dimensions: 5.5 oz For a fruity floral mix with a 100-hour burn time, Voluspa Mokara and its 4.6/5 star rating deliver. Plus its gorgeous packing makes it a home decor must. coconut wax–blend Voluspa Saijo Persimmon Shop at Nordstrom Price: $30

Dimensions: 9.5 oz Another floral favorite from Voluspa, this mixture of peach, white jasmine, persimmon, and red currant will give your abode a clean, fresh feel. Plus it has a 60-hour burn time. clean Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Shop at Nordstrom Price: $84

Dimensions: 8.6 oz For a bougie buy with all of winter's best scents, look no further. Le Labo's most popular pick is a mix of amber, coco, vanilla, cedar, spices, musk, and sandalwood. Enjoy it for up to 60 hours.

2. Ashley Tisdale

(Image credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Koolaburra by UGG x Frenshe)

In an all-too-relatable social media post, Tisdale jokingly showed off her candle collection, while mimicking a line from Kim Kardashian about the "full-time, time-consuming job" that is collecting and burning scents. Though she doesn't name anything in particular, we catch a few Diptyque and P.F. Candle Co. jars in her dresser — a.k.a. a few of our favorites.

paraben-free P.F. Candle Co. Piñon Shop at Amazon Price: $27

Dimensions: 7.2 oz For a sweet and subtle earthy, warm aroma, Piñon and its 40-50 hour burn-time will comfort you during the winter with a lovely combination of Piñon logs, cedar, and vanilla. indoor use P.F. Candle Co. Grapefruit Shop at Amazon Price: $27

Dimensions: 7.2 oz Feeling summery? Well then it's probably this blend of grapefruit, yuzu, and lemon, right? Anyone else fancy a BBQ right about now? two sizes Diptyque Baies (Berries) Scented Candle Shop at Nordstrom Price: $42

Dimensions: 2.4 oz For a luxury candle experience, Diptyque is here to satisfy. Its go-to scent is a fruity find — a combo of blooming roses with blackcurrant foliage.

3. Vanessa Hudgens

(Image credit: Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Given that Vanessa Hudgens' Halloween entryway was a spooktacular statement this October, we're not surprised that the autumnal spirit enjoys making her home smell like fall.

"I started decorating at the end of August and got out all of the fall scented candles," she told Allure about her seasonal prep. "Obviously, Halloween movies come on constantly. And then the wardrobe changes. I literally got dressed this morning, and was like, 'It's time to start wearing all black.' It’s time. I just love the whole energy of the season, the sights, the sounds, and the smells."

warm and spicy Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Shop at Sephora Price: $36

Dimensions: 18 oz The season's beloved aroma burns for 50 hours of warm coziness. Anyone else feel like making a Starbucks run? Aromatherapy Candle Homesick Premium Scented Candle Fall Hearth Shop at Amazon Price: $38

Dimensions: 13.75 oz For a staggering 80-hour burn time, Homesick will leave your abode smelling like a pumpkin patch with its combo of pumpkins, mums, and firewood. Wintery Sweater Weather 3-Wick Candle Shop at Bath & Body Works Price: Was $26.95 , now $14.95

Dimensions: 14.5 oz Sweater weather is our favorite kind of weather. This combo of fresh sage, juniper berry, aromatic eucalyptus, and fresh woods gives us a hankering to pull out our coziest garb in our wardrobe.

4. Amanda Seyfried

(Image credit: Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried is all about the sweets — particularly in candle form. In conversation with Refinery 29 she revealed Yankee Candle in Buttercream is her beloved pick. (Small kitchen ideas, anyone?)

"I mean, who doesn’t put a vanilla-scented candle out in their kitchen," she asked the outlet. "[Those scents] relate to the child in me, which will live on forever. That’s also probably the pregnancy talking; I’ll blame it on that."

And when speaking to Town & Country, she revealed that wintry scents are also her go-to's: "I get really excited to start using pine candles. It's as basic as that."

5. Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

According to our sister site, Homes & Gardens, the biggest pop star in the world fancies Le Labo's Santal 26 (above) as well as Byredo's Tree House. Die-hard Swifties also noticed while watching Netflix's Miss Americana that Taylor is also a big fan of Anthropologie's signature scent. Girl, same.

For more ways to explore your favorite home fragrances, consider the best reed diffusers and stock up on our favorite places where you can buy essential oils.